The U.S. Scores An Own Goal

The potential for escalation is large and there are a host of negative second round effects.

Such tariffs would not be a good measure for addressing the problems these are supposed to address, safeguarding US industrial jobs.

Stock markets around the world took it on the chin after news emerged of US proposed tariffs on steel and aluminium.

The US President announced tariffs on foreign steel and aluminium and didn't even bother to flesh out the details in any even half detailed policy proposal. Highly unusual (there are reports he did it on a whim, but we don't know what to make of that). They might still be averted and let's hope they will.

It also invoked national security as a 'rationale,' which is clearly nonsense and setting a very dangerous precedent in the process. Here is what the Beer institute, a trade group argued:

Imported aluminum used to make beer cans is not a threat to national security. The largest importer of aluminum to the United States is Canada—one of America’s strongest allies.

If the US can invoke national security for protecting its own industries, what would stop other countries from doing the same?

Reports have it that at least some (more economically literate) people in his government disagreed, like economic adviser Garry Cohn.

A quick refresher:

Globalization or trade is responsible for US working class woes.

Trade is not a zero-sum game.

Tariffs are a tax on consumers.

A trade war has no winners.

There will be a host of other negative second round effects.

Globalization and worker woes

Populists like Trump like to blame foreign countries for the working class woes that can be summed up by this figure:

Basically, median wages have been stagnant in the US since the mid 1970s, and it's a real outlier with this in the developed world:

Since these other countries are as much, if not more open to trade (as a percentage of GDP, simply because they're smaller) but that hasn't prevented them from growing wages, trade is an unlikely source of working class woes in the US.

It is true that employment in certain sectors (in which the US has a comparative disadvantage) has suffered from trade, but one has to take the following points on board:

Sectors in which the US has a comparative advantage have seen a boost in exports and hence employment.

Imports of cheaper goods also brings benefits to US consumers.

Job losses in the industry, even the rustbelt ones, are overwhelmingly caused by automation, not trade.

Imposing tariffs will not bring the jobs back, quite the contrary, it risks losing many more jobs.

Tariffs are a tax on consumers.

One should also realize the following. From MarketWatch:

Primary metals manufacturing employs just 375,000 Americans (out of 154 million), and unemployment in that industry is a low 3.1%. As with the 51,800-job coal industry, the threat that cheap, allegedly dumped metals pose to employment is minor and the solution won’t work.

Below you see the development of US steel production from the early 1980s, it's basically flat:

And here you see steel employment (from Microeconomic Insight):

Describing what has been going on. From Marketplace:

In the four decades beginning in the early 1960s, the steel sector lost 400,000 jobs — a five-fold drop, according to Allan Collard-Wexler, assistant professor at Duke, who examined the history of the industry using detailed census data. Initially, “we thought this was going to be all about trade,” he said. He was in for a surprise. Even though jobs disappeared, actual steel output declined by a small amount, roughly 20 percent — nowhere near accounting for the loss in jobs. Steel production wasn’t leaving the United States as much as it was just requiring fewer workers. “It was increases in the productivity of the steel industry that are generating this huge drop in employment,” said Collard-Wexler. Specifically, something came along called the minimill – essentially a process for recycling scrap steel and turning it into higher quality steel. It was more efficient and cheaper. “Recycling steel is a less-intensive process than smelting it from scratch,” he said. This innovation drove a lot of steel mills out of business.

Or here is Michael Moore, an economics professor at George Washington University, on Vox:

Moore worked at a Texas steel mill in the late 1970s, when there were plenty of steel jobs that paid the equivalent of $30 an hour. But machines now do much of the assembly line work that he did. “Many of the guys I worked with have lost their jobs,” he said. “Back then, it took 10 workers to make a ton of steel. Now it takes one.”

The US steel industry deploys just around 150,000 jobs, even if some fear cheap imports put half a million jobs in danger. In response to that, here is Forbes:

There's a distinct problem with this estimate of 500,000 jobs at risk. Which is that the entire US steel industry doesn't have that many jobs in it. In fact, there appear to be some 130,000 to 153,000 jobs in total in that entire US steel industry.... We're really stretching if we're going to say that imports rising from 0.85% to 1.8 % of the market are going to destroy more jobs than exist in the industry in total.

Tax on consumers

One should also not forget that tariffs are a tax on domestic consumers. Trade Secretary Ross Wilbur tried to downplay this effect arguing it would only lead to a $175 increase in the price of a car.

However, as Scott Lincicome, a trade lawyer at the Cato Institute, pointed out (from Business Insider):

"Ooh, this is fun," Lincicome tweeted. "So a new $175/vehicle tax x 17M vehicles sold in the USA (2017) = almost $3B in new annual consumer taxes, JUST for steel & autos. "Then do the same calc for all the other industries and THEN add aluminum taxes, and we're starting to talk real money!"

The Beer institute, a trade group argued that according to third-party analyses, the 10% tariff will create a new $347.7M tax on America’s beverage industry, including brewers and beer importers, and result in the loss of 20,291 American jobs.

We haven't seen that study so we can't really comment but we tend to be a tad skeptical of these industry studies.

