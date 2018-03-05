Colombia's Tattered Peace: Rising Violence Will Impact Economic Growth

It was a long hard road for Colombia’s Santos government to achieve peace with the Andean nation’s largest rebel group the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia—Ejército del Pueblo known by its initials as the FARC. While it was highly unpopular with many Colombians it did bring considerable hope to a nation wracked by a long history of violence and internal conflict.

The deal it was hoped would bring an end to Colombia’s long running civil conflict which has existed since the early 1960s and bolster security, quality of life and economic growth for all Colombians. According to estimates from the Santos administration peace with the FARC would triple foreign direct investment, reinvigorate Colombia’s waning oil industry and boost GDP growth to as high as 5.9% annually.

Nonetheless, the social and economic benefits of the peace have yet to materialize and they may never appear because not only has demobilization of the FARC failed to end civil conflict in Colombia, but the peace deal could collapse. This is endangering the country’s ability to return to growth and very well cause the economy to falter further for longer than initially thought.

Violence and conflict are rising endangering a fragile peace

There has been a significant uptick in political risk in Colombia. Legislative and presidential elections which are to occur in March and May 2018 respectively have highlighted the fissures which exist in Colombian society. National Capital Building, Bolivar Plaza Bogota. Houses the Congress of the Republic of Colombia. Source: Author’s own photo.

Former FARC leader Rodrigo Londoño Echeverri known by his alias Timonchenko was forced to suspend campaigning because of protests and violence against his candidacy and newly formed political party. This has arisen from growing dissatisfaction among Colombians over the peace process instituted by Santos in 2016 which saw many FARC leaders avoid criminal sanctions and given the right to participate in the political process.

There is significant discontent over the FARC being guaranteed 10 seats in congress as part of the accord. The growing dissatisfaction is not only being voiced through protests targeting Timonchenko’s electoral campaign. There was an outbreak of violence which saw looting and civil disobedience in Bogota and other cities across Colombia after revelations that a national supermarket chain had been laundering money for the FARC. In response the army was deployed, and curfews established. This symbolizes just how deeply many Colombians resent the peace that was forced upon them and has seen many guerrillas escape punishment for their crimes.

Colombia Palace of Justice Plaza Bolivar Bogota. Source: Author’s own photo.

Violence against former FARC members continues to grow since the Marxist group completed its demobilization in late 2017. Since the peace deal was signed in December 2016 it has been estimated that up to 40 former FARC combatants have been murdered (the UN has confirmed 36).

There are fears that this violence could escalate and transform into what occurred in the mid-80s to early 90s when the FARCs last formed a political party the Union Patriotica or UP as part of the 1985 peace negotiations with the Betancur administration. The UP was stymied form the start by rightwing death squads which allegedly had connections to state security forces and engaged in what can only be described as a political genocide.

Union Patriotica Funeral Bogota, Source: El Espectador.

The UP, its members and supporters over a 10-year period were virtually murdered out of existence. The FARC leadership at that time used this as an excuse to continue their war against the state and to escalate their tactics including kidnapping, extortion and attacks against national infrastructure.

While the FARC has little chance of winning in elections, the importance of their political campaign can’t be emphasized enough because it will demonstrate that the state is serious about integrating them into civil society.

If it is repressed through violence and murder, then it means that the peace could fail or at the very least lead to an even greater number of dissenters in FARC ranks who will continue their armed struggle. It is estimated that 300 FARC fighters refused to demobilize. The dissidents that refuse to demobilize remain active predominantly in Colombia’s lower eastern plains which is a hotbed for cocaine trafficking, armed criminal groups and organized crime.

Conflict has also escalated in the areas formerly controlled by the FARC as the last Marxist rebel group the ELN, neo-paramilitary and other organized crime groups clash over control of the territory and lucrative coca growing regions and cocaine trafficking routes. That like earlier conflicts in Colombia has displaced thousands of people as they flee their homes. As the International Committee of the Red Cross stated:

Although the conflict between the government and the FARC-EP came to an end, clashes between armed groups, or between them and the security forces, have given no respite in some areas.

The Colombian army launched Operation Hercules which has seen it deploy over 9,000 personnel into the southern departments of Cauca and Nariño in an effort to quell the violence. This is its largest deployment since the outbreak of conflict that occurred in Cauca in the lead up to commencing the peace talks with the FARC in 2012.

The ICRC believes there is every possibility of a fragile peace emerging that can’t be fully enforced as planned but the real possibilities of what could emerge are far worse.

These factors illustrate just how fragile the peace is and that it potentially could unwind at any moment.

