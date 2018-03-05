Seadrill Partners: What's For Dinner

On February 13, 2018, The Company received all required lender consents for a waiver of the Term Loan B ("TLB") leverage covenant until the maturity of the TLB.

Investment Thesis

The offshore drilling industry has been dealing with the nasty effects of a stubborn and long oil bear cycle for many years. The result is that Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) was forced to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy due to a large debt load and is still negotiating a restructuring plan with its bondholders as we speak. Seadrill owns 42,819,100 total common (26,275,750 shares) and subordinated shares (16,543,350 shares) of Seadrill Partners, LLC (NYSE: SDLP) or 46.6% (which means it is a minority holder).

However, starting early 2017, we have experienced signs of a weak recovery showing up in the offshore drilling sector, and 2018 seemed promising. More recently, oil prices began moving above $60 a barrel and are fueling hope - despite some weakening lately - that this nascent offshore recovery will expand later this year into a meaningful improvement.

It is the basic idea behind my belief why Seadrill Partners (SDLP) should be considered as an excellent opportunity in the offshore drillers segment. It is the only one offshore drilling company that still pays a meaningful distribution (dividend) and shows a stable situation for the next year and a half, supported by a $1.5 billion contract backlog. A cautious accumulation in the $3.00-$3.15 range makes sense but not without risks.

On a side note, the distribution has been reinstated, which is excellent news. The CEO Mark Morris said on the conference call:

Finally, you will recall we deferred our fourth quarter distribution decision pending completion with the TLB covenant waiver. Having now received the requisite lender consents, we have declared a distribution of $0.10 per unit with respect to the fourth quarter. This cash distribution will be paid on or about the 12th of March.

What Changed Since The Third Quarter?

SDLP was dangerously intertwined financially with Seadrill Ltd., and the issue was becoming very serious, up to the point of threatening Seadrill Partners' financially fragile stability. The task for Seadrill Partners was basically to insulate itself from Seadrill's restructuring and avoid filing for Bankruptcy as well.

The company was successful in this task and the fourth quarter is unequivocal about that. On August 17th, Seadrill Partners announced that it completed the amendments of three secured facilities and removed Seadrill and its consolidated entities as a borrower or guarantor.

The three facilities were insulated from Seadrill and now are secured only by the Company's assets without recourse to Seadrill or its assets. Furthermore, the maturities of the resulting Seadrill Partners facilities were deferred by 2.5 years, setting a significant milestone.

On February 13, 2018, the company received all required lender consents for a waiver of the Term Loan B ("TLB") leverage covenant until the maturity of the TLB, subject to customary closing conditions.

it has filed a 6-K containing an amended Term Loan B ("TLB") credit agreement reflecting an agreement reached with the required majority of TLB lenders to waive the leverage covenant until the maturity of the TLB in February 2021. ... increasing the applicable margin by 3%, a par prepayment contingent on the successful outcome of certain ongoing litigation, adding the West Vencedor as collateral and certain amendments relating to cash movements outside of the TLB collateral group.

Seadrill Partners - Balance Sheet: The Raw Numbers

Seadrill Partners 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 400.7 417.2 456.5 467.2 444.0 418.5 384.5 353.3 327.5 267.9 276.8 256.3 Net Income attributable to SDLP in $ Million 38.2 101.3 21.5 96.2 36.1 59.8 83.2 101.9 56.8 11.7 46.3 26.5 EBITDA $ Million n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 265.1 277.6 311.6 236.7 139.8 118.0 227.6 Est. Adjusted EBITDA in $ million 261.0 287.6 273.7 308.8 304.4 284.5 313.1 210.4 261.3 164.6 161,2 137.9 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 9.5% 24.3% 4.7% 20.6% 8.1% 14.3% 21.6% 28.8% 17.3% 4.4% 16,7% 10.3% EPS diluted in $/share 0.42 1.10 0.23 1.05 0.39 0.65 0.91 1.11 0.62 0.13 0.50 0.29 Cash from operations in $ Million n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 211.4 338.7 108.4 159.7 120.5 119.1 79.6 Capital Expenditure in $ Million n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 0.2 6.6 4.6 9.3 14.7 28.4 To be confirmed later Free Cash Flow in $ Million 149.0 227.3 154.2 310.7 213.6 211.2 332.1 103.8 150.4 105.8 90.7 132.0 (1) Cash and short term investments $ Billion 0.242 0.198 0.189 0.319 0.401 0.450 0.745 0.768 0.862 0.919 0.845 0.849 Total Debt in $ Billion 3.62 3.54 3.90 3.90 3.90 3.67 3.64 3.60 3.58 3.62 3.44 3.41 Distribution per share in $ 0.5675 0.5675 0.5675 0.25 0.25 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 susp. 0.10 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

