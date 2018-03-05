An Alternative Look At This Company's Undervaluation

Management should defintely announce a buyback and sell an initial tranche of preferred shares to that purpose, say $100 million worth.

This valuation gap is unnatural and makes it virtually impossible for WPG to remain undervalued.

If this gap remains, WPG management can create value by simply issuing preferreds and buying back common.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) remains one of the most undervalued and mispriced stocks in the market. Sure, there are more undervalued companies in the realm of micro-caps and things with commodity exposure. But I haven't seen one that's so OBVIOUSLY and UNNATURALLY undervalued that a management could make money by issuing preferreds and buying back common. This is as simple as snapping their fingers.

I first discovered this idea from fellow SA contributor Byron Clarke when he wrote his excellent article on February 12th. The concept is to issue preferred shares at a current dividend yield of 8.3% and use the proceeds to buy back common shares at a current yield of 15.3%.

The advantages of a preferred/common swap are many. Here is my list, of which I’ll address each topic individually in this article:

It increases retained earnings by $7 million for each $100 million swapped. It improves the dividend payout ratio by 3.2% for each $100 million swapped. Assuming true NAV is double the current market cap (which I do believe), each $100 million swapped increases NAV of the common by an additional $100 million. It decreases the risk for note holders, reducing the amount of interest WPG pays for debt. This could improve their credit rating as well. It hedges WPG from rising interest rates. It helps share prices to recover.

Why is WPG presented with all of these advantages for free? The world isn't that nice. Such an opportunity appears unnatural. Is there a catch?

The catch is that someone else sacrifices to provide these benefits. Those are the people unfortunate enough to sell the common at the current price. The shares are plainly and simply CHEAP. The preferred/common swap proves this by its very existence.

(Note: All figures discussed in this article were obtained from WPG 2017 financial statements at www.sec.gov.)

WPG currently has 4 million H series preferred in issuance, and 3.8 million of I series. These total 7.8 million and are valued at $202.6 million on the balance sheet. The H series is the highest yielding at 7.5% of the $25 issuance price, and they closed on Friday at $22.72, offering an 8.3% current yield.

WPG common shares closed on Friday at $6.52, offering a 15.3% dividend at $1 per share.

WPG has the right to issue 75 million total preferred shares without seeking shareholder approval. Subtracting the 7.8 million already in issuance, they can issue another 67.2 million. At $25 per share, that's $1.68 billion in equity, giving management plenty of discretion in swapping preferreds with common.

Increasing Retained Earnings

If WPG issues $100 million in additional H series (as an example), and assuming they sold them at the present price of $22.72, they incur an obligation to pay 8.3% annual dividends, or $8.3 million.

If they turn around and purchase $100 million in common shares at the present price of $6.52, they remove a 15.3% dividend obligation, or $15.3 million.

$15.3M - $8.3M = $7M retained earnings for each $100M swapped

Common and preferred dividends are both counted as distributions to fulfill the 90% distribution requirement to maintain REIT status. So the $7 million saved by WPG is close to 100% retainable. It stays within the company and buffers the balance sheet, dividend coverage, and provides additional capital for redevelopment.

The advantage is obvious, and the existence of this opportunity is ridiculous. It should never be this simple to make money. And that is why I believe it's not possible for WPG common to remain priced this low. But if Mr. Market wants to give his money away, then I say let him. WPG should take advantage of this opportunity as soon as possible.

Obviously, an announced buyback and preferred issuance would increase the common share prices immediately. Too many speculators would get in on it. And WPG would drive the prices up as well, when they start trying to buy $100 million worth of shares in the open market. I'm well aware that WPG can't buy at $6.52. But that isn't the point. As long as they purchase the common shares for less than $10, eliminating a 10% yield or more, then the deal is worth doing.

WPG should do these swaps in $100 million increments. If they tried too much at once, say announcing a $500 million buyback and preferred issuance, the opportunity disappears too fast and WPG gets stuck with $500 million in new capital with no shares to repurchase at bargain prices.

I'll continue speaking in hypotheticals, assuming a frictionless world where WPG buys common at $6.52 and issues preferreds at $22.72. I'll omit the financing costs as well, as these are generally minor. It simplifies the discussion and strengthens the point that the current prices are too low.

Improving The Dividend Payout Ratio

The dividend coverage is controversial. People calculate it in different ways. I'm going to make this as simple as possible to avoid confusion.

WPG guided for a minimum of $1.48 in FFO per share, with 222 million shares outstanding (diluted). This totals $329 million in FFO. I'm using the minimum guidance to be conservative.

Their FFO is adjusted, and these adjustments are transparently shown in their supplementals. But it doesn't adjust for maintainance CAPEX. Mark Yale, the CFO of WPG, stated during the 4Q 2017 conference call that $75 million is the expected maintainance CAPEX requirement going forward.

$329 million FFO - $75 million CAPEX = $254 million adjusted FFO (AFFO)

The total dividend payment is $222M (222M shares times $1). So let's divide the total dividend by the AFFO to determine the payout ratio.

$222M / $254M = 87.4%

Now let's discuss how a preferred/common swap improves the payout ratio. We know that each $100 million swapped between preferred/common increases retained earnings by $7 million, and reduces the required common dividend by the same amount (because there are fewer shareholders). So let's look at how a range of different amounts changes the payout ratio.

