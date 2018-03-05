Deciphering Immersion's 2018 Guidance

Background

On January 29th, Immersion Corporation (IMMR) announced a global settlement with Apple (AAPL) just a few hours before the International Trade Commission initial determination was due.

The ITC investigation was scheduled to provide its opinion on January 31.

Terms of the Immersion-Apple agreement are confidential, as it usually happens in such situations. However, the settlement is without any doubt a strong endorsement of Immersion’s IP in the mobility space.

Immersion’s guidance for 2018 forecasts annual revenues in the $80 to $95 million range and non-GAAP net income of $35 to $46 million, compared with revenues of $35.0 million only in 2017.

Both news (the Apple settlement and stronger than expected guidance) drove the increase of Immersion’s shares to the $11 range, from roughly $7.

chart from nasdaq.com, with author comments

Investors willing to find out more about the financial implications of the Apple settlement or what Immersion’s strong 2018 guidance may mean for the company going forward are left with the interesting task of trying to connect some well hidden dots and play some guessing games.

Immersion itself has clearly indicated that it will only disclose some selected data in the next quarterly report, after announcing Q1 2018 results:

Charles Anderson OK. Can you be specific on how much is front-end loaded specifically on 2018 and maybe if not on the call is there – is that something that would be disclosed in the K and 10-Q, just to help us understand how we look at sort of the baseline of the business if that makes sense? Nancy Erba We won't be disclosing that in the K. As part of the Q, we will do the modified retrospective and there will be a little bit more information at that point in time. But as of now and what we disclosed in the K, we will not have that detail.

With just very few details available, we’ll start a guessing game, well aware that deciphering the Oracle of Delphi’s prophecies may be, in comparison, a much easier challenge. Readers beware: We wouldn’t be surprised to be proven wrong on some of our assumptions in just a few months.

New revenue recognition accounting standards, and how they will impact Immersion

A new Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard, ASC 606, to be implemented in 2018, will have a strong impact on Immersion.

First, let’s have a look at fixed price and variable per-unit royalties, as reported in 2017:

Effective Q1 2018, Immersion’s per-unit royalty revenues will be reported based on company’s estimates of the underlying shipments for the quarter, rather than one quarter in arrears, based on real royalty reports received from customers.

In plain English, Q1 will stop being Immersion’s highest quarter due to strong holiday sales in the mobility and gaming sector reported by customers and recorded by Immersion one quarter in arrears, and Q4 will probably substitute Q1 to this purpose, with some adjustments being regularly made each quarter so that “estimates meet real sales.”

Immersion does not expect a strong impact to its variable royalty revenue stream, if not on seasonality, from this accounting change.

However, as the company transitions to this new accounting system, Q4 2017 customer sales will have to be somehow disclosed.

Analyzing Immersion’s recently filed 10-K, we get some additional information about how customers with per-unit contracts performed in Q4 2017:

Upon adoption of ASU 2014-09 on January 1, 2018, the Company will recognize the per-unit royalty revenue for customer transactions that occur in the fourth quarter of 2017 as an adjustment to accumulated deficit. Based on royalty reports received for the period and the estimates for those not yet received, the Company has estimated the impact on accumulated deficit will be $5.2 million.

Variable royalties, for comparison purposes, were $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

The impact of ASC 606 on revenue recognition related to Immersion’s fixed license fee arrangements will, on the other side, be quite significant.

While Immersion will implement a system where, for some contracts, a portion of its fixed license revenues will actually be recognized over the term of the agreement, based on patents to be issued, and expected to be made available to customers during the contract term, our understanding is that a substantial portion (the large majority) of revenues from fixed license fee will have to be reported when the contract is signed, making it harder for analysts and investors to properly forecast, model and understand how the company is performing.

Here's how Immersion describes its new accounting approach to fixed license fees contracts in the 10-K: (pg. 53).

In connection with the allocation of the transfer price between these two aforementioned performance obligations (patents in existence when the contract is signed and patents to be issued, finalized, or approved over the contract term), the Company has developed a process to estimate the standalone price for each of the two performance obligations in these arrangements, considering a number of factors primarily based on the volume of the Company's patents outstanding as of the contract date as well as those which are expected to be filed and enforceable during the contract term.

