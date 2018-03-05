Enable Midstream: Stuck In A Rut

Investors have been waiting for a turnaround in Enable Midstream (NYSE:ENBL) for some time now, and I suspect they will be waiting a little longer. While the company's exposure to key natural gas basins in the Midwest are healthy and several capacity projects are coming online in 2018, EBITDA growth will only be incremental. The overhang of the potential exit of one of the corporate sponsors of the partnership still hangs on sentiment, and while available liquidity is there, leverage and financial covenants restrict Enable Midstream from being too aggressive on the acquisition front. While downside from current levels is likely limited outside of a sector-wide fallout within the master limited partnership ("MLP") arena, there are much better plays that actually offer capital appreciation opportunities and better distribution growth at similar yields.

Corporate Structure, Asset Outlook

Enable Midstream is relatively unique in that it has two corporate sponsors, or at least it does currently: CenterPoint Energy (CNP) and OGE Energy (OGE). The core operations at both are regulated natural gas and electric (via gas-fired energy production) utilities, so volatility and risk at the general partner ("GP") level is quite low. Controlling management interest is split down the middle, but OGE Energy has a higher economic interest (60% versus 40%) in respect to the GP economic interests. CenterPoint Energy owns 54.1% of the limited partner ("LP") units, OGE Energy owns 25.7%. As a result, the public float is relatively low. Actual earnings generated directly from these two entities by the limited partner ("LP") are hardly meaningful (<10% combined) as the assets in the MLP were meant as a diversification play for both firms. This runs counterintuitive to the usual GP/LP model where the GP is looking to drop down assets to the LP to monetize prior spending (e.g., Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and Shell Midstream (SHLX)). As a result, Enable Midstream has no source of right of first offer assets to fold into its operations: it must either expand organically or acquire via unrelated third parties.

The two-party dynamic at the GP level has been a potential firestorm for some time. Frustrated with slow growth, CenterPoint Energy has been talking about strategic alternatives for its investment in the Enable Midstream partnership for more than two years now. The company has been shopping for a buyer, and if it cannot find one, has made it clear that it will be a willing seller of the LP units subject to the right market conditions. I suspect the GP units/incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") have not seen much interest due to the combination of the tough energy market and the fact that the IDRs are not currently in the money. For further context, the IDRs do not start receiving any allocation of capital until the $0.330625/share hurdle in quarterly payments, or roughly $1.32/share annually. The distribution has been stuck just below generating IDR earnings for years; aside from the first quarterly hike as an independent firm (Q3 to Q4 2014 saw the quarterly distribution jump $0.2464/share to $0.3025/share), the distribution has been stuck basically in neutral. As highlighted in the NuStar Energy (NS)/NuStar GP Holdings (NSH) buyout, if your IDRs are out of the money, they are likely carrying only incremental value; the market is not willing to spend much on what amounts to a levered option on MLP earnings growth.

CenterPoint's management is (understandably) vague about the sell-off of these interests, but it is clear that CEO Scott Prochazka and team would have hoped to have unloaded this stake already. If unit pricing improves materially, they are likely to be willing sellers to try to pare down the stake they have - particularly if capital needs become apparent (funding mergers and acquisitions). Until the CenterPoint Energy issue is resolved, there is likely to be a big question mark looming over shares. Until then, shareholders are going to wonder two things:

Why has no buyer been found for these assets? Are they not attractive?

Will any rally in the stock price be greeted by opportunistic selling as management looks to monetize?