(1) The free cash flow is based on the levered free cash flow indicated by Yahoo for 2017, which is $478.86 million. The table will be updated when I get the definitive numbers from Morningstar.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow And Backlog

1 - Revenues

Seadrill Partners released its fourth quarter results on February 22, 2018. Revenues were $256.3 million down 27.5% from the same quarter last year and down 7.4% sequentially, mainly due to the West Sirius termination payments having concluded during the third quarter, the West Aquarius having a full quarter of availability time and slightly lower utilization.

Adjusted EBITDA of $138 million was down 14%, mainly due to the lower revenue, and also, slightly higher G&A costs relative to Q3.

Concerning the first quarter of 2018, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower than the fourth quarter at around $80 million. The reasons are because the West Polaris and the West Vencedor are now available, and also downtime expected on the West Auriga related to a planned classing survey (5-year SPS), which the company expects to take about 30 days. These are expected to be partially offset by the West Aquarius commencing a new contract with BP in Canada later in the quarter.

2 - Free cash flow

Note: As explained in the table above the FCF will have to be confirmed later.

Free cash flow is an important clue that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be adequate and positive if the business model can be considered as satisfactory.

Accordingly, it must be sufficient enough to compensate for the dividend, reduce debt and pay for eventual share buyback.

SDLP has passed the FCF test quite easily with about $478 million in levered free cash flow in 2017 according to Yahoo. It is an impressive accomplishment due to desirable long-term contracts at high day rates.



SDLP is passing the FCF test.

3 - Net debt

The company still has $845 million in cash on hand, which translates to a manageable net debt of $2.57 billion, giving a ratio of net debt to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA of 3.5:1

4 - Backlog

The backlog remaining is $1.5 billion extending until 2020. I have estimated about $586 million in backlog in 2018 and assuming no new contract whatsoever.

5 - Outlook from the Q4 presentation

Final Commentary And Recommendation

Let's call it a "not-so-bad" quarter again. It looks like the company dodged the Seadrill bullet and is getting ready to compete in this tough market, which is showing some signs of recovery. John Roche said in the conference call:

It was a relatively quiet quarter, not too much more than the variances you expect to see in a normal quarter.

Also, on a positive note, Seadrill Partners reinstated the distribution of 0.10 per share per quarter after the Company received all required lender consents for a waiver of the Term Loan B ("TLB") leverage covenant until the maturity of the TLB, subject to customary closing conditions.

I am still puzzled by the distribution of 0.10 per share because I do not think it is reasonable when we look at the future contracting and tough competition ahead in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater segment? Instead, Seadrill Partners should focus on reducing its long-term debt and build up a cash cushion for the next 18 months, which will be crucial.

I talked about a nascent recovery earlier, and Mark Morris confirmed it in the Q4 conference call especially in the drillships segment, with a critical caveat attached concerning the day rates. The West Capella working at a new contract on a lower dayrate is the perfect example of what we can expect shortly.

Technical analysis - short term

SDLP is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern with strong support at $3.15. The symmetrical triangle is in an uptrend (bullish). The upper resistance is around $3.80 and $4.10. It will be challenging to cross the resistance unless the company can post some good news about a new contract, which is unlikely as we speak.

I recommend starting accumulating cautiously at or under $3.15. However, it is important to trade SDLP in tight correlation with the oil prices and make sure the line support is holding. If the stock crosses the support, the next support is $2.65 (double bottom - buy flag).

