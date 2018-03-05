AT&T: Big Catalyst With Dividend Protection

Time Warner offers an intriguing play if the share conversion is towards the lower end of the deal.

In two weeks, AT&T (T) will head to court against the Department of Justice to fight for the Time Warner (TWX) merger. Though my long-term opinion on the merger isn't positive, the closing of the accretive deal along with the tax reform boost to earnings sets up a major catalyst for the stock stuck around $36 with downside protection from a 5.5% dividend yield.

Trend Remains Your Friend

As my previous research made the case, AT&T is set to earn $3.50 per share this year. Analysts have updated estimates to near the forecasts of the company.

T EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The closing of the merger provides another catalyst for earnings sending my EPS estimate up to $3.83 on a pro-forma basis and headed towards $4 per share earnings power with the merger synergies by 2019.

A big question remains on whether the deal actually closes. The DOJ is suing to block the merger due to claims of consumer harm while antitrust laws have historically allowed vertical mergers without anything other than behavioral remedies. These latest statements from DOJ Antitrust Chief Makan Delrahim reduce the likelihood of any settlement. The odds are probably 50/50 at this point, which is why any investment needs to consider the risk of the merger being blocked.

Both stocks trade at P/E multiples in the 11 range, providing plenty of support that downside risk doesn't exist. Even chief competitor Verizon Communications (VZ) trades at a slightly higher P/E multiple to AT&T so the market isn't favorably positioned in this stock for the merger benefits.

T PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

If the deal closes, my target price would be $45. In that case, AT&T offers 24% upside from the $36.35 close on Friday. The news though gets better because the wireless giant offers a 5.5% dividend yield. Under this scenario, an investor would hit a 30% total return.

Time Warner Play

Time Warner offers an interesting play, especially if the deal was to close at the lower end of the merger collar offering the max shares. The deal offers equal amounts to those shareholders of $53.75 per share in cash and stock for a total price of $107.50. At the $93.58 closing price on Friday, the stock has 15% upside on closing of the deal.

The intriguing part is the collar on the AT&T share portion. If AT&T trades below $37.411, Time Warner shareholders get 1.437 shares. If AT&T trades above $41.349, shareholders only get 1.3 shares. In between, shareholders get an amount of shares equivalent to $53.75.

If AT&T closes right inside of the low end, shareholders could grab the 1.437 shares and potentially ride them higher from a price of $37 to $45. So an investor would get a 15% gain from here on closing the deal at $107.50 and half of the investment could ride another 20% gain in AT&T for a total return of around 26%. This doesn't even factor that an investor will start earning the 5.5% dividend after closing the deal and the cash portion could be rolled into AT&T for close to a 30% gain before any taxes.

Of course, one can't tell where the average stock price will trade prior to closing of the deal.

Lowered Payout Ratio

Tax reform has been good to these stocks, so the lack of any material rally is perplexing. The AT&T dividend was questionable with the payout ratio around 69%, but the huge bump in earnings and cash flows following tax reform and merger benefits reduces the payout to around 58% based on the forecasted 2018 cash flows of $21 billion. The Time Warner merger will lower the payout ratio.

Source: AT&T Q4'17 investor briefing

The large dividend with a reasonable payout ratio limits the downside risk on the stock. The remaining risk being the heavy debt load after the merger that will leave the new AT&T with net debt around $156 billion following the $42 billion in cash portion of the deal. Tax reform solves any immediate risk with this debt load as AT&T goes to generating higher free cash flows.

One limiting factor on stock gains is that the market apparently wants a higher dividend yield to hold onto AT&T. If the stock jumped to $45, the yield would dip down towards the 4.5% lows of the last five years.

T Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Investors were willing to accept that lower yield once the DirecTV merger completed in July 2015. All it may take is the finalization of the Time Warner merger to get investors more willing to accept a lower divided yield due to the earnings and cash flow boost.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market is clearly missing this opportunity here, and it pains me to even turn bullish on AT&T. Not being a huge fan of the merger and based on the EPS trend at the top of the article showing the struggles following the DirecTV merger, the goal here is to not stay in this position long term.

The key catalyst to jumpstarting the stock is getting the Time Warner merger out of the way. The market generally seems unconvinced of the updated EPS targets and closing Time Warner further boosts the numbers. EPS estimates to an even higher target approaching $4 should shock the market.

For now, my play is via a long-held Time Warner position. Risk averse investors might prefer the high dividend of AT&T that provides downside risk protection over Time Warner that might initially trade down on a successful block of the deal by the DOJ. Either way, the risk appears limited due to reform boosted earnings and low P/E multiple with where the stock trades now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.