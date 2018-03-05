Celgene Vs. Biogen: Both Are A Steal, But Which One Is Better?

Finally, we discuss which of the two would make a better addition to a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

Today, we are going to take a look at Celgene (CELG) and Biogen (BIIB), two comparable biopharmaceutical companies with a market capitalization of $67 billion and $60 billion, respectively. Celgene's stock is trading near a three-year low while Biogen's stock is also near a 52-week low. In a market with the Nasdaq average PE of 19, both companies look attractive with their current valuation of 17x and 16x earnings, respectively, and forward projected valuations around 11.

In this article, we'll look at their current portfolio of drugs, take a look at their pipeline, and examine the management and culture of the company to see which one is a better investment candidate.

Background

Celgene is a global biotech company based in Summit, NJ. It was founded in 1986 and went public in 1987. The company specializes in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its core focus is on blood cancer therapies. Now it is trying to expand into the treatment of multiple sclerosis with investigational drug candidate, ozanimod.

Biogen is a global biotech company based in Cambridge, MA. It was founded in 1978 and went public in 1991. The company's product portfolio is heavily focused on neurological and neurodegenerative conditions for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurological disorders. In early 2017, it spun off Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV), a company that concentrates on hemophilia and other blood disorders. As a whole, this was a positive move for its shareholders.

Celgene's Drug Portfolio

Revlimid: Revlimid is an oral cancer medication for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. It is currently Celgene's best selling drug. Revlimid was approved by the FDA in December of 2005. In 2017, Revlimid accounted for nearly 63% of the company's total revenues with sales of slightly over $8 billion. Natco (NATCO Pharma), an Indian pharmaceutical company, challenged Revlimid patents. Even though Celgene has patent protection until 2027, Celgene has settled with Natco. The terms of the settlement allow Natco to start selling generic versions of Revlimid by 2022 in limited quantities and in unlimited quantities by 2026. It appears that Celgene's patent claims may not be strong enough to withstand scrutiny or perhaps the company didn't want to take the risk of an expensive litigation and settled it as a result. It remains to be seen whether it can work out the same type of deals as other challengers emerge.

Pomalyst: Pomalyst treats advanced multiple myeloma in patients who have received at least two medicines, including Revlimid, and whose condition has become worse during the course of treatment or within 60 days of receiving the last treatment. It was approved by the FDA in February 2013.

Otezla: Otezla treats psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. It was approved by the FDA in March 2014.

Abraxane: Abraxane is an injectable medication used to treat breast, lung, and pancreatic cancer. It was first approved by the FDA in January 2005 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and later for other indications.

Biogen's Drug Portfolio

Tecfidera: Tecfidera is an oral multiple sclerosis (MS) medication. It is Biogen's blockbuster drug. It was approved by the FDA in March of 2013. In 2017, it raked in $4.2 billion in revenues worldwide. Total revenues from its MS drug franchise totaled $8.9 billion.

Avonex: Avonex is used for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. It was approved by the FDA in 1996.

Plegridy: Plegridy is used for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. It was approved by the FDA in 2014.

Tysabri: Tysabri is used for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. It was first approved by the FDA in 2004.

Zinbryta: As of March 2nd, 2018, Biogen in collaboration with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has pulled Zinbryta, a last line of defense MS drug with potential serious liver damage, from all global markets after six German patients and one Spanish patient suffered serious inflammatory brain disorders.

Spinraza: Spinraza is an injectable drug for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Currently, it is the only FDA approved SMA drug on the market. In 2017, sales for Spinraza were a whopping $883 million compared to Wall Street analysts' projection of $100 million for its first full year on the market. It remains to be seen whether sales figures will decline as dosing frequency in patients undergoing treatment is tapered down and the pool of potential patients shrinks.

Benepali: Benepali is a biosimilar for Enbrel, a drug used to treat moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. It is a partnership between Biogen and Samsung Biologics. Sales of Benepali more than tripled from $100 million in 2016 to $370 million in 2017.

Celgene's Pipeline

According to BioPharmCatalyst, Celgene has four late-stage candidates in the pipeline and twenty-seven Phase 3 studies in clinical trials. The most exciting candidates in Celgene's pipeline are:

Luspatercept: To further strengthen its blood cancer portfolio, in partnership with Acceleron (NASDAQ:XLRN), Celgene is evaluating Luspatercept. Luspatercept is an investigational drug being used to treat patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and beta-thalassemia in a Phase 3 clinical study set to commence during the first half of this year. It is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

JCAR017: This January Celgene announced it was purchasing Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) for more than $9 billion to acquire JCAR017, a promising development in cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of blood cancers. JCAR017 is in Phase 1/2 clinical study. The acquisition is yet to be completed.

Fedratinib: This January Celgene announced it was purchasing Impact Biomedicines for $7 billion. It is interested in Impact's investigational drug, fedratinib, a myelofibrosis treatment therapy for patients who've shown resistance to existing therapy. The acquisition is yet to be completed.