The “Nintendo” conundrum

A very interesting question arising from this new accounting standard is: “What happens to existing multi-year fixed-fee contracts that were previously being recognized ratably over the term of the contract?” As they are already in place, we speculate their recognition should follow the new rule, and determine a much higher impact on 2018 revenues, compared to the old accounting system.

As noticed, Immersion recorded $12.6 million in fixed-fee revenues in 2017, a large decrease from previous years, when Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) alone was paying around $19/$20 million per year.

We believe that Nintendo, which signed a multi-year agreement at the beginning of 2017, is a good example falling into this category.

In our estimates, Nintendo signed in Q3 2016 a six-year fixed-rate contract worth almost $26 million - see for reference our article “Immersion: Disclosed $25 Million Deferred Revenue Causes A Huge Spike After Q3 Results” (SA Pro).

Assuming we are correct in estimating that a large part of these contracts, including Nintendo, will have to be recognized at the very beginning of 2018, and taking into consideration the portion of long-term deferred revenues reported at the end of Q4 2017, the impact to Immersion’s guidance could be quite significant (our crystal ball estimates a number that could reach $20 million, in total for 2018, for fixed-term contracts).

Deciphering the Apple settlement - reverse engineering 2018 guidance

Terms of the Immersion-Apple agreement are confidential, and all we are aware of is that the settlement includes a multi-year access to IMMR IP.

What we know for sure is Immersion’s cost of litigation with Apple, estimated by the company in the $38.7 million range, and incurred between Q4 2016 and Q4 2017.

The management shakeup of November 2017 seems to have acted as a catalyst for the decision to find a settlement with Apple ahead of the ITC initial determination, probably a prudent change of strategy given Immersion’s risk of getting very low on cash before a final judgment could have been issued.

This new management approach toward “settling” rather than “litigating to the very end” may hopefully lead to relatively quick agreements in the other court cases IMMR is involved in, at the moment.

Going back to guidance, here's a chart resuming Immersion’s yearly revenues since 2013, with our estimates for 2018:

In our analysis, we’ve tried to break down Immersion’s main drivers of revenues for the past (Samsung, fixed and variable, per-unit royalties), and made predictions for 2018 that include the potential impact of ASC 606 on existing fixed contracts, to find out what Apple may represent in revenues, using Immersion’s mid point of guidance as a reference point.

The number we get for Apple is in the $46 million range - a guessing game, as indicated at the begging of our article, with a lot of moving parts due to the lack of proper information and data to better estimate the real number.

If we speculate that the settlement has a three-year length, with renewal options, and that the portion recorded in 2018 represents roughly three-fourths of its total value, we get a similar figure to what Samsung was paying each year previously ($20 million annually).

Samsung, Fitbit and Motorola as catalysts to future share price appreciations

Immersion is expecting to spend about $8 to $10 million in legal fees related to litigation with Samsung, Fitbit (FIT) and Motorola (now part of Lenovo) (OTCPK:LNVGY).

The company’s very strong cash position, after settling with Apple, should allow management to continue if necessary their litigation strategy or pursue the best settlement possible with each of these parties, especially now that Immersion’s IP has further been validated by a key customer like Apple.

While Fitbit’s and Motorola’s contribution to revenues should be relatively modest (but could still represent a few million a year, combined), Samsung could really move the needle if Immersion is capable to negotiate an agreement at least in line with the previous one (roughly $20 million on a yearly basis).

Given Immersion’s business model, most revenues coming from new agreements would fall directly to the bottom line.

Conclusion

The Apple settlement represents a much needed inflection point for the company.

While difficult to analyze in full detail, beyond representing a strong endorsement of Immersion’s IP in the mobility space, it has, in our view, a material impact on the company’s financials, and may act as a positive catalyst for other customers, in the mobility vertical, to license Immersion’s IP.

If we read the tea leaves properly, after going “all inn” in court, Immersion’s management now seems inclined to proceed with a more prudent approach both to handling litigation and OpEx.

The unpredictability on the timing of new settlements/agreements and the difficulty to model future revenues may distract investors, in the short term, from the reality of a company that seems to have turned the corner in mobility and may be close also to reaping some rewards in the automobile sector, that increased 28% in 2017.