Tesla: The Window Is Closing

There are less than four weeks remaining in Q1. For Tesla (TSLA), things continue to look bad, with the Bloomberg Model 3 tracker now estimating production of less than 600 vehicles per week. Additionally, as sales and registration estimates continue to pour in for February and early March, Model S/X numbers don't look good. After last week's reveal of the Jaguar I-Pace about to start a wave of competition, Tesla's window is certainly closing.

Will Q1 be even worse than originally thought?

As we continue to get more and more third-party estimates in regarding sales and registrations, the numbers look worse and worse for the start of 2018. At the moment, I'm looking at things sequentially, so in comparison to the record delivery period of Q4 2017. The table below shows where things stand so far from the numbers that have been estimated for January and February, along with the start of March for Norway.

(Source: InsideEvs monthly scorecard, teslastats.no, TMC European tracker)

There are those that continue to argue that Tesla is just doing its usual last month of the quarter bulk deliveries. While that could be true, the year over year numbers weren't great either. Also, take a look at the chart below, showing daily estimated registrations for the S/X in Norway in December 2017. Several days saw over 100 registrations just on that particular day, with 2,462 total for the month. With just 20 registrations so far in March, do you really think Tesla will come anywhere close to 2,500? I certainly don't.

(Source: teslastats.no page linked above)

Although management has guided to 100,000 deliveries of the S/X this year, Q1 definitely looks to be a bit soft. Right now, I'm forecasting a range of 22,000 to 24,000, but the bottom end is definitely a possibility if these numbers continue to look bad. That could easily mean record losses in the period, with Tesla potentially being a billion dollars in the red, and remember that major competition for these two vehicles is just starting.

An update on the EV tax credit:

The $7,500 Federal tax credit for electric vehicles was going to be a big draw for Model 3 deposit holders, especially those that were looking at the $35,000 variant that is still to come. Once an automaker his 200,000 EV deliveries in the US, the following phase-out begins, per the IRS.

The qualified plug-in electric drive motor vehicle credit phases out for a manufacturer’s vehicles over the one-year period beginning with the second calendar quarter after the calendar quarter in which at least 200,000 qualifying vehicles manufactured by that manufacturer have been sold for use in the United States (determined on a cumulative basis for sales after December 31, 2009) (“phase-out period”). Qualifying vehicles manufactured by that manufacturer are eligible for 50 percent of the credit if acquired in the first two quarters of the phase-out period and 25 percent of the credit if acquired in the third or fourth quarter of the phase-out period. Vehicles manufactured by that manufacturer are not eligible for a credit if acquired after the phase-out period.

While we don't have an exact number from Tesla, InsideEvs is considered the best estimate for Tesla's sales in the US. Once the credit drops in half and then is eventually gone, not only Model 3 consumers will lose out, but the Model S/X will become less competitive against other automakers that still have not reached their limits. The following chart shows Tesla's cumulative deliveries of the S, X, and 3.

(Source: InsideEvs monthly scorecard estimates. *Data through February 2018, and does not include impact of up to 1,900 Roadster deliveries.)

InsideEvs pegs Tesla at just over 167,500 deliveries through last month. If we take March through June sales of the S and X from last year, and take out say 25% if you believe sales are declining, that's another 12,000 units. So for Tesla to reach the 200,000 limit in Q2 2018, it would need a little more than 20,000 Model 3 deliveries in the US. Can that happen in four months? Well, if it doesn't, and the primarily reason isn't deliveries of the Model 3 to other countries, then Tesla is likely in big trouble.

Putting it all together:



By looking at the delivery estimates so far, I can start to build out my model for Q1 2018 results. At the moment, I can see revenues of about $3.58 billion, a little more than the street, and I do think we'll see some gross margin improvement, although not enough to eventually get to management's targets. With added operating expenses and interest costs, I currently have a loss of about $750 million for the period on a GAAP basis. After subtracting out stock-based compensation, I currently project a non-GAAP loss of $3.52 per share.

Unfortunately, this big loss may not be the worst part. With negative working capital of over $1 billion entering 2018, along with billions in capital expenditures needed this year, Tesla's cash burn could be a new record. That's not a good sign with US Treasury rates rising, as well as the surge in LIBOR rates that impacts items like the credit agreement, or at least any non-hedged parts. The chart below shows one example, the 3-month LIBOR rate, and how it has almost doubled in the past year. As we get closer to the end of Q1, things are not looking good for Tesla. (Source: St. Louis Fed 3-month LIBOR chart. Chart delayed by one week. Current rate is 2.02519%, as detailed by WSJ LIBOR page.)

