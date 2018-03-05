Summit Therapeutics: A Buy For Its DMD Drug

This article talks about DMD and Summit's approach for finding a safe and effective treatment for this terrible disease.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic, degenerative disease with an incidence of up to 1 in 3,500 liveborn males worldwide with no cure and very poor treatment options.

Source

For anyone who is unfamiliar with this terrible genetic disease, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy says it well:

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately 1 in every 3,500 live male births (about 20,000 new cases each year worldwide). Because the Duchenne gene is found on the X-chromosome, it primarily affects boys; however, it occurs across all races and cultures. Duchenne results in progressive loss of strength and is caused by a mutation in the gene that encodes for dystrophin. Because dystrophin is absent, the muscle cells are easily damaged. The progressive muscle weakness leads to serious medical problems, particularly issues relating to the heart and lungs. Young men with Duchenne typically live into their late twenties... [see Figure 1] Duchenne can be passed from parent to child, but approximately 35% of cases occur because of a random spontaneous mutation. In other words, it can affect anyone. Although there are medical treatments that may help slow its progression, there is currently no cure for Duchenne.

Figure 1 (Source: Slide 9)

Dystrophin: A crucial protein that is missing

DMD is caused by genetic defects that prevent sufferers' muscle cells from making dystrophin, a protein that plays a vital role in maintaining the structure, proper functioning, and the overall health of muscles.

In DMD patients, the absence of dystrophin leads to a devastating path of no return: muscle fibers become damaged, and are not repaired, which leads to a permanent loss due to cell death.

The standard of care for DMD uses steroids which aims to slow down the progression (i.e. muscle damage and loss) by their anti-inflammatory effects, but which often have severe side effects.

So far, Sarepta's (NASDAQ:SRPT) Exondys 51 is the only approved treatment for DMD (approved in 2016 through an accelerated approval, more on this later).

Exondys 51 is a RNA-targeted treatment, which aims to boost the expression/production of dystrophin, and covers only 13% of DMD patients.

Utrophin: Summit's answer to DMD

Utrophin is a naturally occurring protein that is functionally and structurally similar to dystrophin.

Inside a healthy human body, utrophin is produced during the early stages of muscle development but is switched-off in maturing muscles. Once utrophin is switched-off, dystrophin is then produced to take over and perform the same functional role as utrophin.

During the early stages, when a muscle fiber is damaged, utrophin is also produced to play a crucial role in the repair mechanism.

Summit's rationale is to maintain (i.e. increase) the production of utrophin in DMD patients so that it can continue its important role of maintaining healthy muscle fibers, and of repairing the damaged ones in the absence of dystrophin (see below).

Source

A significant advantage of Summit's treatment is that it is not dependent on working with the underlying genetic defects, and therefore has the potential to treat 100% of DMD patients. In addition, it should be complementary to other DMD treatment approaches.

Summit reported positive phase 2 interim data

Earlier this year (Jan. 25, 2018), Summit (SMMT) reported a positive 24-week interim results from its phase 2, open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial, PhaseOut DMD. The most important highlights from this interim data are as follow:

Treatment with ezutromid [Summit's small molecule drug] resulted in a statistically significant and meaningful reduction in muscle damage as measured by a 23% decrease in mean developmental myosin in muscle biopsies at 24 weeks compared to baseline (11.37% to 8.76%, 95% CI, -4.33, -0.90). Developmental myosin is a biomarker of muscle damage and is found in repairing fibres.

A total of 14 of 22 patients showed a decrease in developmental myosin, with five of those showing a greater than 40% reduction.

Increase in mean utrophin protein intensity levels of 7% in biopsies at 24 weeks compared to baseline (0.370 to 0.396, 95% CI, -0.005, 0.058).

Then, on Feb. 26, Summit announced an update on further analysis of the interim data. The interim data provided evidence that ezutromid has early impact on promoting muscle health as well as significantly decreasing muscle damage.

Top-line 48 week results of this trial are expected in Q3 2018.

A note to readers who are new: as I will discuss below, there are several companies that are pursuing a safe and effective DMD treatment and that have thus far conducted various DMD clinical trials. Depending on each specific treatment approach, the FDA has agreed to different efficacy end points for different trials. With this being the case, it is therefore not meaningful to compare different trial results directly.

A Survey of DMD Programs

Sarepta's Exondys 51 is the only approved treatment for DMD. Exondys 51 gained accelerated approval in a somewhat controversial decision by the FDA in 2016.

The controversy was that the FDA had approved Exondys 51 without sufficient efficacy data, which broke its long-held, vigorous requirements for safety/efficacy proof (i.e. statistically significant data).

