Landstar: Lower Valuation With Strong Growth

Landstar System (LSTR) is achieving strong revenue per load, which will help the company achieve double-digit gains in revenue and earnings in 2018. The stock dipped below its 52-week high, which lowered the valuation for a better entry point. I expect the company to thrive during this period of continued economic growth.

Landstar’s Business Strengths

Landstar operates as a global provider of transportation management solutions. The company runs an asset-light business, where the company’s independent sales agents link customer freight with capacity providers. The sales agents seek out customer freight and match them with transportation providers to handle the necessary transporting.

Landstar’s business operation has the advantage of not being burdened with maintaining large fleets of trucks. The company has owner-operators as subcontractors to handle the transportation services. The other advantage is that Landstar’s independent sales agents are paid by the transaction. So, the agents are not on the payroll as employees. This allows Landstar to maintain a low cost structure. Landstar also uses third-party companies to handle some truck, rail, and air transportation on a contract basis.

source: Landstar Investor Presentation

The company achieved revenue per load growth in the mid-teens range in Q4 for the first time. Revenue per load increased 13% in Q4 as compared to a 4% decline in Q4 2016 and a 6% increase in Q3 2017. Some of the large increase in revenue per load was a result of seasonality where the company typically experiences higher volume in Q3 and Q4. The increase was also a result of strong demand for Landstar’s services.

I expect strong demand to continue for Landstar as the tax reform is likely to stimulate the economy. U.S. GDP growth is expected to increase to 3% in 2018 over 2017’s 2.3% growth rate. The U.S. hasn’t increased GDP above 3% on an annual basis since before the 2008 financial crisis. The last time we had GDP growth above 3% on an annual basis was in 2005 when U.S. GDP increased 3.3%.

The accelerated pace of GDP growth is likely to keep demand strong for Landstar’s services. The company’s customers are likely to see strong demand for their products, which will help keep demand strong for Landstar’s services. In addition to having many well-known private companies as customers, Landstar also has the U.S. Military as a major customer.

The U.S. Department of Defense budget for the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years are $639.1 billion and $716 billion respectively. This is higher than the $582.7 billion budget from 2017. With spending on defense growing, Landstar is likely to see growing demand from the U.S. military in 2018 and 2019.

Landstar will benefit from the tax reform in 2018, where they expect the effective tax rate to drop from 38.2% down to 24.5%. This will help boost earnings per share [EPS] which are expected to increase 21% in 2018 (consensus). Earnings growth is expected to be strong in 2019 [16%] and 2020 [13%] according to consensus estimates.

Landstar's Valuation

Landstar is trading at $110, which is about 7% below its 52-week high of $118.60. This brought the forward PE down to 18.5, when it was previously trading in the 20s before the recent pullback. Here’s how the company compares to its peers in the trucking industry:

Landstar JB Hunt (JBHT) Schneider National (SNDR) Werner (WERN) Trucking Industry Forward PE 18.5 19.24 15.95 16.84 18 Price to Cash 15.8 1695 18.6 260 40.3 ROIC 23% 19% 9.6% 6.6% N/A

Source: finviz.com, 4-traders.com

Landstar is trading just slightly above the Trucking industry’s forward PE. However, the company is trading below the industry and its peers on a price to cash basis. Landstar achieves the highest return on invested capital as compared to their peers. Given that data, I see Landstar as the most attractive stock among this group.

Landstar’s high ROIC reflects the company’s competitive advantage of being an asset-light business. Landstar has the advantage of not having to maintain a fleet of trucks as compared to the competition. Landstar’s high ROIC will help them maintain a strong pace of growth as they get large above-average returns on their invested dollars.

The Risks

Landstar is at risk for an increase of insurance claims from accidents. Increases in the frequency and severity of accidents can lead to significant losses. Landstar retains liability of up to $5 million per occurrence for commercial trucking claims and $1 million for each general liability claim.

The trucking industry is highly competitive. Landstar will need to compete well on service, efficiency, and freight rates to maintain and grow market share. Losing focus in these key areas in relation to Landstar’s competitors could lead to a decline in market share.

Outlook for Landstar

With the economy gaining momentum with the recent tax reform, I expect Landstar’s business to grow at a strong pace in 2018. I like the company’s advantage of being an asset-light business by using independent agents and capacity providers. This contributes to the high ROIC that Landstar maintains. Consensus earnings estimates look reasonable through 2020. Given Landstar’s fair valuation, I am forecasting the stock to increase about 9% by the end of the year for a price target of $120. The stock will be driven by earnings growth, but discounted a bit because of the higher volatility that the market is experiencing this year.

