When Rising Rates Become A Problem For Stocks

One of the biggest themes of recent months has been rising interest rates and what impact this might have on the stock market. Opinions seem to be drawn along "party" lines with the bears expressing the opinion that rising rates will eventually undermine the equity bull market if not kill it. Meanwhile the bulls tend to be more sanguine in their assessment of rising rates with many contending that higher rates are a reflection of an improving economy and therefore nothing to fear - provided they don't rise too quickly. In this commentary we'll examine both sides of the debate, analyzing the relative merits of both positions. As I'll attempt to prove here, the bulls' view of higher rates is likely the correct view. However, there's also a possibility that this year could see the bears' fears temporarily realized with respect to the impact of interest rates on the stock market.

One of the biggest concerns for the stock market on a near-term basis has been something I've continually stressed in these reports, namely the fact that new 52-week lows on the NYSE have been unusually and persistently high. Historically, whenever the new lows number above 40 for several days running it has been a pretty reliable indication of problems beneath the surface of the broad market. But it's not just the quantitative aspect of the new 52-week lows which are of concern, but also the qualitative aspect. That is, the types of securities which have consistently made new lows for several weeks are from a particular area which is extremely interest rate sensitive. And as a look back at market history will show, this can be a major problem for the stock market if it persists long enough.

The problem I'm referring to is the extraordinary number of income-oriented funds and equities, particularly municipal-bond funds, which have populated the new 52-week lows list on the NYSE. This is obviously a result of the concern among investors that rising interest rates will wreak havoc on these types of securities, thus resulting in widespread liquidation. While these income-oriented securities may not have a direct bearing on the stock market, the fact that so many of them are making new 52-week lows on the NYSE is enough of a problem to create a negative undercurrent for the broad market. This is a reason for my continued caution to investors that until we witness a diminution of the new 52-week lows on the Big Board equities in general will continue to face strong headwinds in the near term.

Some investors may scoff at the notion that weakness in the municipal-bond market could have any spillover impact on equities. Yet a review of past instances where muni bonds experienced heavy liquidation shows that it often preceded stock market weakness. In April 1987, for example, there was a municipal-bond panic that scared a lot of fund investors and caused a wave of liquidations. This served as a precursor the much more famous stock market panic later that year. The catalyst for the aforementioned muni bond event was rising interest rates.

Prior to that, another sell-off in the muni bond market in early 1981 preceded a rough stretch for equities a few months later. Both instances were galvanized by rising interest rates and both times it resulted in a stock market slump, albeit a temporary one. In more recent times, a wave of bond fund liquidations in 2015 harbingered what some have called a mini-bear market for equities (especially small cap stocks) in late 2015/early 2016. Even more recently, the muni bond liquidations in January this year once again served as advance warning of the market plunge in early February.

At the end of January, the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index was down nearly 12% for the month. This was the worst start for municipal bonds since 1981, according to CNBC. The rising rate climate has already caused banks and insurance companies, who are traditionally big holders of muni bonds, to reallocate assets from munis to investment-grade bonds, according to Peter Hayes of BlackRock. Was it any coincident then that the spill muni bonds took in January was soon followed by weakness in the stock market?

Shown here is a graph of the iShares National Muni Bond Fund (MUB). The steady decline visible in this graph is symptomatic of the weakness plaguing this segment of the bond market. A very real and pressing concern is that if the weakness in the muni bond market doesn't clear up soon, it could continue to weigh on equities in the coming weeks. While it's unlikely that the stock market's longer-term uptrend would be reversed because of this, it could very well create some additional turbulence in the near term. For that reason we'll need to continue monitoring the daily new 52-week lows for signs that broad market internal selling pressure has lifted. In particular, we'll want to see a cessation of rate-sensitive securities such as muni-bond funds showing up on this list.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Speaking of new lows, the number of NYSE stocks making new 52-week lows rose to an uncomfortably high level late last week, with 165 making the list on Friday. This marked the worst showing of new lows since Feb. 6. Moreover, there were only 27 stocks making new 52-week highs Friday. As previously discussed, the extremely negative high-low differential on the NYSE is a cause for concern in the immediate term since the abundance of stocks and funds (mainly rate-sensitive in nature) making new lows is a sure sign that internal selling pressure is an ongoing problem.

What's more, this internal weakness as viewed through the daily cumulative new 52-week highs-new lows index (below) presents a potentially disturbing picture. Not only does the following graph suggest that the near-term path of least resistance for equities is still down, but it has begun to etch out a series of lower peaks and bottoms. The downward trend in the cumulative new highs-lows hasn't been thoroughly established yet, however. But if this indicator continues to deteriorate in the coming days it will serve as an undeniable warning sign that the stock market has become vulnerable to additional selling pressure.

Source: http://markets.wsj.com/us

In order for the market to return to a state of internal health we'll need to see several consecutive days where the number of new 52-week lows is less than 40. That's a phenomenon that hasn't been seen since early January, but hopefully it will be seen again before long.

On a strategic note, I mentioned in my Feb. 24 commentary that speculators could do some nibbling in the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK). HACK was one of the few actively traded ETFs to make a new high on Friday as it continues to benefit from a superior relative strength and momentum position versus the broad market. However, due to the heightened volatility risk and persistent internal weakness in the NYSE broad market I recommend raising the stop loss on this trading position. I suggest that traders exit the long position in HACK if its 15-day moving average is violated on an intraday basis at just under the 33.72 level.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Meanwhile, conservative investors should continue to wait for further improvement in the new 52-week highs-lows discussed here before establishing major new long positions. Long-term investors can maintain their core long-term positions since the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.