While I think the latter is a very real and valid concern given the size of its stake and mounting pressure to do something with the assets (discussions on Enable Midstream dominate CenterPoint conference calls), I do think that the asset base here is attractive. South Central Oklahoma Oil Province ("SCOOP") and Sooner Trend, Anadarko Canadian, and Kingfisher ("STACK") are both hot in the world of unconventional oil production and certainly have a solid outlook. Rig drawdowns were less in the region than in other regions (indication of the low break-even costs here), and production has rallied as the market has improved. See below from the Energy Information Agency ("EIA") which aggregates this production area under the "Anadarko Region" banner. To be clear, throughout this report, when I refer to Anadarko, I'll be referring to the Anadarko basin specifically, not SCOOP/STACK in the aggregate like the EIA:

Production in both oil and natural gas is broadly expected to be relatively flat in 2018 in SCOOP/STACK. While this might run counter to what most may assume given the strong outlook in 2018 for North American oil and natural gas production, substantially all of production growth next year is going to come solely out of the Permian Basin. Internally, Enable Midstream is looking for very low-single-digit growth in volumes on its pipeline assets in 2018 and 2019. This should prove an incremental tailwind to Enable Midstream profits. The bigger driver will be the launch of several new projects coming online: EGT West, Project Wildcat, and CaSE are all expected to come online this year (Q1, Q2, and Q4 respectively). These new assets are largely responsible for the EBITDA growth that is expected in 2018 (8%) and to a lesser extent 2019 (7%) by sell-side analysts.

Current Enable Midstream Assets

Enable Midstream breaks down its assets into two segments: Transportation and Storage ("T&S") and Gathering and Processing ("G&P"). Fully 60% of EBITDA is generated from the E&P segment, and given that the segment does not utilize much in the way of guaranteed contracts (so called "take or pay" or minimum volume commitments ("MVCs")), there is a lot of underlying risk exposure due to potential volatility in production volumes. This is something investors should weigh carefully even given the solid outlook for production in the SCOOP/STACK locales.

Getting granular within the G&P segment, Enable Midstream provides gathering, compressing, treating, and processing services within three basins: Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex. Anadarko is the most key, with 63% of pipeline miles and 72% of compression horsepower operating there. The company's so-called "super header system" connects 10 of 11 natural gas processing plants in the basin and will have more than 2,000 Bcf/d of processing capacity once Project Wildcat is operational in the next three months. This is no small presence: Enable Midstream serves over 200 different producers in the Anadarko Basin and has 5mm gross acres locked in acreage dedication agreements. This creates an important distinction to be made between the contract structures in Anadarko and elsewhere. Outside of Anadarko, MVCs are used. This points to a future headwind: roughly 10% of G&P gross profit ($75mm) is currently being paid out of shortfall payments, or the difference between a MVC and what is being delivered to the system by the producer. This is, essentially, money being paid by a producer for nothing. Once contracts expire, these producers will negotiate much more carefully. Without price appreciation in natural gas, particularly in Ark-La-Tex, two years remaining on a weighted level, these earnings are likely to evaporate.

This isn't an issue in the Anadarko basin, but that is not necessarily a good thing. Here, the company has instead negotiated acreage dedication. Producers, rather than locking themselves into contracts with MVCs (lessons learned), have instead shifted to simply agreeing not to use a competing pipeline for off-take from their fields. While this is a good thing for the midstream firm, it also means they have no dedicated flow going through their assets. If everyone stopped producing in Anadarko tomorrow, Enable Midstream would receive absolutely no revenue from that day forward until production was turned back on.

The caveat to that is Anadarko's production is highly unlikely to fall off a cliff, particularly within the high-quality acreage Enable has exposure too. Midwestern utilities have come to count on production in the area to keep the lights on. Bolstering that view, deal-making in the region has been heavy (billions of dollars annually) as producers shuffle acreage to get the best exposure they can. While the region is not necessarily going to look to grow production meaningfully at current prices, it is one of the better basins to be exposed to as some upstream producers move away from the Permian given the incredibly expensive valuations on acreage there. If prices rise, production will almost assuredly rise as well. A proverbial gush of volume is sitting waiting to be tapped: there are more than 1,000 drilled but uncompleted ("DUC") wells in the SCOOP/STACK area, higher than any basin except Eagle Ford and the Permian. On a DUC per square mile basis, Anadarko is likely among the densest in the United States.

