Camping World's Weakness Should Be Bought

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) has performed extremely well since it came public about a year and a half ago. The company's dominant position in a niche market of retail has afforded it some tremendous revenue and profit growth of late, and in the company's recently reported fourth quarter, we saw more of the same. CWH has some impressive growth statistics as management remains confident in the longer-term trends of the RV market, and all indications point to sizable tailwinds for CWH. As a result, the Q4 report and recent selloff combine to create a pretty compelling value in CWH right now.

Unit volume is flying higher

The total number of RV units sold in Q4 soared 36% YoY while average price declined 4.6%. CWH made a strategic decision recently to go after smaller RV customers in things like tow-behind units instead of just focusing on traditional, larger RVs. That move has led to unit growth soaring like it did in Q4 at the expense of average price, but on the whole, CWH is much better off. New units in particular are performing extremely well, up 50% in terms of volume YoY, but average selling price is lower. CWH mentioned in the press release that this strategy allows it to sell to a more diverse customer base and the strategy certainly seems to be paying off very well at this point.

Gains across the board

New vehicle revenue is the largest single segment for CWH, and as I just mentioned, it soared in Q4. Apart from that, used vehicle revenue was up 9%, parts/service/other revenue was up 48%, and finance/insurance revenue was up 57%. Much of the gain in the parts/service/other category was from the many acquisitions CWH made in 2017, but even so, the organic revenue growth here is very impressive. Finance/insurance revenue moved up from 8.9% of new vehicle sales to 10.8%, as CWH has been able to attach these high-margin products to more and more units. Over time, this adds up to not only revenue growth but also margin expansion.

Margins are expanding

Speaking of margin expansion, gross margins rose 90bps to 30% of revenue in Q4. Gains were seen basically across the board driven by the finance and insurance product attachment to new vehicles and the huge move up in new vehicle sales. CWH has the pieces in place for continue margin expansion going forward as it sells more new vehicles - albeit at lower price points - but attaches more add-ons. In addition, these new vehicle sales drive traffic to the retail store where customers can buy accessories and supplies, creating another revenue and margin tailwind.

SG&A pressure should be temporary

SG&A costs rose more quickly than revenue in Q4, but much of the growth was due to all of the acquisitions that were completed last year, including pre-opening and payroll costs associated with them. Acquiring businesses is always very expensive up front, but I'd expect any redundancies arising from those businesses will be worked out in 2018, and as a result, we should see SG&A costs move back in line with where they were in 2016. CWH will see lots of SG&A spending growth for the foreseeable future because it is expanding; how much SG&A rises against revenue and gross profit is the key, and I'm not concerned longer term here.

Non-operating items are short-term headwinds

CWH reported a $52M loss in Q4, but that was because of charges due to tax reform. On an adjusted basis, net income rose 113% to $22M as CWH's fundamentals are getting stronger for the reasons we've discussed.

One risk to CWH going forward is chatter with respect to tariffs on aluminum and steel. Should this happen, it could impact pricing for CWH as suppliers of RVs will have to either find new sources of these materials or pay more for them. In turn, CWH would have to either raise prices or sacrifice margins in order to maintain its current levels of pricing. This is a meaningful risk going forward, but the stock has fallen pretty sharply on the news already, so I'm not sure there's a lot of additional downside risk associated with this particular item. However, it is certainly something to keep an eye on.

There's also the matter of the material weakness CWH found in its financials that is keeping it from filing its 10-K on time this year. The weakness relates to the company's managerial oversight of the valuation of used trade-in inventory. CWH reckons the impact to its financials isn't material, and thus, huge restatements of earnings aren't in the cards. However, it is worth mentioning because things like this can rattle investor confidence, and rightfully so.

Strong fundamentals but a cheap stock

The stock is going for just 13 times this year's earnings, and given the tailwinds CWH is seeing in revenue and margins, that seems very cheap. EPS growth is supposed to be in the 25% area this year and in the upper teens over the medium term. This year's gain will come from the acquisitions the company completed in 2017 as well as tax reform, and going forward, continued store expansion as well as RV unit sales growth. These estimates are achievable, and given that the stock's PEG is well under 1 right now, I think it looks very compelling here. Near-term headwinds from the material weakness and tariff talk should be bought as CWH has lots of room for growth in the coming years that isn't priced into the stock.