Amount Swapped Increase in Retained Earnings Dividend (Before) Dividend (After) Payout Ratio (Before) Payout Ratio (After) Improvement in Payout Ratio $100M $7M $222M $215M 0.874 0.846 3.2% $200M $14M $222M $208M 0.874 0.819 6.3% $300M $21M $222M $201M 0.874 0.791 9.5% $400M $28M $222M $194M 0.874 0.764 12.6% $500M $35M $222M $187M 0.874 0.736 15.8%

As we can see from the table, the more WPG swaps common for preferreds, the happier the company and common shareholders become.

Earning A 100% Return On Investment

Several authors (including this one) wrote about the undervalution of WPG's common shares. Some of the most recent ones are linked here, here, and here. Most apply cap rates of 7% for open-air tier 1 properties, and 10% for enclosed tier 1. These are conservative estimates, and take no account of the undervaluation of shopping malls in general. But even with these conservative assumptions in place, WPG share prices received NAV estimates between $12-$14 per share.

Another way to look at the valuation is the dividend yield of 15.3%. Should this be yielding so high, when comparable NOI declines were about 1% annually the past 3 years? WPG is transitioning well and their numbers are hardly declining at all. Their best properties are actually growing. The debt is still rated investment grade. WPG should yield no more than the preferred at 8.3%, given the stability of its business, and that merely puts it in line with the total REIT market, which is also undervalued.

Either way, compare the current share price of $6.52 to the well established range of $12-$14 per share. I'll just say that each share is worth $13 and each purchase at $6.52 gives an additional 100% in NAV and intrinsic value to the buyer. I think that's fair.

Let's see how a range of preferred/common swaps change the NAV per common share, starting at $13. I'll assume the preferreds are sold at fair market value and the valuation is fair, so WPG is literally selling something for $1 and buying something else worth $2.

Amount Swapped Assumed Gain Total Gain New NAV Per Share (222M shares diluted) Percentage Increase In NAV $100M 100% $100M $13.45 3.5% $200M 100% $200M $13.90 6.9% $300M 100% $300M $14.35 10.4% $400M 100% $400M $14.80 13.8% $500M 100% $500M $15.25 17.3%

This is amazing. WPG should do as many of these preferred/common swaps as possible. Note that the increase in NAV is not the current market value. So from a current shareholder's perspective, each $100M swap increases their investment's intrinsic value by 7% rather than 3.5%.

Decreasing The Risk For Note Holders

We saw that each $100M swapped between preferred/common shares increases the retained earnings by $7M and improves the dividend coverage by 3.2%. This significantly reduces risk for note holders and banks.

It means more capital stays in the company to back the senior debt. And it means more capital deploys into redevelopment projects, adding to the speed of WPG's transition to the new economy.

WPG's current debt is rated investment grade at BBB- and they pay a weighted average interest rate of 4.76%. If WPG swapped $500 million common for preferred at present market prices, their retained earnings increase by $35 million. If this action reduced WPG's interest rates by a mere 50 basis points, their bottom line increases by $15M annually (from $3B in debt) as debt rolls over.

It's a virtuous cycle. Increasing retained earnings (changing common for preferred) leads to lower interest rates, which then increases profits and retained earnings again. This could also increase their credit rating, which does wonders for investor confidence and share prices.

Hedging Interest Rate Increases

Preferred shares are great hedges against rising interest rates. Longer maturing debt devalues the fastest, generally speaking. Preferreds really get hammered because they're issued in perpetuity.

Observe the following charts (courtesy of Google Finance). The first is the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Index. Notice what happened since December 26, 2017, to present. Yields shot up 17% in roughly 2 months.



Now let's compare this to WPG's series H preferred shares. Since December 26th, they dropped in value by 9%.

What does this mean? WPG's preferred shares devalued by roughly $18M after interest rates rose. WPG partially mitigated future losses from higher interest rates with devalued preferreds, which it could theoretically buy back in the open market for less than the price they issued them.

Now, imagine WPG issuing $500M more preferred to swap out common. If longer-term rates increase by another 100-200 basis points, those preferreds devalue significantly and hedge $100M-$200M in lost income.

Also note, as rates rise higher, higher yielding securities devalue at an accelerating pace. Declines are slow at first, because WPG's 8.3% yield is still relatively much higher than 2.85% treasuries. Investors aren't yet incentivized to switch to lower risk assets. But if treasuries reached 5% yields one day, then investors start switching in much greater degrees.

Conclusion

WPG's undervaluation is obvious. It's unnatural for common shares to yield almost 100% more than preferreds, comparing the common yield of 15.3% to the preferred yield of 8.3%. This is especially true with companies showing no real signs of distress. And since a switch in capital structure is so obviously beneficial to WPG, I doubt the common shares have any real chance of staying undervalued for a prolonged duration.

Switching common for preferred increases retained earnings, improves the dividend coverage, strengthens the sanctity of cashflow to shareholders, reduces risk for note holders and banks, lowers the cost of debt over time to improve profits, adds some nice hedging to rising interest rates, and of course all these actions will improve share prices in the market, especially the buybacks.

There are no drawbacks to this. As I've said, and repeat again, this is UNNATURAL and UNSUSTAINABLE. Share prices must go up. The only other possibility is that preferred shares devalue by 50%, but they're much too safe and backed by far too much equity for that to happen.

I can't imagine someone wanting to short sell WPG! That's suicidal, given that WPG management can drive prices higher by switching the capital structure slightly. It's as easy as clapping their hands.

It's profitable and worth WPG's efforts to switch, even with common shares as high as $10, which would still offer a 10% dividend yield. I think that's where WPG's share prices are destined in the short term. If that gap isn't filled, then WPG steals money from Mr. Market at whim and I doubt he'll allow that forever.

As Aristotle once said, "Nature abhors a vacuum."

Thanks for reading.

