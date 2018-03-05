Small Investor Nowcast And Momentum Ranking

The economy is growing at a moderate rate and is likely to recuperate February's losses over the coming months.

Summary

This article covers an investment model that I built over the past three years which currently points to moderate economic growth in a low risk environment over the next six months. The recent correction was more due to the markets being overbought, computerized trading, and institutional investors pulling money out of the stock markets than to inflation, interest rate or trade war fears, in my opinion. Included in the Investment Model is a Momentum Ranking System that currently ranks technology, growth and some commodity funds highest.

Introduction

I am a small investor, nearing retirement. As with most small investors, I have struggled with what and when to buy, finding the time to do the research, sticking with a plan and not letting emotions influence my decisions. My personal preference is to own a portfolio of mutual funds and ETFs and make gradual changes each month. I built the investment model based on over a hundred indicators and added a Momentum Ranking System of about 180 mutual and exchange trade funds over the past six months.

I don't believe that the market corrected last month based on newly found fears of inflation and rising interest rates. The S&P500 was up 7% from the beginning of year and institutional investors began to take profits in the latter part of last year. President Bush implemented tariffs on steel in 2003 and the European Union did the same in 2016. I believe fair trade is good for the economy. The market was highly valued and overbought as shown below. It corrected as often occurs after a big run up.

Source: Charles Schwab

Indicators

Indicators and methodology to build an investment model are described well by James Picerno in Nowcasting The Business Cycle and Conquering the Divide by James B. Cornehlsen and Michael J. Carr, among other sources. You can watch the video of Patrick Higgins from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta describing GDPNow.

The data series from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis FRED website can be downloaded and the correlation of the main data series calculated against the S&P500 six months into the future. Many of these indicators are covered in the previously cited books. Other indicators that may be valid over different time periods can be found reading what investment managers look at such as valuation by John Hussman, margin debt by Lance Roberts, aggregate spread by Robert F. Dieli, and inflation by Ed Easterling.

I have manipulated the indicators so that +1 is strongly positive for stocks and -1 is strongly negative for stocks. Excel Solver is used to weight these indicators into a single index that is used to determine allocations. The next chart shows some of the main indicators. No single indicator has much influence on the model. It takes many of the indicators acting together to change the direction. The stronger indicators are on the right and the weaker ones are on the left. The GDP indicator is weak because it looks at the gap with Potential GDP and the Money Funds Indicator is also weak as institutional investors began to increase cash. Risk is low, international economies are improving and leading indicators are strong as well.

Investment Stages

Four Stages (1-Acceleration, 2-Expansion, 3-Deceleration, and 4-Recessionary) are calculated based on the level and direction of the main indicator. Each Stage has a fixed allocation to stocks, bonds, cash, gold, and real estate. I simplified the allocation to each of these indexes by stage based on what historically has performed well as shown below.

The table below provided by MFS shows returns by asset class and year and makes the case for diversification. There are trends lasting several years within the table corresponding to the business cycle. Morningstar has a Fund Category Performance Table which shows the current total returns over various time periods for funds.

The six month price change of the S&P500 is shown below by Stage.

The next chart shows that six month returns on average have changed more uniformly over time. Returns can be improved by making changes to the portfolio on a more gradual basis as the data changes. During the Acceleration Stage, stocks are volatile during the transition from Bear to Bull Market. During the Expansion Stage returns are high initially, but gradually decline over time. During the Deceleration Stage from Expansion to Recessionary, returns are typically flat.

Investment Model

Below is the investment model. It is customized to an investor with outside income and savings with a minimum allocation to stocks of 20% and maximum allocation of 80%. It is based on six month trends and is not intended to predict short term fluctuations like we just experienced. The main indicator (dashed blue) is shown along with the percent of indicators that are negative (red). The current target allocation is 20% in cash or bonds.

Momentum Ranking System

I added a Momentum Ranking System of about 180 mutual funds and exchange traded funds to the Investment Model. The purpose of this system is to be diversified and shift from assets with weakening trends into those that are strengthening. There are good screening programs at brokerages, which I use to further evaluate my rankings. Dual Momentum Investing: An Innovative Strategy for Higher Returns with Lower Risk by Gary Antonacci provides a good case for momentum investing, although I use a personalized approach.

I selected the funds based on Morningstar's ratings, Market Edge, FactSet, Ned Davis Research Group, and XTF Inc., and my own screening of funds. The selection reflects my preference for Vanguard and Fidelity funds. I also added a few funds recommended by contrarian investors. My Ranking System is based on monthly returns adjusted for volatility, and acceleration of those returns over the past year with penalties for negative price changes.

The 180+ funds that I track are in over 60 different Morningstar categories and are intended to cover all periods of the business cycle and not just recent high performers. I set a Threshold Rank based on the values for large blend funds (currently ranked 73), total bond funds (currently ranked 107), and cash (currently ranked 71 for CD's). For the Gold Bulls, the rank of gold is 91. The current Threshold Rank is 90. Each month, I evaluate selling the lowest ranked funds below the Threshold Rank and upgrading to a higher ranked fund.

Investing in commodities and sectors may present opportunities for diversification.

I built the ranking system to show the cumulative returns over the past year. Funds that are ranked highest are those that show steady improvement.

Below are the bottom ranked funds.

Rotation

Below are the funds with the largest changes in rank. These may be short term trends due to the February correction or the start of changes in trends of asset classes.

Final Step

The final step is to pick several potential trades and research them at Morningstar and brokerage accounts.

Conclusion

There are many different strategies in investing and each has been successful during its own time. The Investment Model attempts to measure data that leads markets and the economy and the level of risk over the next six months. The Momentum Ranking System attempts to identify funds that have returns that are trending higher or lower. Instead of producing buy and sell signals, the system identifies weaker investments and potential replacements. All other principles of risk management and diversification apply. The majority of the funds that I own are ranked as low to average risk by Morningstar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGM, FTEC, PPA, IBUY, VMRGX, VFH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a professional investor nor an economist. The information in this article should not be taken as advise. Investors should do their own research or consult with an investing professional.