Spending, Inflation, Debt and the Dollar

We have established an up-trend in gold since the beginning of the cycle began on September 28, 2017, and we are on the way to meeting the objective of $1386.

We are looking for at least another 10% correction in the US dollar index in the second to third quarter of 2018.

Inflation and Interest Rate Hikes

What I would like to do is focus on the US Dollar Index as we move into this next trading week. The fundamental news over the past couple of weeks has been highly emotional ever since the administration tax cuts were implemented. Volatility has increased tremendously and the recent economic numbers indicate that the US economy is growing at a faster rate than anticipated. We are beginning to see some inflationary pressures beginning to develop. The new data has given the new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell what appears to be a strong economy, which has made him more hawkish on implementing interest rate increases. Some of the rhetoric out there seems to indicate that the Fed has in mind a plan to increase interest rates three or four times in the near future. The question is once again, as I have written in previous Seeking Alpha reports; how fast and how aggressive the Fed will implement this change in monetary policy?

One of my concerns is that during a time of record debt on a global basis, with US debt exceeding $20 trillion, and US economic policies appearing to indicate that the Trump administration believes there is sufficient room to increase spending on infrastructure and to continue spending in other areas of the economy, we will face an increasingly huge level of debt. I find it is difficult to see how these monetary and spending policies can be managed in a high-interest rate environment when the cost of money is increasing. Inflation will affect every sector of the economy, but primarily the bond, stocks and the real estate market. In my opinion the area that is most vulnerable to a shift in monetary policy are the world’s bond markets. With the tremendous amount of derivatives that are outstanding, more than a quadrillion dollars by some estimates, it is a precarious situation. It is a difficult question to see how the current US government is going to be able to come out of a new environment of higher interest rates without courting economic disaster.

Spending, Inflation, Debt and the Dollar

We have a mixed picture in terms of the end result of these policies. If we go back to the basics, if we continue to spend as much as we have to increase debt levels even further, we are just getting deeper and deeper into debt and be more and more sensitive to rising interest rates. I believe that the levels of the economy based on retail numbers do not justify the increase in interest rates that are being proposed. I don’t believe that the increase in interest rates is going to be dollar-supportive in any way. As we think about the policies being implemented by the current administration that show an acceleration of spending domestically on infrastructure, at the same time as plans to increase interest rates, it is a recipe for disaster. The economy might just come to a halt right up against spending for Trump’s border wall.

The 20-year chart of the US Dollar Index shows that a high was made in 2001 above 120-121. From 2001 to 2008, the dollar collapsed down to almost 70, losing 42% of its intrinsic value. In addition to the mortgage crisis, the decline in the dollar was one of the reasons why we went into the Great Recession in 2008. The dollar has been trying to regain its integrity ever since by rallying back up to the highs we made in 2017 into the 102-103 area. Before that we tried to trade above 100 in 2015, which shows that the dollar index appears to have formed a long-term double top. The long-term moving averages indicate that the market has come down from the high that we made in January 2017, putting in the double top when it broke down in May 2017 below 100.

Since then we’ve accelerated down to the recent levels that we saw in January 2018. When we look at the trend of the US dollar, it is in a long-term down trend. The rally since 2008 has been a corrective rally. By the market putting in a double top in 2015 and 2017, we project levels down to the first level of support of 85.51 and a second level of support at 80-81. We also have the long-term level of support at 73-74.

According to the cycles that we are watching for 2018, it appears that the market should begin to accelerate to the downside into these targets for the rest of the year. So we are looking for at least another 10% correction in the US dollar index in the second to third quarter of 2018. What this environment is telling me is that the US dollar is going to be tested under the current economic policies and environment, particularly as the US world reserve currency.

Gold

This environment of a weakened US dollar indicates and confirms that the inflation levels are going to accelerate. If we switch the focus to the most qualified beneficiary of these potentially inflationary factors, we should look at the gold market.

In using the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) automated algorithm in analyzing the 360-day cycle that began on September 28, 2017, the December gold futures contract closed at $1288. This was the beginning of the cycle. One of the aspects of the VC PMI is that once we identify the average price for the trading period, it calculates for us the extreme levels of implied volatility based on that average; the extremes above and below the mean.

The Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) is an automated intelligent algorithmic trading system developed and tested over a decade. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean combined with a range of analytical tools including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vortex Mathematics is used to combine these various elements into a comprehensive, accurate and highly predictive automated AI trading system.

The VC PMI relies on technical analysis to analyze markets and predict future movements.which seeks to determine what a security is worth at a given point in time. Such an approach uses historical prices and indicators to identify zones of supply and demand where buyers and sellers are likely to change the price of the financial product in an attempt to predict future price movements. The VC PMI uses technical analysis in the form of mean reversion trading, which seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the pricing of a particular security, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and save when a security or commodity is trading at an abnormal level.

One of the outstanding features of the VC PMI automated algorithm is the ability to forecast accurately the supply and demand levels for the next trading day, week or monthly session for securities and commodities. By identifying the average price or what is called the mean or equilibrium of price action based on yesterday’s supply and demand factors, the VC PMI extrapolates the extreme above and below the average price or mean equilibrium, specifically and precisely.

Once the algorithm identifies these levels, it creates a specific set of instructions to execute the signal, once certain criteria are met. When the signal is executed, the VC PMI will automatically produce a specific price target objective and a stop protective level for you to revert back to a neutral position and wait for the next signal.

When we published a report on Seeking Alpha in early October, the VC PMI average was at $1269. By identifying the average price of $1269, we were able to extrapolate that the extreme above this mean was $1386 to $1484. The VC PMI gives us specific price levels to execute trades as a self-directed trader taking into account the fundamental environment we discussed above. When the price reaches these levels, the price is 90% to 95% probable to return toward the mean. The algorithm told us that because the market closed above the mean of $1269, it activated the Sell 1 target of $1386 and Sell 2 of $1484. The market recently tested the highs of $1370 and came very close to activating the sell 1 level of the 360-day cycle objective. It is highly probable that the 360-day cycle will be completed within that time frame.

At the same time, the VC PMI also gave us the demand area. The 360-day cycle reversion to the mean tells us that the level of demand is identified by the market closing below $1269. A second close below $1269 would activate the lower level of demand and indicate that you should exit your short positions at the buy 1 (B1) level of $1166 and the buy 2 (B2) level of $1044.

It appears that we have established an up-trend since the beginning of the cycle begun on September 28, 2017, and we are on the way to meeting the objective of $1386 to $1484. In an earlier report we identified the long-term moving average to be at $1253, which also indicated that the market was long-term bullish.

VC PMI Monthly S&D levels Outlook

In terms of the 30-day outlook, as we begin the month of March, let’s take a look at the supply and demand levels we have identified using the VC PMI. The gold market closed at $1323 Friday. The first VC PMI filter tells us that with the market closing above $1307, the 18-day moving average, the signal is bullish. It also tells us that if we close below $1307, it confirms that this bullish trend will be negated and turn neutral. You can use $1307 as a stop level if you are self-directed.





The monthly average or mean we have identified is $1318. With the market closing above $1318, we are coming into next month with a bullish price momentum indicator. At the same time, the algorithm tells us that if is close below $1318, it will negate this bullish indicator. You can use $1318 as your initial stop-short term. You also can use a second stop level below $1307, which is a little longer term, using the 18-day moving average.

Let’s look at the extreme above the mean. In the March 1 report, the algorithm identified the sell 1 level at $1332 and sell 2 at $1340. These are the supply levels. Exit long positions at those points over the next 30 days. On the other side of the coin, if the price comes down and closes below $1318, the second close would activate the lower levels of demand of $1309 to $1295, at which point, if activated, exit your short positions.

Conclusion

According to the data above, it appears that the market in gold is beginning to gain fundamental support. The environment of rising interest rates is being negated by the inflationary fears that could propel the velocity of money to unexpected highs which could be potentially hyper-inflationary. So far inflation has been subdued, but we are beginning to see inflation starting to grab hold of the economy, accelerated by the current monetary policies of the Trump administration, which will have long-term inflationary consequences. We continue to see gold as an asset that you can use to hedge against the anticipated correction that we are looking for in the US Dollar Index. We expect the dollar to come down another 10% over the next three to six months, which should validate the projections that the 360-day cycle is making with targets at the sell 1 level of $1386 and the sell 2 level at $1484.