Sarepta's phase 2 study that supported this application only had 12 patients. The treatment benefit (efficacy) still needs to be proven with further data from additional trials to secure the continued approval by the FDA.

From its recent 10-K form, Sarepta has formed several partnerships in this space, that include the Nationwide Children's Hospital (for gene therapies), Genethon (for gene therapy), Duke University (for CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing), and Summit (for ezutromid, an utrophin modulator).

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) also has a DMD treatment, but was rejected by the FDA for insufficiency in its efficacy data. The company filed to appeal the CRL (complete response letter), and the appeal has recently been denied.

Besides Summit (but excluding those companies working on gene therapy approaches), there are Capricor (NASDAQ:CAPR), Catabasis (NASDAQ:CATB), and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) that are pursuing this indication. Its treatment approaches, though different in kinds (respectively: a cell therapy, a small molecule drug, and a therapeutic protein), are all working to slow the disease progression by the anti-inflammatory action of their drugs.

All these companies have conducted phase 2 trials and are continuing in their DMD programs. Catabasis reported positive data from its phase 2 recently and is set to begin its phase 3 trial 1H 2018.

Several companies that are working on a gene therapy approach, which could potentially be curative, include (may not be exhaustive): CRISPR (NASDAQ:CRSP), Editas (NASDAQ:EDIT), Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Exonics. The gene therapy approaches are in an earlier stage compared to the other four companies above. Nevertheless, it is very encouraging that these companies are all working to develop safe and effective treatments (or even cure) for DMD.

Summit is a Buy

Excluding gene therapies, Summit has the most direct approach in its treatment (as opposed to those which work indirectly through anti-inflammatory effects).

By increasing utrophin (a naturally occurring protein) to replace the missing dystrophin in DMD patients, Summit's approach can potentially correct the problem by using the body's own existing protein (utrophin) and mechanism (maintaining the muscle health and repairing the damaged muscle).

To put this in anthropomorphic language, Summit's drug is telling utrophin (workers who normally only work the early shift before going off duty at 7 am to hand over to dystrophin) to remain on duty for the rest of the day.

"Utrophin, you are needed today because Dystrophin is not available for work!"

Judging from the positive interim data reported so far, there is a high probability that Summit's phase 2 trial will be a success in 3Q, and that its DMD program can continue to a potential registration trial.

Another factor to bear in mind is that it has partnered up with Sarepta, and therefore it will not be in competition with this company, which has the only approved DMD treatment.

This fact may be relevant in biotech stocks, where it is sometimes observed that positive news from a big, established company in the same space will negatively affect the stock performance of a smaller, clinical stage company that is seen as a competitor.

For example, on the day of Vertex's (NASDAQ:VRTX) news on its two new phase 3 trials for its new CF combo drugs, the stock of Proteostasis (NYSE:PTI) (a small company which also develops CF drugs) was down 40% on no news of its own.

Of course, this could simply be a random occurrence to show the volatility of biotech stocks. Nevertheless, the point is that Summit and Sarepta are partners and not competitors.

Similarly, all the companies which are working on a different approach in DMD (excluding companies in the gene therapy space) are in fact not competitors to one another, and their drugs, if approved, can all complement each other for the benefit of all DMD patients.

According to TipRanks, the average price target for Summit is $26.20, which represents an approximately 113% upside.

Financial highlights from 3Q 2017

Summit raised gross proceeds of $20.1M by a public offering of 1.67 M shares closed in September 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 October 2017 of £31.8 million.

Profit for the nine months ended 31 October 2017 of £4.4 million, reflecting receipt and recognition of a $22.0 million (£17.2 million) development milestone payment received from Sarepta in June 2017.

Risks

Like all clinical trials, there is no certainty that Summit's trial will be successful even with a solid scientific rational and a positive 24-week interim data. Factors that are not known at this point and are out of the control of the company and the researchers can still show up that will make the overall 48-week data a failure.

Also like all small-cap, clinical-stage biotech companies, a further dilution risk cannot be completely ruled out in the short or medium term.

Finally, biotech stocks in general are very volatile (a high beta) for complex reasons; good news are not a guaranteed that stocks will go up, though a bad news (e.g. a failed trial) is certainly to cause a crash of very significant loss. The sector as a whole is also very sensitive to the movement of the wider market due to its speculative nature.

Additional Disclaimer: This article is not a financial recommendation and I am not a financial adviser. Investors should conduct their own thorough DD* before taking any investment decision.

(*DD stands for Due Diligence, not Day Dreaming)

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLX, ATBPF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in SMMT and SRPT in 6-12 months.