T&S is a much more traditional set of assets, carrying substantially less risk in my view. In evaluating the asset base, the Southeast Supply Header ("SESH"), a 50/50 joint venture with Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP), is relatively immaterial to overall outlook given the small size. For investors, Enable Midstream has three core T&S assets to consider the prospects of:

Enable Gas Transmission ("EGT"). EGT is a FERC-regulated 5,900 mile pipeline (along with two underground natural gas storage facilities) serving the same three basins that the G&P segment operates in: Anadarko, Ark-La-Tex, and Arkoma. EGT is primarily moving natural gas from these producing regions to local distribution companies ("LDCs") and electric utilities for consumption. This is the crown jewel of Enable Midstream and is the one that currently serves CenterPoint Energy utility assets. 70% of transportation capacity is locked into MVCs. This is being expanded via the Cana and STACK expansion ("CaSE") which will be online late this year.

EGT is a FERC-regulated 5,900 mile pipeline (along with two underground natural gas storage facilities) serving the same three basins that the G&P segment operates in: Anadarko, Ark-La-Tex, and Arkoma. EGT is primarily moving natural gas from these producing regions to local distribution companies ("LDCs") and electric utilities for consumption. This is the crown jewel of Enable Midstream and is the one that currently serves CenterPoint Energy utility assets. 70% of transportation capacity is locked into MVCs. This is being expanded via the Cana and STACK expansion ("CaSE") which will be online late this year. Enable Oklahoma Intrastate Transmission ("EOIT"). EOIT is not interstate, but is a core asset distributing natural gas from Anadarko and Arkoma to Oklahoma counterparties, primarily 16 natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. In the same way EGT serves CenterPoint, the other corporate sponsor, OGE Energy, sees the benefit from this pipeline. Connections exist in Wetumka and Stuart to send natural gas outward from SCOOP/STACK unconventional production to out-of-state users beyond Oklahoma state lines.

EOIT is not interstate, but is a core asset distributing natural gas from Anadarko and Arkoma to Oklahoma counterparties, primarily 16 natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. In the same way EGT serves CenterPoint, the other corporate sponsor, OGE Energy, sees the benefit from this pipeline. Connections exist in Wetumka and Stuart to send natural gas outward from SCOOP/STACK unconventional production to out-of-state users beyond Oklahoma state lines. Mississippi River Transmission ("MRT"). MRT is a 1,600 interstate pipeline tying Unionville Storage to St. Jacob in Illinois. It's a key transit line for production to flow to the St. Louis market area. 96% of transportation capacity is under contract (albeit with a short time to expiry), and the company has a planned rate case in 2018 to hopefully adjust rates upward.

It's a great structure, but one without a lot of opportunity for growth. MRT has opportunity via the rate increase case to be filled in the middle of this year, but it's likely to be small. EOIT likely won't see much growth, and EGT does not have much in the way of available volumes to grow as it is.

Balance Sheet, Valuation

The balance sheet is in good health. I do caution that while Enable Midstream touts its "significant liquidity supported by a $1,750mm Revolving Credit Facility" (see the First Quarter 2018 Presentation, Slide 15), there are caveats. For one, the Commercial Paper Program is supported by the Revolver, and any borrowings there reduce the capacity ($405mm at year-end outstanding as commercial paper). Further, with $3,465mm in gross debt and $397mm attributable to its investment in SESH held off balance sheet (the loan documents make it clear that all off balance sheet indebtedness is included), the company is constrained by the consolidated leverage ratio on its Revolver (5x, step-up to 5.5x allowed on material acquisitions).

The distribution is healthily covered. Enable Midstream should exit 2018 with 1.2x coverage. Further, with the EBITDA growth upcoming in 2018 and 2019 from new assets coming online, the distribution finally might move upward. Unfortunately, benefits are incremental and the IDRs are going to start to come into play, sapping cash flow towards the GP. It'll be a long slog upwards from here, and investors are going to treat this as pseudo-bond vehicle. With interest rates, and thus likely the risk-free rate, headed higher, pressure is going to be felt by MLPs that can't portray a growth story well. Coupled with CenterPoint's appetite to exit its LP units, it is hard to see any case for material upside from here. To my eyes, this looks like a hold.