Ozanimod: Ozanimod is an oral medication for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and inflammatory bowel disease that's yet to win regulatory approval. Ozanimod touts a greater safety profile than its closest competitor, Gilenya (Novartis (NYSE:NVS)), an S1P drug just like ozanimod. Like JCAR017 and Fedratinib, it acquired the rights to ozanimod by purchasing San Diego-based biotech firm Receptos for $7.2 billion. However, on February 27th, Celgene disclosed it received a Refusal to File Letter for its NDA for ozanimod. If the drug does not get approved, it would be disastrous for the company which estimates peak sales of ozanimod to reach between $4 and $6 billion. Celgene will meet with the FDA later this year to discuss the future of ozanimod. Many analysts believe that this is not the end of the drug and that the FDA will require additional testing and documentation rather than an outright refusal.

Many investors were disappointed with the news as they saw ozanimod as a way for Celgene to diversify and reduce its overdependence on its lead drug, Revlimid, and the stock plummeted 8%.

GED-0301: Last October, Celgene discontinued two Crohn's disease studies evaluating the efficacy of GED-0301 as a result of two independent monitors concluding that GED-0301 wouldn't be able to outperform the control in the studies. The stock plummeted 30%. Celgene paid $700 million up front for that drug and had to take a write-down of $500 million that quarter.

Biogen's Pipeline

Biogen has eight Phase 3 candidates in the pipeline. Its most exciting candidates are:

Aducanumab: Aducanumab is an investigational Alzheimer's drug. It aims to reduce amyloid plaque build-up and as a result slow down the loss of memory and thinking skills in patients still in the early stages of the disease. The company expects to complete Phase 3 enrollment by mid-2018 with data due in 2020. The abysmal record for treatments for Alzheimer's disease makes it risky to assess whether Biogen will succeed at getting regulatory approval. Recent failures treating the disease include Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) that discontinued their Alzheimer's studies.

BIIB098: BIIB098 is another multiple sclerosis drug which it licensed from Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in November and expects to file for approval later on this year.

KPT-350: Biogen recently declared a new partnership with Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). To strengthen its neurodegenerative product offering, it acquired KPTI's KPT-350, an investigational oral drug, that works by inhibiting XPO1. According to KPTI's website, "XPO1 mediates the nuclear export of multiple proteins that impact neurological and inflammatory processes." As a result, inhibiting XPO1 reduces inflammation and neurotoxicity and increases neuroprotective responses in patients with neurodegenerative conditions.

Investment Opportunity

Now that we know what both Celgene and Biogen have in their portfolios and what they are working on in their pipelines, let's take a look at both companies and see which one presents a better investment opportunity.

(Chart of Celgene and Biogen Drug Portfolio by Revenue by Zynath Capital)

From the charts above, you'll see that Biogen is generally better diversified with three drug offerings making up most of its earnings. On the other hand, Celgene is quite concentrated with most of its earnings coming from Revlimid. It is also disconcerting that Revlimid has been under attack by generic drug manufacturers.

On the other hand, multiple myeloma is diagnosed at the rate of 30,770 patients per year in the United States, which presents quite a significant market for Revlimid. So for as long as Celgene can maintain a monopoly on Revlimid, it should see consistent revenue from this drug.

Of course, to be fair, most of Biogen's sales come from just three drug products all for the multiple sclerosis indication. According to Global Data, sales for multiple sclerosis disease modifying therapies were estimated to be approximately $19 billion across the seven major markets (US, UK, Spain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) in 2016 and expected to grow to $25 billion by 2026. Today there are an estimated 400,000 MS patients in the United States who have to take medication throughout their life to manage their condition that makes the MS market an attractive one to be in when treatment can cost upwards of $80,000 for one year of treatment.

The problem for Biogen, however, is that sales for its MS franchise faces limited growth and even eventual decline as other pharmaceutical giants vying to enter the MS market get FDA approval and generics hit the market (a problem not so much for Biogen whose MS drug Tecfidera was only approved in 2013 by the FDA, but a real challenge for older drugs).

So both companies are relatively concentrated in their respective field and must innovate and replenish their portfolios to remain competitive. And this is the area where I believe Biogen outshines Celgene. Biogen primarily relies on internal research and development, as well as partnerships, to develop and push through new drug candidates. By contrast, Celgene often relies on acquisitions, sometimes unsuccessful ones such as in the case of GED-0301. Further, Biogen appears to be more shareholder friendly as is evident by its 2017 spin-off of Bioverativ.

Conclusion

Both Celgene and Biogen represent attractive investment opportunities at their current valuation and at their projected forward PE of 10 and 11 respectively. Several analysts have recently reiterated their price targets for Biogen with a price target north of $350, which represents a 22% increase from the current market price. Likewise, several analysts have reiterated the price target for Celgene recently with the average price target coming in at around $124, which represents a 39% increase from the current share price.

We consider both companies excellent investment opportunities at their current share prices, however, for various reasons, we believe that Biogen's management team has a better chance of obtaining new profitable drugs for its portfolios. As a result, even though both companies would be excellent candidates for a well-diversified biotech portfolio, we are more likely to start a position in Biogen and continue monitoring Celgene.

