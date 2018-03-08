Dividend Growth MLP Yields 7.4%, 41 Straight Hikes, 50% Upside Potential

SEP trades at very cheap valuation given the stability and growth potential of its cash flow, giving it a 50% upside potential over the next 24 months.

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) closed recently at $39.80. Its latest quarterly distribution produces an annualized yield of 7.4%. SEP just wrapped up a banner year with solid EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow (or DCF) performance.

SEP's Business

SEP has three major business lines.

Its primary business is the transmission of natural gas from the Southwest to the Northeast and Upper Midwest. This business is anchored by the Texas Eastern Pipeline but also includes many subsidiary lines and projects. SEP also transports natural gas in the Gulf region. Its third line of business is a large oil pipeline running from the Canadian oil fields of Alberta to the Upper Midwest of the United States.

SEP is in the process of expanding operations - primarily in connection with the first and second lines of business. These projects include a major expansion in SEP's capacity to serve the Michigan market as well as enhanced capacity to serve the New England and New York area as well as the Eastern Coast of Canada. In this connection, SEP anticipates $1.6 billion in capital expenditures in 2018. As these new projects come on line, SEP should generate higher levels of EBITDA and DCF going forward.

Solid And Stable Cash Flow

SEP's revenues are fee-based supported by long-term contracts and minimal volume risk. Revenues come from clients who pay a fee to reserve capacity on its pipelines and in its storage facilities.

Its customer portfolio is diverse and with 100% coming from investment-grade companies and are secured by collateral.

Utilization on the pipelines is high.

SEP's revenues are generated from a solid asset footprint in a business with high barriers to entry.

The MLP has virtually no exposure to commodity prices (less than 1% of its cash flow).

This makes SEP one of the most stable cash generators in the oil & gas MLP sector.

Recent Capital Restructuring

In January of this year, SEP engaged in a transaction that resulted in a major restructuring of its capital. SEP's parent, Enbridge, Inc. (NYSE:ENB), exchanged its incentive distribution rights and its economic general partner interest for 172.5 million common units in SEP. Its IDRs were "in the money" and generating distributions each quarter and these distributions would have increased as SEP's distribution level increased each quarter.

After the transaction, SEP now has no IDRs and will not pay a share of earnings to the general partner based on IDRs. With the issuance of the new units, SEP will now have some 485 common units and Enbridge owns some 403 million of those units. Thus, the public unit holders are a tiny minority in a capital structure in which the equity is dominated by SEP's parent. Investors should be aware of this change in comparing data from different time periods. All of the financial reports through the end of 2017 are based on lower unit count and also include the impact of incentive distribution rights and the economic general partner interest.

Financials

This article is going to express the 2017 financial results using the new unit count of 485 million units (and no IDRs or general partner profit share) because this methodology provides readers with the best way to evaluate the company's current value. For full year 2017, SEP had "ongoing" DCF of $1.53 billion, which translates to $3.15 per share using the new unit count. At the current unit price, this equates to a price/DCF ratio of 12.3 times.

This is a reasonable ratio for SEP because SEP has a reasonable amount of leverage (debt is 4.1 times EBITDA) and is engaged in growth projects. Some of the growth projects came on line during 2017 and did not produce revenue for the full year. In 2018, a number of other major growth projects will come on line and they should increase both EBITDA and DCF. SEP has an investment grade credit rating and appears to have no liquidity issues. The slide below sets forth SEP's expansion projects that are planned to come on line in 2018 and 2019.

A Dividend Growth Stock

SEP has generally followed a policy of implementing small quarterly distribution increases and trying to maintain a coverage ratio of between 110% and 120%. In its most recent quarter, it implemented a distribution increase resulting in a quarterly distribution of 73.875 cents per unit. This was the 41st consecutive quarterly distribution increase for SEP. It is worth to note that the distribution grew by 146% over the past 10 years, which is significant, making SEP a solid dividend-growth stock.

An annualization of the most recent distribution would produce a distribution of $2.955 per year for a yield of 7.4%.

As described below, SEP plans to continue with this policy of quarterly distribution increases.

Guidance

SEP is guiding towards growth in the 2018-2020 period. It has announced plans to increase its distribution each quarter by 1.25 cents per quarter. One year from now, this would result in an increase of 5 cents per unit or roughly, a 7% increase in the annualized distribution compared to the same quarter in 2017. SEP is guiding toward distribution increases of 4-6% in 2019 and 2020. Over this entire guidance period, SEP is guiding toward distribution coverage of 110% to 120%.

Valuation And Target Price

Taking the numbers used above, we can estimate:

The 2020 distributions which currently stands at $2.955 using the last distribution amount.

DCF which currently stands at $3.15/share.

If we assume that the distribution will increase by 7% in 2018, and 5% for each year in 2019 and 2020 (the middle of the range guidance), and that coverage will be 115% (again, the middle of the guidance range), we get to annualized distributions of $3.49 and DCF of $4.01 by 2020. Based on the current unit price, this would produce a price/DCF ratio of less than 10 times. Given SEP's growth record and its financial strength, it is entirely possible that SEP would trade at a price, which was at least 15 times DCF, giving us a target price of more than $60 per unit (or 50% higher from the recent price of $39.80 for the stock).

Risks

There are several risks to consider:

SEP operates in some areas with strict environmental standards and activist environmental groups. A number of its expansion projects in the Northeast have already attracted the attention of activists and it is likely that there will be at least some litigation ahead before the projects can be finalized.

Investors should also be aware that there has been some opposition to natural gas transportation projects in Canada and that SEP's expansion in Canada is subject to the risk that this opposition could intensify.

The very fact that Enbridge owns a controlling interest also creates some risk that SEP will be managed in Enbridge's interest - although, in fairness, the unit holding is so large as to create somewhat of an alignment of interest with the public unit holders.

Conclusion

SEP provides a high yield with a low-risk business model similar to those of utility companies. The stock is trading today at quite attractive valuations. By the year 2020, with its large capital expenditures behind it and with a record of solid year-over-year growth, SEP should be able to command a price of 15 times DCF or more than $60 a unit - giving the stock a 50% upside potential - in addition to the generous and growing yield of 7.4%. We rate SEP at the current price as a Strong Buy, and the stock is well suited for conservative investors who are looking for high yield with long-term capital gains.

