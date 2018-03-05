AutoZone: The Market Is Missing The Big Picture

The market reaction to the recent earnings report from AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was extreme, sending shares down $78 per share in a single day. The quarter was noisy, with many one-time charges and gains running through the income statement. If you look through these special items, it should be clear that AutoZone is still growing quite well. Cash flow and shareholder distributions are strong, and that is where AutoZone truly shines. AutoZone is likely to earn $60 per share next fiscal year, which begins this summer. This implies a forward P/E of only about 11 for a company with a long track record of growing earnings per share almost without interruption. Whether investors figure out that the market has overreacted, or whether AutoZone simply repurchases all of their shares at these prices, I don't see much risk here for shareholders, and I continue to recommend owning AutoZone.

A Noisy Quarter

AutoZone just reported a quarter that happened to have more one-time items that I have ever seen from the company. It should be expected that tax reform would have an impact, but in addition to that, AutoZone also reported charges related to the sale of two businesses, as well as new accounting standards for stock options. With all of the charges and with the way that AutoZone reported them, it could be difficult for investors to see what is actually happening underneath the surface.

For example, AutoZone is selling two businesses: IMC and AutoAnything. Both are money-losing businesses, and both are hardly relevant to the big picture earnings story. AutoZone will take a $147 million impairment charge, which is obviously non-cash and one-time in nature. AutoZone is also relieving themselves of the small operating losses from these businesses, and those soon to be discontinued losses are broken out as non-recurring in the earnings release as well.

On tax reform, AutoZone is booking a gain on the revaluation of deferred tax liabilities as well as taking a charge related to the repatriation tax on accumulated earnings of their operations in Mexico and Brazil. Both of these are one-time items.

As far as the impact of a lower tax rate, AutoZone isolated the benefit, disclosing a $59.5 million earnings boost in the quarter. Altogether, tax reform improved GAAP earnings by $171.4 million. The interesting part is, AutoZone lumped everything together and adjusted it out, probably in an attempt to better show year over year comparisons. But without a doubt, the $59.5 million benefit from a lower rate is here to stay. In fact, management indicated on the conference call that going forward, they expect a $200 million annual improvement in earnings from lower rates. Add this back in and AutoZone didn’t “miss” earnings projections at all.

With all the noise in the quarter, investors appear to be reacting to the perceived earnings “miss” being reported by the media, yet they are missing the fact that earnings should actually be improving going forward. It goes without saying, but selling based on a knee-jerk reaction by the market or based on bad information is not a good strategy for building wealth.

Focus On Forward Earnings

With all of the adjustments in the quarter, the important thing is to focus on what happens going forward. Not that the most recently completed quarter isn't important, but investing is all about the future. Since AutoZone is growing through multiple ways, let's look at each way individually, and let's also look at total growth.

The first source of growth is simply continued increases in sales from existing stores. On this front, AutoZone grew 2.2% last quarter. This may not sound like the sort of rapid growth investors wish for, but it is above the 1.9% average annual rate for the past five years. Equally important is the fact that it is not AutoZone's only source of growth.

AutoZone is also growing through the ongoing expansion of their store footprint. In the last quarter, AutoZone opened a net new 34 stores in the United States, three new stores in Mexico, and two new stores in Brazil. This brings their total store count to 6,088, up from 5,872 a year ago - a 3.7% increase. The combination of new stores and same-store sales increases drove total company sales growth of 5.4% for the quarter. 5.4% sales growth is good, but it still excludes the largest driver of growth, the share repurchase program.

To anyone who has followed AutoZone historically, the share repurchase program should stand out as one of the most impressive and consistent buybacks in corporate history. Since AutoZone does not pay a dividend, the company is free to use every dollar of free cash flow to buy back stock. In any given quarter the numbers may not be mind-blowing, but over decades, the results are nothing short of spectacular. Since 1998, AutoZone has repurchased $18.35 billion of their own shares. That number, larger than the current market cap, is even more impressive when you realize that in 1998 AutoZone traded with only a $3 billion market cap. The combination of spending $18.35 billion acquiring what was once just $3 billion of shares combined with decades of store growth and same-store sales increases has fueled a meteoric rise in AutoZone shares, from the $20s per share to today's $662.

AutoZone's buying of their own shares has been the added fuel to drive earnings per share up to or into the double-digit range year after year for what seems like forever.

Notice in the chart above that AutoZone’s earnings per share have not declined in any year for almost two decades. This consistent level of growth is one of the most perfect track records in corporate America, yet it is completely under-appreciated.

