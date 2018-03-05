Box May Have Even Worse Days Ahead

Box was an innovator, but larger vendors who were late to the game, (Microsoft, Google) are catching up and giving their products away free as part of their productivity suites.

Box all but denied competition from Dropbox which is more than twice Box's size and is now going after the Enterprise, Box's sweet spot.

CEO Aaron Levie claims Box is transitioning to Cloud Content Management and dismissed competition from Microsoft (OneDrive), Google Drive and established ECM vendors who are innovating via acquisition.

Box projected revenue for the next quarter at $139-140 million, consensus was upwards of $144 million. I expect rate of revenue increase to continue to wane.

Box had its worst day since its IPO with shares dropping more than 23% on March 1, the day after it reported earnings. Shares recovered a meager 2 percent Friday.

Box (NYSE:BOX) is an enterprise cloud file synchronization and storage (EFSS) provider that is transitioning toward "cloud content management." It offers important services to mid-sized businesses and enterprises around file management and collaboration in the cloud, as well as added features like security, compliance, data protection, governance, key management, flexible content geolocation and more.

Market position

Box is well received by business technology buyers and technology analysts as an EFSS provider, or what tech analyst Gartner now calls "Content Collaboration Provider."

Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Content Collaboration Platforms July 2017

But Box has competition that is quickly closing in. Take Dropbox for example. Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX,) which is expected to IPO later this month, only got serious about going after business EFSS users in 2014. Dropbox is now in Gartner's Leaders Quadrant with Box. Dropbox is a worker favorite, IT managers will have to give it a look.

Not only that, but neither Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with OneDrive, nor Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with Google Drive, qualified for the prized Leaders Quadrant (see where they stood in 2016) until 2017 (see chart above). They now both have a home there. What this shows is that Box's deeper-pocketed competitors are catching-up fast and there's little reason to believe they won't keeping getting closer.

There is also this to consider: users of Microsoft Office 365 for Business and G Suite, Google's productivity platform, don't have to pay to use OneDrive or Google Drive. In other words, companies can spend money for the privilege of storing their content in Box, or they can keep it on these big vendors clouds for free.

Box is now pitching its AI and machine learning capabilities to customers.This is one area where Google and Microsoft have Box beat in terms of research, skilled and trained workforces and real world experience. Consider the machine learning and AI experts behind Google's search engine, its ad business, its digital assistant "OK Google", Google car and more. Microsoft has even built technology that can read documents and answer questions about them that it among the most advanced in the world.

Google offers its Box-like product, Google Drive, to G Suite Enterprise and Business users for free, with unlimited storage. Google Drive comes with top-level security, audits and alerts on document status changes, controls over external sharing, information rights management, search and e-discovery and more. Microsoft, for its part, offers the same in addition to identity management, storage in global data centers that support regionalized data residency and privacy regulations, client managed encryption keys and identity-centered security, among others.

There's also this, when Box needed to become able to meet its customers' general data protection regulation (GDPR) requirements which involve legislation around data residency in Europe, Box had to scramble. It was less of a hurdle for Microsoft and Google which already had local data centers and teams.

What Worked in the Past May Not Work in the Future

Levie does not seem bothered by the aforementioned as he considers EFSS to be "a commodity" and these companies, and Dropbox, to be in, pretty much, different businesses.

That viewpoint may be a problem because Box is making most of its money in that commoditized business. And while Levie says the Box's future is in cloud-based Content Management, consider where Gartner sees Box among "Content Services Platforms." (Gartner renamed its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Content Management to Content Services Platforms in October 2017.)

As a result, it's unlikely that Box will automatically be placed on the shortlists of CIO's who are shopping for new content services platforms. (IT managers generally have to have strong arguments for not going with a Leader.)

It's also true that many large, regulated companies don't prefer "cloud only," platforms which is what Box has to offer. They typically go for "hybrid" so that they can store and safeguard their data locally and collaborate and conduct business in the cloud as needed.

A Reasonable Look at The Market Opportunity

It's also important to note that despite what IT vendors say, many large companies aren't interested in swapping out their existing ECM systems. Consider what Information Management industry analyst Alan Pelz-Sharpe recently wrote:

"Every ECM vendor wants its customers to rip and replace their old ECM systems with their newer products. Some customers do, but most don't. Why? Well, simply put, they have no interest in doing so, as the risk, complexity, and cost of ripping and replacing their old systems means it's not a feasible option."

So, while Levie likes to call the Leaders of the Content Services platforms "legacy," not many of them are being retired. Moreover, the established players are acquiring innovators that are similar to Box and modernizing their platforms using the new technologies to insure that their customers can participate in the wave of digital transformation.

And while Box likes to tout its Life Sciences wins at companies like Eli Lilly, there are other cloud content services vendors that are just as young and hip as Box (like Veeva Vault) at the company. (Evidence comes from job openings at Eli Lilly).

So, it's only prudent to ask if Levie isn't underestimating the competition. Afterall, with Dropbox raising its pitch to businesses, Google and Microsoft offering their EFSS to business users of G Suite and Microsoft OneDrive for Business for free, and Veeva Vault offering cloud content management services specifically built for regulated industries and such, Box's "land and expand" strategy will become increasingly more difficult to execute.

Couple this with Box's already slowing rate of growth, the future doesn't look as bright as it did a year ago.

On to the numbers.

Box's revenues came in at $136.7 million, in line with analyst consensus. Revenues increased 7% for the quarter and sequentially and 25% year over year. Numbers like these aren't easy pills for investors in a high growth market to swallow, especially when they are coming from a company that is still isn't profitable.

On a brighter note, billings were $204.6 million, up 28% year over year. Deferred revenues came in at $320.9 million, up 33% from the same quarter last year.

Box reported an operating loss of $7.5 million on a non-GAAP basis compared with $12.7 million a year ago. The operating margin was (5%) compared with (12%) in the same quarter last year.

Losses on a GAAP basis were $32.7 million or loss of 24 cents per share compared with net loss of $36.9 million or loss of 28 cents per share for the same quarter last year.

Box added 2000 paying customers in Q4 (total now is 82k.) The problem here is that Box had been adding 3-5000 per quarter.

It is Box's outlook that is especially troubling, though. The company expects revenue of $139- $140 million in Q1 and $602 million to $608 million for the full year. Analysts had been looking for $144.3 million and full-year sales of $625.6 million on average. While part of the disappointing forecast could be attributed to Box's newly adopted revenue recognition rules, even after adjustment, the outlook isn't as bright as it used to be.

So when you look at Box's Q4 results and forecast together with an assessment of the competitive landscape, Box's future doesn't look nearly as bright as its past. Though I fully expect Box's shares to somewhat recover from the nosedive they took last week, the outlook over the long term looks diluted, especially as compared to other opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.