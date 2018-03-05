NextEra: Total Return Play In A Conservative Utility Business

The company's three-year forward CAGR of 10% is good and will give you good growth with the need for more electric generation, especially renewable energy.

NextEra has increased its dividend for the past 14 years and presently has a yield of 2.9%, which is above average.

NextEra recently increased its dividend in February 2018 by $0.127 to $1.11/Qtr. or a 13% increase and has plenty of growth potential to continue the dividend increases looking forward.

NextEra (NEE), one of the largest electric utility companies in the United States, is a buy for the total return income investor. The management of NEE is good and has continued to grow by using its cash to expand and add to their existing generating capacity. The company is not part of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing but will be considered when an open slot is available. NEE's future looks bright as shown in the graphic below.

This is chance to buy into a good company with a high yield and demand in the electric utility business.

When I scanned the five-year chart, NextEra has a good chart going up and to the right for 2014-January 2018, then is down a bit with the recent market correction, creating a buying opportunity.

Fundamentals of NextEra will be reviewed on the following topics below:

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines And July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

NextEra passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below:

NextEra does meet my dividend guideline of having increased dividends for seven of the last 10 years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with at least 14 years of increasing dividends and a 2.9% yield. NextEra is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The earnings payout ratio is moderate at 50% and leaves plenty left over to grow the business. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on properties and expanding present facilities. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 billion. NEE passes this guideline. NEE is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $74 billion. NextEra's 2018 projected total yearly cash flow at $3.5 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means to continue the growth of the dividend for many years to come. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 10% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for NextEra can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued electric demand growth. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. NEE passes this guideline since the total return is 96.86%, more than the Dow's total return of 49.27%. Looking back, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $24,900 today. This makes NextEra a good investment for the total return investor that has future growth as the electric utility sector continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. NEE's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a recent target price of $165.0, passing the guideline. NEE's price is presently 8.5% below the target. It is under the target price at present and has a moderate price to earnings ratio of 20, making it a good buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants income with the above-average dividend yield, good growth, and a low beta of 0.29. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the above-average yield makes NEE a good business to own for income with steady moderate growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes NEE interesting is the potential long-term growth, as more electric renewable services are required, and the income for the income investor is good.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. NextEra passes the Dow baseline in my 50.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 50.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 96.86% makes NextEra a good investment for the total return investor who also wants a steady income. NEE has an above-average dividend yield of 2.9% and has had increases for the past 14 years, making NEE also a good choice for the dividend income investor.

Dow's 50.0-month total return baseline is 49.27%.

Company Name 50.0-month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage NextEra +96.86% +47.59% 2.9%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on January 26, 2018, NextEra reported earnings of $1.25 that missed expected earnings by $0.06 and compared to last year at $1.21. Total revenue was at $4 Billion increasing 8.4% compared to last year. This was a fair report with the bottom line, slightly below expectations and the top line increasing. The next earnings report will be out in late April 2018, and earnings are expected to be $1.81 compared to last year at $1.75. The company guided earnings for the year to $7.45-7.95, an increase from last year as shown in the graphic below.

Business Overview

NextEra is one of the largest electric utilities in the United States.

As per Reuters:

NextEra Energy is a holding company. The Company is an electric power company in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets. Its segments include FPL and NEER. Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is a rate-regulated electric utility engaged primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. NEER is a diversified clean energy company with a business strategy that emphasizes the development, acquisition, and operation of long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable projects. NEER owns, develops, constructs manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets."

Overall, NextEra is a good business with a 10% CAGR projected growth as more renewable electric energy facilities are needed going forward. The good earnings provide NEE the capability to continue its growth by increasing renewable capacity.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and I believe that it will not raise the rates four times this year but will go slow at 2-3 for 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the Fed.

From January 26, 2018, earnings call, James Robo (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and President) said:

2017 was a terrific year for both NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners. Moreover, 2017 was a year in which we successfully positioned both businesses for strong growth well into the next decade. For NextEra Energy Partners, we started 2017 by structurally modifying the IDR fee, which allowed NEP to extend its distribution growth expectations through at least 2022, avoid the need to sell common equity until 2020 at the earliest other than modest sales under the ATM program and increase levered returns for unitholders to the low double digits on future acquisitions. This change, combined with other steps we took to improve NEP's investor value proposition over the past year, including governance enhancements, stand-alone credit ratings in the mid- to high-BB category and NEP's utilization of additional sources of low-cost financing, helped separate NEP from its peers. We were able to grow the NEP LP distribution by 15% year-over-year and deliver a total unitholder return of over 75%. NEP outperformed other yields by more than 55% on average, and its total shareholder return was almost 90% higher than the Alerian MLP Index. With the flexibility to grow in three ways, acquiring assets from Energy Resources organically or acquiring assets from other third parties, NEP has clear visibility to support its growth going forward. As we said before, Energy Resources' portfolio as of the end of 2016 provides one potential path to support NEP's 12% to 15% growth per year through 2022. And with one of the lowest costs of capital among all yieldcos and MLPs, NEP has the currency to be competitive in acquiring long-term contracted assets from other third parties going forward. With tax reform and a record renewable origination year by Energy Resources in what promises to be one of the best renewables development environments in our history over the next several years, we look forward to further improving NEP's already best-in-class distribution growth visibility. I continue to believe that when NEP's growth potential is combined with its substantial financing flexibility and the strength of its underlying portfolio, with an 18-year average contract life and strong counterparty credit profile, NEP offers unitholders an investor value proposition that is second to none. For these reasons, NEP is as well positioned as it's ever been, and I look forward to a strong performance in 2018 and beyond."

The graphic below shows the importance of the renewable energy part of the business to the growth of NEE. The company is ahead of the curve and should provide stable conservative growth, income, and growth.

This shows the feelings of the top management for the continued growth of the business and shareholder returns and the action being taken to continue the growth of the company.

NEE's growth and forward guidance are shown in the graphic below.

Takeaways

NextEra is a great investment choice for the income investor with its above-average yield and a good choice for the total return investor. I take this downturn as a long-term opportunity to get a good conservative income stream at a bargain price. NextEra will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio when an open slot is available. If you want a growing income in a growing utility, NEE may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On March 1, increased position in AMT to 0.9% of the portfolio and will continue to add when cash is available.

On February 21, decreased position in LB to 3.9% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off the position over the next three months and sell covered calls along the way to get a better price.

Have been moving the LB February 16 calls that were in the money, out and up to collect more premiums and to hold the shares. My LB February 50 calls expired out of the money, and more calls on LB will be written next week.

On January 31, trimmed Boeing (BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth quarter earnings report was fantastic beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 Million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

Wrote some L Brands (LB) May 18 strike 52.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls are in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out. I intend to sell L Brands sometime this year, but am having too much fun selling covered calls.

On January 18, trimmed Boeing from 12.7% of the portfolio to 12.5%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow.

Wrote some L Brands February 16 strike 50.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out.

Increased the position size of General Electric (GE) to 3.0% from 2.7% of the portfolio. GE has now become a value and income play. GE is a problem child at this point and will be held in the portfolio. You have to let the new CEO have some time to turn around this giant company.

On January 5, trimmed Boeing from 11.5% of the portfolio to 11.4%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.5% of portfolio, and Boeing is 13.5% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 13% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic, with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by $0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the fourth quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market liked the moderate growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, TXN, FCX, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR), and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

