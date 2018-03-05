Does Iamgold Really Pass The Free Cash Flow Test?

"Free cash flow is an important clue that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment."

The above quote is so true. Kudos to the author for stating as much in a recent article on IAMGOLD (IAG) where he (or she) performed such an evaluation, basing a bullish thesis firmly on the finding that IAG passes the free cash flow (FCF) test. We were intrigued, but then realized that the evaluation in this particular article meant looking up the FCF number generated by Morningstar and stating that this number "should be sufficient, and, of course, positive if we can consider IAG as a long-term investment." Alas, the number given by Morningstar turned out to be $59.7M for 2017. For this author, that number was sufficient and positive, and as such they formulated a bullish long-term investment thesis.

This article is intended to serve as an alternative discussion of IAMGOLD's 2017 cash flows, based on the audited financial statements and the MD&A for the year 2017 recently filed on SEDAR. We welcome comments from anyone wishing to engage on the basis of this set of information.

Without further ado, below is a copy of IAMGOLD's cash flow statement.

Cash From Operations (or OCF)

The final OCF number provided by IAMGOLD is $295.3M. However, this number needs some adjustments before we're OK with using it in our FCF calculations.

First, it requires some attention with regard to income tax bookings. It includes two line items to this regard:

Income taxes - $97.6M: This is the true amount payable by IAMGOLD for the year 2017 as detailed in footnote 18.

Income taxes paid - $50M: This is the amount IAMGOLD actually paid in 2017.

Quite obviously there is a gap of $47.6M between income taxes paid and income taxes incurred, and it's worth our while to investigate this gap before we venture any further.

The 2017 tax liability of $97.6M is the addition of $59.7M in current income tax expense, plus $37.9M in deferred taxes. In other words, taxes applicable to 2017 activities amounted to $59.7M, taxes booked for the period amount to $97.6M, and taxes actually paid amounted to $50M.

In reminding ourselves of the purpose of this article we chose to use the amount of $97.6M for our FCF considerations later in this piece. This tax amount is aligned with 2017 activities, it includes deferred taxes in an order of magnitude as will be applicable in coming years as well, and therefore represents the best input when discussing 2017 financial performance.

Second, we typically adjust the OCF number for non-cash working capital movements. The corresponding line item reads as follows:

Movements in non-cash working capital items and non-current ore stockpiles - $1.3M. This amount is almost negligible, but since we have come this far already, we might as well include it in our considerations.

So, in conclusion to this section we shall jot down two numbers for further consumption:

Adjusted OCF before taxes = 345.3-1.3 = $344.0M.

Adjusted OCF after taxes = 344.0-97.6 = $246.4M.

Capital Expenditures (or CAPEX)

At first sight we note two line items corresponding to capex:

Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment - ($197.0M).

Capital expenditures for exploration and evaluation assets - ($13.4M).

This indicates total 2017 capex of $210.4M; however, this number does not include capital of $10M expended at Sadiola where IAMGOLD owns a 41% stake. Equity accounting is used for this stake, and therefore this $10M in capex does not show up in the cash flow statement. Income from Sadiola more or less balances out with the mentioned capex, and as such we are conveniently ignoring JV interests in the present considerations.

The MD&A contains further information worthy of our attention in this section. It provides a list splitting total capex into sustaining and growth capex for the individual operations. If we net out JV capex again, the two capex categories add up to:

Sustaining capex - $138.4M.

Growth capex - $72.1M.

We will use these numbers with a grain of salt as gold miners have a tendency of shifting as much capex as possible away from sustaining capex as this makes all-in sustaining costs (or AISC) look better. However, lacking the necessary insights to verify the split offered by IAMGOLD we shall proceed with the two numbers quoted above.

In our FCF discussions we shall also look at levered FCF vs. unlevered FCF and for this purpose we need to decide which financial obligations to consider. We chose to include the following two line items for this purpose:

Interest paid - ($8.6M).

Capitalized borrowing costs - ($24.1M).

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, and therefore there are any number of ways to skin this cat as long as we lay out our definitions clearly. Let's start with the simplest FCF number, the one that reflects financial performance of operations before taxes and interest. Let's call this unlevered FCF: OCF - total capex --> 344-210.4 = $133.6M.

We could argue, that growth capex masks the underlying performance and only consider sustaining capital as a useful variation. This leaves us with unlevered sustaining FCF: OCF - sustaining capex --> 344-138.4 = $205.9M.

Adding tax, interest, etc. gives us a measure of how cash flow is supporting the business as a hole. We will call this levered FCF: OCF - taxes - total capex - financial obligations --> 246.4-210.4-24.1-8.6 = $3.3M.

Again, we can choose to only consider sustaining capex for this exercise in order to eliminate the effects of growth projects: Levered sustaining FCF: OCF - taxes - total capex - financial obligations --> 246.4-138.4-24.1-8.6 = $75.3.

We realize that the numbers presented above include several choices and interpretations. These choices reflect our personal tastes and experiences, and they reflect our interpretation of IAMGOLD's way to structure its cash flow statement.

Services, such as Morningstar, apply fixed formulas to various line items in the cash flow statement in order to come up with an automated FCF number. How Morningstar arrives at a FCF of $59.7M remains a mystery to us, and since we don't know how this number has been derived there is no way of putting it to use when analyzing the company's cash flows, or performing a valuation.

Which is just what we had in mind for the next section.

Interpretation and Valuation

From the numbers above we can say that IAMGOLD's Portfolio of gold mines generates positive free cash flow in the order of $133.6 before taxes and interest. This performance is only just sufficient to pay the taxman and keep the banks happy, leaving just $3.3M in FCF to be added to the balance sheet.

Perhaps a better way to look at this picture is to start with the $205.9M in free cash flow generated by operations before taxes and interest on a sustaining basis. There is still $75.3M left after the banks and the taxman is satisfied, and most of that has been directed toward growth projects in 2017 (keeping the mentioned grain of salt in mind).

However, no matter how we look at the FCF figures, none of them is all that attractive in a valuation context. At the time of writing, IAMGOLD had a market capitalization of $2.5B and an enterprise value of $2.1B. Free cash flow yield computes to 5.3% for the unlevered FCF (8.2% on a sustaining basis), and it drops to zero for levered FCF (3.5% on a sustaining basis). FCF yield in this order of magnitude will hardly get the bulls excited. Ironically, the same goes to say for the seemingly random number generated by Morningstar, which translates into just 2.4% FCF yield.

If we look ahead, we note some clouds with regard to IAMGOLD's capability to generate free cash flow. The company is guiding for $360M in capex requirements in 2018 (excluding Sadiola again), a hefty year-over-year increase of $150M. Sustaining capital will be left largely unchanged, with practically all of the increase apparently dedicated to growth. Sustaining FCF as defined above should therefore remain more or less stable, but FCF in general is set to turn decidedly negative in 2018. IAMGOLD has the balance sheet strength and the liquidity to weather a FCF-negative year or two, but management will be facing some difficult earnings calls in 2018 we dare say. Again, we see little reason for bullish sentiment with this backdrop.

So, does IAMGOLD really pass the FCF test? We say "yes," but only with a D-.

