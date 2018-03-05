Teranga Gold: Get By With A Little Help From Gold Prices

Image source: Company website

Investment Thesis

Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCQX:TGCDF) finished off a successful 2017 having produced more than 233,000 ounces of gold from its Sabodala project in Senegal. Excellent gold production and rallying gold prices have pushed up its cash position to $88 million. This paved the way for the company to develop its next project which is the Banfora gold project (now called Wahgnion).

This year, TGCDF anticipates generating 210,000 to 225,000 ounces of gold. This is higher than the 213,000 ounces reported in its technical feasibility study. This puts TGCDF in an advantageous position if gold prices rally. This would lead to a higher free cash flow of $230 million between 2018 and 2022.

In this equity research, we will test the gold market if TGCDF will be able to sustain its forecasted rising free cash flow given the global and synchronized economic recovery along with rising inflation expectations that helped gold to trade up above $1,350 per ounce.

Company Overview

Teranga Gold is a Canada-based gold mining company. It is focused on gold exploration in Senegal, West Africa. The Sabodala gold mine is its flagship and it is located 650 km southeast of Senegal's capital city Dakar.

Reserve Growth

TGCDF achieved an outstanding gold production at its flagship Sabodala mine. Moreover, the company advanced the Wahgnion gold project through a feasibility study and construction readiness. It thus put Wahgnion on track for its first pour of gold by year 2019.

Source: Company data.

TGCDF is seen to produce between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold in 2018. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) are projected to increase from $950 to $1,025 per ounce.

Gold production was aggressive in 2017 at 233,267 ounces. This figure surpassed the high end of its yearly gold production guidance of 205,000 to 225,000 ounces.

Because of higher gold prices and expected production, TGCDF ended 2017 with a bulky cash position of around $88 million. This translated to an increase of $15 million as of the third quarter of 2017. TGCDF generated operating cash flows of $71.4 million, as compared to $44.7 million in 2016 due to higher revenues. This was offset by an increase in working capital related to payments of 2016 income taxes (paid in arrears).

Liquidity & Leverage

Cash and equivalent summed to $80 million in the third quarter last year which is lower than the second quarter of the same year. The decline was due to a $5.0 million increase in capital expenditures on Banfora project. This is accompanied by a $1.5 million hike in working capital.

The Debt to Enterprise Value ratio (Debt-EV) is approximately less than its five-year Debt-EV of 13.7%. The company can readily borrow external funds with total debt at a low 5.3% of its enterprise value. Industry peer median for Debt-EV is currently at 2.7%. Interest coverage ratio sits at a comfortable 16.0X.

Source: CapitalCube.

Cash Flow

Five-year forecast for Sabodala mine free cash flow is booked at $230 million between 2018 and 2022. This figure is forecasted to add up by approximately $90 million in free cash flow over the next two years. However, TGCDF's evaluation and exploration budget has been cut to $15 million for 2018.

Source: CapitalCube

Thus, it reflects a significant emphasis on exploration of Golden Hill, Afema and Guitry mines. This strategy outlines the company's maiden resources and shift away from usual resource conversion programs at the Wahgnion and Sabodala mine projects.

Sustaining capital expenditures are expected to grow between $10 million and $15 million for the Sabodala mine in 2018. Additional capital spending of $10 million to $15 million will be required to start the relocation of the Sabodala village.

Capital Budgeting

TGCDF acquired Gryphon Minerals Limited for $63 million with a 15% internal rate of return (IRR) and a double digit net present value. It owns 90% of Gryphon's property. Hence, $81 million of the net present value of Gryphon Minerals is attributable to TGCDF.

Further analysis revealed that TGCDF acquisition cost of $63 million would generate $81 million in shareholder value which will translate to a net accretive value of $18 million. It excludes any exploration drilling by Gryphon Minerals since 2016. Thus, it is prudent to conclude that TGCDF will not have earned a dollar of additional value for its shareholders assuming gold price is pegged at $1,250 per ounce.

Source: CapitalCube

Hedging

The company engaged into forward gold sales contracts totaling 187,500 ounces of gold with settlement dates between January 2018 and September 2019. Gold prices hover around $1,336 to $1,350 per ounce, which are anticipated to represent less than 50% of production over that period.

Source: CapitalCube.

My Takeaway

I would recommend TGCDF stock for its Sabodala mine project. I believe this acquired project bears an accretive value to shareholders.

However, the acquisition of Gryphon Minerals appears to be digressive of shareholder value. The sunken cost (or pre-development cost), along with the acquisition cost are higher than the net present value (NPV) of the asset mine. Simply put, it does not create value-add to shareholders following the acquisition of Gryphon Minerals. Hence, TGCDF would have to get by with a little help from higher gold prices to create an accretive value to shareholders.

Gold price rally is critical to TGCDF. I expect gold prices to retain their recent gains throughout the first half of 2018. However, more substantial downside risks are expected in 2019 as the yield environment climbs higher while inflation becomes little weaker.

Gold prices rallied in November to just higher than $1,350 per ounce thanks to the weakness of the greenback. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (DXY) index accelerated its descent in January after a brief rally mid-December but eventually fell by year end. The US dollar did not respond despite three interest rate hikes by the US Fed last year.

Purchases in gold may also be considered as a "hedge" to an excited equity market. So far, equity markets have been positively correlated with rising yields. Year-on-year inflation is expected to moderate allowing real yields to climb again, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold.

There are also some speculations that the US dollar will rebound this year. For this reason, the US Fed will hike interest rates further. Higher interest rates will allow the US dollar-denominated assets to become more attractive than its foreign peers.

The US Fed's hikes have not strengthened the USD so far. But investors should remember that during the previous US Fed's tightening cycle the USD did not rally until the fourth rate hike.

