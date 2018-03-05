Nuveen Credit Strategies: How To Avoid The Big Dividend Cut

Investors should favor closed-end funds with strong earnings and periodically check the earnings of their funds to avoid getting hit by large dividend cuts.

Looking at recent earnings reports, I have identified EHT, EVV, BIT, BKT, MFL, MYC, PFL, PHK, PCI, PFN, and PTY as possible candidates for dividend cuts.

That cut was not only foreseeable, but obvious several weeks ago using an earnings report "cheat sheet" provided monthly by Nuveen.

How I Was Able to Avoid the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Dividend Cut

Last Thursday afternoon (March 1), JQC announced a dividend cut of dividend 13.7%. Many investors, including myself, knew this was coming well ahead of time by examining a “cheat sheet” that most CEF companies publish.

Back in early December of last year, I did my usual holiday shopping for closed-end funds ((CEFs)) trading at large discounts. Seasonally, the end of the year tends to be a good time to look for bargain-basement discounts. In my search, I encountered JQC as a buy candidate. It was trading at almost a 10% discount, had a 7% yield, and in theory could benefit from Fed rate hikes due to its floating-rate loans. I bought JQC, among many other floating-rate CEFs, as it gave me exposure to a sector that I liked at a decent discount.

Whenever I purchase an income CEF, I always look up its earnings and undistributed net investment income (UNII). A fund's earnings per share (also called net investment income per share) is the money the fund earns monthly in support of its dividend. The UNII is how much income is saved in the bank to offset temporary shortfalls.

For most funds, the dividend will eventually be reset to the current level of earnings. There a few exceptions for funds with managed distribution or capital gains, but for most funds earnings and dividend will eventually converge. In the case of JQC, I was probably a bit too lenient in my purchase decision, as JQC was already slightly underearning its dividend with no UNII left to cover shortfalls, as shown below:

On December 27, 2017 Nuveen updated me by email with its latest earnings and UNII report. There was a large decline in earnings. Given UNII was already negative, this was a very bad sign. I didn’t want to own JQC in front of a possible large January dividend cut, so I sold my shares. Although I no longer have that specific earnings report, here is a similar report that came out on January 15, 2018, as shown below:

The most recent Nuveen earnings report, which came out on February 23, 2018, was even worse, with JQC now underearning its dividend by 12%, as shown below:

As you can see, a large March dividend cut for JQC was no surprise. In fact, I was surprised they hadn’t cut it earlier.

How to Forecast Dividend Cuts

All CEFs have to report earnings and UNII. The larger fund companies such as Nuveen, Eaton Vance, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Invesco, and PIMCO report earnings and UNII monthly across their funds. (Smaller companies may report them only in their annual and semi-annual report.) For the larger fund companies, you can usually find earnings reports in the Literature section of their website. I find the report for a fund company by looking up one of their income CEFs in cefconnect.com via Quick Search, clicking on the tab Fund Basics, and scrolling down to the link Fund Sponsor Website. From there, I look for Literature on the sponsoring fund website and then search around for an earnings and UNII report.

With Nuveen, you can even sign up on the website to receive their earnings and UNII data as a monthly email alert.

Funds At Risk For Cutting Dividends

As a public service for Seeking Alpha, I decided to identify a few funds that appear to have suspect dividend coverage.

First, I started with Eaton Vance. Loading the Eaton Vance earnings report from their website, I sorted those with the lowest % earning coverage. I omitted a term trust that seems to have sufficient UNII to get it through to its end date. From there, I found several candidates that were underearning by around 10% or more, as shown below:

The dividends of the Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEMKT:EVV) look particularly at risk with potential for almost 20% in dividend cuts.

Next I took a stab at BlackRock. BlackRock earnings and UNII are published in PDF form, so sorting is not so easy. Below is the earnings report for all of their taxable funds:

Both the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) and BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) both look shaky, with potential for 10%+ dividend cuts. (Note that the BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) has a managed distribution, so the distribution coverage ratio does not apply.)

BlackRock municipal CEFs are in a separate PDF, as shown below:

Of those, the BlackRock MuniHoldings Insured Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) and BlackRock MuniYield California Fund (NYSE:MYC) look the most suspect. In fact, BlackRock on March 1 cut many of their municipal-bond fund dividends including MFL and MYC. Notice that both MFL and MYC had UNII coverage that appeared to cover the dividend shortfall for several months. However, fund companies can still cut dividends before the UNII coverage is entirely depleted. For that reason, I suggest not being complacent about low earnings unless there is a huge UNII reserve.

Next, I tackled PIMCO. PIMCO has several funds that appear to be underearning their dividends by 20% or more, including the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL), PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK), PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (NYSE:PCI), Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN), and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY), as shown below:

Now PIMCO’s earnings tend to fluctuate much more than other funds, so the PIMCO earnings and UNII report in any given month should be taken with a huge grain of salt. PIMCO also has smart bond managers who tend to supplement income shortfalls through fairly consistent capital gains. All that said, I am not convinced capital gains can continue forever and would be wary of owning CEFs that appear to underearn their dividend by such large amounts.

Conclusion

While not perfect, earnings and UNII are indispensable data for identifying potential dividend cuts in income CEFs. Unfortunately, I am afraid these data will become increasingly important as ever-increasing leverage expenses (leverage costs increase with Fed rate hikes) and calls on high-coupon bonds will continue to erode earnings well into the future. If you chose to invest in income CEFs, favor funds with high earnings coverage ratios and positive UNII. Also, remember to periodically check the earnings on your funds so that you aren’t hit by any large dividend cuts.