Trade wars

Here is President Trump (from the BBC):

When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win. Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don’t trade anymore-we win big. It’s easy!

This is wrong just about on every level. First empirically, there are quite a few countries with which the US has a trade surplus, from Business Insider:

Second, the US trade surplus is simply the result of the US investing more than it saves. This comes from national accounting definitions, which say that:

TB = (S-I) - (G-T)

That is, the trade deficit is simply the result of either a public sector deficit or a private sector deficit or a combination of both, as long as the sum is negative. (The private sector deficit is the difference between private sector savings and investment).

In fact, there are a couple of things that the US government could do to reduce the trade deficit, most notably by reducing the public sector deficit. But instead, the deficit is increasing as a result of the tax cuts so the government is shooting itself in the foot here.

Tariffs will not alter the size of the trade deficit, just its composition as long as the national savings and investment balances are not altered. Here is the NYT on some of the mechanics:

When American consumers facing higher import prices from tariffs stop buying certain products from abroad, they will supply fewer dollars in foreign-exchange markets. The smaller supply of dollars will drive the value of the dollar further upward. This dollar appreciation offsets some of the effects of the tariff on imports, and it makes American exports less competitive in world markets.

And Trump seems to think that since the US has big deficits with countries, others have more to lose in a trade war. This too is simply nonsense. Trade isn't a zero sum game where one country's win necessarily implies some other countries lose.

It's a positive sum game, where an increase in trade makes all countries better off. If China earns more by exporting to the US, they'll become richer so they also buy more stuff from the US.

There are some newer additions to trade theory involving imperfectly competitive markets and economies of scale, but these have not seriously altered these consequences.

His trade adviser thinks that reducing the trade deficit increases GDP one for one, which really is an enormity.

Here is where the US steel imports come from:

As you can see, that's quite a number of very upset counter parties, each with the ability to strike back. Note also the relatively low Chinese imports, supposedly the main culprit when it comes to unfair trade.

Many of these countries are not going to take this lying down, and the possibility for escalation are significant.

Other second round effects

Apart from outright retaliation, there are at least three more issues with the potential for economic dislocation:

Safeguarding

Disruption of supply chains

Price distortion

Safeguarding refers to measures which, for instance the European Union is allowed to take to prevent steel and aluminium originally meant for the US market to divert to the EU instead, causing further havoc there. This was already discussed mid last year when the national security argument for imposing US tariffs first emerged. From Reuters:

Challenging the plan through the World Trade Organization’s dispute system would take years. However, the WTO also allows countries to impose an emergency “safeguard” tariff to protect against a sudden, unforeseen and damaging import surge. “I understand that’s the direction they’ll go in... That’s what they want to do,” a Brussels-based trade lawyer said.

Advanced economies are based on intricate global supply chains and networks, and the introduction of blunt instruments like across the board tariffs (and the resulting secondary effects) have the potential to upset quite a few of these. Here is Toby Brzoznowski, Executive VP at LLamasoft, a supply-chain optimization software producer (Forbes):

Companies for better or worse are forced to be global on both the supply and demand sides of their businesses. Supply chains are extended globally as well. To compete, companies have to continuously trade off service and costs. The ones that do it best are walking the finest of lines. Anything that could disrupt that balance is a major risk.

The price distortion effect isn't limited to the steel or aluminium markets, as these are inputs in a host of other production processes. Here is the FT:

In one of the first signs of corporate unease, Electrolux, Europe’s largest appliances maker, said it was putting on hold a $250m investment in a cooking factory in Tennessee announced in January. “We’re concerned about the impact that the tariffs could have on the competitiveness of our US operations,” the Swedish company said. It added that “tariffs are likely to cause a significant increase in the price of steel on the US market. This will give foreign-made products an unfair cost advantage compared with products made in the US.”

Raising the price of domestic steel and aluminium in the US is likely to have ramifications for a host of other industries, none of which are likely to be positive, reducing competitiveness and domestic purchasing power (on top of the tariffs themselves, which are a tax on consumers already).

And there is a wider danger, to which the Trump government has already contributed quite a bit; the falling apart of the post-world liberal economic world order in which American (and other) companies have thrived.

We're not blind to unfair trading practices, but there is a framework for dealing with this and to an extent, if the Chinese or anyone wants to sell stuff below cost to others this isn't necessarily all bad for the others.

Conclusion

It's no accident that world stock markets went into a tailspin when the news about the US proposed tariffs came out. It's also no surprise recovery set in when serious doubts emerged whether the US will actually go ahead with these plans.

On the latter, our guess is as good (or bad) as anyone's, so we just have to wait and see what in fact materializes. However, what's not in doubt is the potential for serious disruption if the plans go ahead.

For starters, the tariffs aren't likely to solve the problem, saving industry jobs. By putting US industries that use steel and aluminium as a significant input, it is actually likely to destroy jobs.

This likelihood increases when retaliatory and other second and third round effects are taken on board, such as the disruption of supply chains and the increase in US prices, let alone if this escalates into a full-blown trade war.

Little good is likely to come out of this, it's an avoidable own goal.