Going forward, as seen in the chart below, analysts have lowered their earnings expectations to $57.30 per share for the next fiscal year, which begins this summer. The combination of the earnings miss and comments made on the conference call about investing 60 basis points of operating margin into higher wages for AutoZoners is likely driving this reduction. Two things need to be considered, however. First, management said they expect a $200 million ongoing annual benefit from lower corporate taxes. With only 27 million shares outstanding, this amounts to $7.40 per share, and will easily offset all of this incremental wage expense. In addition, management made it clear that these wage investments wouldn't fully kick in for at least 18 months. This sets up AutoZone for a couple of quarters of estimates that are going to be very easy to beat. Finally, some portion of these tax savings is likely to be used to accelerate share repurchases, something that will fuel even higher growth in earnings per share. This leads me to believe that analysts are wrong in cutting forward estimates and that $60 per share or even higher is likely next fiscal year.

Valuation

As always, investing is all about what you give and what you get. If AutoZone indeed earns $60 per share next year, then today's share price of $662 equates to a P/E ratio of just 11 times earnings. With earnings growth rates for the next five years expected to come in at 12.7% annually, that puts AutoZone's P/E below its growth rate, which gives us a very rare PEG ratio of less than one. Seasoned investors should recognize this as a rare and incredible buying opportunity.

The best part is, there is almost nothing I can think of that would lead me to believe that AutoZone's earnings per share going forward would decline in any way. There are more cars on the road today than ever before. Every year brings the fleet of cars and trucks to a new record, and everyday drivers are putting millions more miles on them. The industry is largely insulated from e-commerce threats also. AutoZone has a relationship with nearly every mechanic out there, and very often, mechanics have no parts inventory on hand. They simply pick up the phone and call companies like AutoZone whenever a customer walks in and needs a repair. The fact that AutoZone's most recent quarterly same-store sales increase was 2.2% vs. the five-year average of 1.9% tells me that the industry is in no way affected by all of the rapid changes going on in retail, and the fact that gross margins improved last quarter and remain elevated at 52.9% tells me that the deflationary “Amazon Effect” is simply not having any impact on AutoZone.

Getting back to earnings, let's assume AutoZone continues growing earnings per share 12% annually for the next five years, and growth slows to just 4% annually beyond that. What should the shares be worth today? With those assumptions, a discounting calculator tells us that the shares should today be trading above $1,000. It is worth mentioning, however, that since AutoZone pays no dividend, they should be able to repurchase at least 4% of their shares annually in perpetuity. Therefore, any organic growth at all would imply the shares are worth even more. Time will tell, but with shares trading at such a historically low valuation and with very little risk to earnings growth, I am buying and getting more and more interested with each day the price declines.

The elusive $800 per share

AutoZone's share price has reached $800 on five different occasions in the past three years, yet it has failed to permanently exceed that level. And while recent investors may be frustrated at the inability of shares to breach $800 permanently, nothing has changed with AutoZone's business or capital allocation. With every passing quarter earnings per share grows, shares outstanding decline, and the valuation at $800 becomes more and more attractive. For example, in the summer of 2015, the first time AutoZone hit $800 and failed, earnings per share were $36.03 and the P/E was 22. A year later, earnings per share were $40.60 and the P/E was 19. In January of this year when AutoZone failed at $800 yet again, earnings per share were $47 and the P/E was 17.

For any investor who is discouraged by the price action, take comfort in this fact. The next time AutoZone gets to $800, earnings per share should be approaching the $60 range. At that point, AutoZone would be trading at just 13 times earnings and I have no doubt shares will blow through the $800 resistance level. In the meantime, be thankful that AutoZone is buying over $1 billion of its own shares each and every year, opening new stores, and growing same-store sales. The value is there; it's just a matter of time before the market realizes it -and quite honestly, the longer it takes, the better off shareholders will be. AutoZone has repurchased 80% of their shares in the past two decades. They're not stopping now.

Conclusion

Long-term investors should look through the noise of the most recent quarter and use this irrational selloff as an opportunity to load up on shares of AutoZone for what is likely the last time it trades at these levels. AutoZone’s valuation is approaching 11 times forward earnings, which is lower than its expected growth rate of 12.7%. The company generates a ton of cash, sales are growing, new stores are opening, and shares are being repurchased at a remarkable rate. Selling a company with a 20-year history of record earnings per share each and every year because of an earnings "miss" based on a noisy quarter is not a recipe for long-term wealth creation; buying a huge, unnecessary dip on a company with a 20-year history of record earnings per share each and every year is.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.