A fragile peace is impacting development

While the likelihood of the peace agreement completely unraveling is extremely low to non-existent, it is becoming increasingly clear that it hasn’t achieved its core objectives. It has failed to guarantee security for many Colombians, promote comprehensive rural development or enhance economic growth.

A lack of education and opportunity in a distinctly inequitable society, which is rated as the most unequal in Latin America after Honduras, is a breeding ground for conflict and further combatants. This means conflict will continue to fester in Colombia until the weak central state honors its social contract with the people, provides basic public goods and address this inequality.

Because the civil conflict continues to grind on under various guises many if not most of the promised economic rewards will fail to materialize, further exacerbating the lack of equality. Ongoing conflict will displace more people and prevent the rural poor from normalizing their lives further exacerbating poverty and the lack of opportunity.

Casa Narino (Colombian Presidential Palace) Bolivar Plaza Bogota. Source: Author’s own photo.

The extreme cost of the FARC peace accord, estimated to cost up to $45 billion or 15% of GDP, combined with a sharp downturn in oil rents because of the protracted oil slump has sharply impacted Colombia’s petroleum dependent economy. Ongoing budgetary pressures saw Bogota decrease spending on social programs in 2018 by 5% year over year or $12 billion. Such a move only serves to deepen the socio-economic divide in a country where poverty is growing.

Despite this and other sharp reductions in spending, Colombia’s budget deficit for 2018 has been forecast to be 3.6% of GDP, emphasizing its economic weakness. The ongoing conflict also acts as a fiscal drain as the government is forced to boost spending on already poorly managed and inefficient policing as well as military resources.

The failure of the accord to deliver true peace and an end to armed conflict will impact FDI which is a key driver of economic growth for Colombia. Ongoing and escalating levels of violence will deter FDI, much of which was expected to be directed to Colombia’s beaten down energy patch where dwindling oil reserves and production are threatening the very viability of the Andean nation’s petroleum dependent economy. A lack of FDI will only magnify the deterioration of Colombia’s oil industry which because of a lack of investment saw daily production slip below one million barrels, falling to 860,167 barrels for January 2018.

For a government that once generated a fifth of its income from oil this is a significant problem and will certainly weigh on economic growth during 2018, regardless of higher oil prices. The escalation in conflict will also hamper urgently required oil exploration to bolster oil reserves which have been assessed by the national hydrocarbon regulator the ANH of having a viable life of seven years at the current rate of production before running dry.

These factors make it extremely difficult to see how the much vaunted 1% to 1.9% increase in GDP growth that the government projected would be delivered by peace with the FARC will materialize.

If we turn to the 2017 national accounts, we can see that GDP grew by a mere 1.8% which is 20 bps lower than the 2% reported for 2016.

Source: DANE. Colombia’s national statistics agency.

It is also well below the 2.5% GDP growth forecast for 2017 by the World Bank or the 2.3% predicted by Colombia’s finance minister at the start of 2017. That can be attributed to the failure of the peace deal to deliver the economic growth forecast, declining industrial activity, weaker than expected consumption and softer oil prices.

For the reasons discussed and the fact that many pundits and institutions appear to have a predilection for overestimating growth in the deeply divided country it is highly probably the economy will grow at a far slower rate than the 3% predicted for 2018. As growing conflict and a deteriorating energy patch along with weaker consumption weigh on the economy it would be feasible to expect GDP to grow by around 2%, unless of course there is a massive spike in oil which causes Brent to leap to $80 a barrel or more.

Consequences for investors

This certainly doesn’t bode well for the outlook for Colombian ETFs such as or iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF(ICOL) or Global X MSCI Colombia ETF(GXG) which have appreciated by 11% and 13% respectively over the last year. These factors will also impact the performance of Colombia’s banks including Grupo Aval (AVAL) and Bancolombia (CIB) which both have NYSE listed ADRs.

In fact, the escalation in conflict along with a widening interest rate differential with the U.S. and weaker than expected economic growth will cause the value of the peso to decline impacting both ETF and ADR valuations. If GDP growth is below forecast, it will negatively affect demand for credit and cause the adverse credit cycle which is already eating into Colombian bank profits to continue as non-performing loans and delinquencies rise.

That means as discussed in detail in my earlier article ‘Colombia's Economic Outlook: Addressing The Bull Case For Colombia's Banks’ that there is little upside investors in Colombia’s banks this year. It also reduces the upside on offer from the Global X MSCI Colombia and iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETFs because Bancolombia is t he single largest holding in both ETFs, making up almost 21% and 19% of their net asset value respectively.

