Marinus Pharmaceuticals - Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful

When I first wrote about Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS), the stock had been all but left to wither by the market, trading in the $1-2 range at a Mcap around $30m. By the end of 2017, on the heels of unprecedented data in an orphan pediatric indication and a successful round of financing, the stock had rallied to nearly $10 and a Mcap around $400m. However, since the beginning of this year, the stock has given back a portion of 2017’s impressive gains, dropping to October 2017 levels. In this article we'll explore the reasons for the recent volatility, what we can expect from the company this year and whether the selloff presents a buying opportunity.

Pendulum swings

I’ve mapped out some key events on the above 1-year chart for MRNS, starting with my May 7 article, followed by 2 months of apathy, a run-up into CDKL5 data and the spike upon data release itself, the very swift and successful secondary that brought on Bain Capital as a major shareholder, a quarter characterized by euphoria in anticipation for a PPD interim read-out, and a period of disillusion and, of late, panic in Q1 2018. Taken together, Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 nicely illustrate the concept of reflexivity, transposed into the financial world by the well-known financier George Soros: self-reinforcing price movements on the way up and back down.

I was lucky enough to take profits near $10 in December last year, only to re-purchase shares all the way down to the $5 area reached by the stock last week. That is not to say that I got my exits and entries just right; but experience has taught me to be contrarian at the right time – that is, to do the opposite of market participants driven by (unjustified) euphoria or fear.

The dramatic pullback of recent weeks begs the question whether it presents a buying opportunity. To determine this, let’s consider the progress made by the company since my most recent analysis, whether previous assumptions require adjustment and what lies ahead for MRNS.

Waiting for PPD

It is apparent from interactions with other investors and traders that the biggest factor behind the stock’s massive ‘pendulum swing’ over the past 2 quarters is due to expectations with regards to the company’s program in post-partum depression. From a trading perspective, it all comes down to one consideration: timing. Upon initiation of the program, the company guided for an interim readout of its Phase II ‘Magnolia’ study of ganaxolone IV “in the second half of 2017”. Later that year, in its Q3 business update, the company stated the following:

“Patients randomized in the initial cohort/cohorts will undergo an infusion of either ganaxolone or placebo and will be followed for 30 days, with data expected in early 2018”

By so doing, the company appeared to de-emphasize a speedy readout in favor of gathering data from multiple patient cohorts. Why might that be? I believe that the answer lies in the very purpose of this PhII trial, laid out by the company since the launch of their PPD program mid-2017:

“The Magnolia Study is a Phase 2 double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple-dose escalation study that will be conducted at approximately 15 sites in the United States. The study will consist of multiple cohorts of women with a Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD17) score ≥26 randomized into each cohort. The study will evaluate the safety, efficacy and PK of ganaxolone in women with severe PPD. Patients randomized to the first study cohort will undergo an infusion of either ganaxolone or placebo. Patients will be followed for at least 30 days. Subsequent cohorts could include shorter or higher dose intravenous regimens alone or in sequential administration with oral ganaxolone.”

The Magnolia trial design on clinicaltrials.gov provides additional color on the scope and purpose of this study: its primary outcome measures are heavily centered around safety considerations whereas 3 PK/PD-related measures and 4 different clinical scales for the evaluation of depression are listed under the study’s secondary outcomes measures.

This is the epitome of an ‘exploratory’ study aimed at maximizing odds of success in a subsequent PhIII trial. The most important considerations here are:

Establishing magnitude of effect against placebo . It is evident from the PPD studies conducted by Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) that there is a significant placebo response in women with PPD, however placebo response becomes less relevant in women with severe PPD. Marinus’ Magnolia study only recruits women with severe PPD, which has probably contributed to a delay in enrolment due to rigorous screening, but this is ultimately the right approach to demonstrating the magnitude of effect of ganaxolone IV in this setting.

. It is evident from the PPD studies conducted by Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) that there is a significant placebo response in women with PPD, however placebo response becomes less relevant in women with severe PPD. Marinus’ Magnolia study only recruits women with severe PPD, which has probably contributed to a delay in enrolment due to rigorous screening, but this is ultimately the right approach to demonstrating the magnitude of effect of ganaxolone IV in this setting. Establishing optimal dosing . The most significant area of differentiation for Marinus against Sage’s PPD efforts could be the ability to achieve more rapid discharge of patients from the hospital as discussed by the CEO at last month’s Leerink conference. Marinus are looking to achieve this by establishing optimal IV dosing and by exploring an IV-to-oral switch. The latter is facilitated by the well-established safety profile and PK/PD of the drug in its oral form. At Leerink, company executives commented that they are in a position to ‘dial in’ oral dosing following IV based on previous experience with the drug.

. The most significant area of differentiation for Marinus against Sage’s PPD efforts could be the ability to achieve of patients from the hospital as discussed by the CEO at last month’s Leerink conference. Marinus are looking to achieve this by establishing optimal IV dosing and by exploring an IV-to-oral switch. The latter is facilitated by the well-established safety profile and PK/PD of the drug in its oral form. At Leerink, company executives commented that they are in a position to ‘dial in’ oral dosing following IV based on previous experience with the drug. A lot has been made of the CEO stating at Leerink that the Magnolia study is not designed with the purpose of delivering a p-value (I’m paraphrasing here). While it should be evident upon reflection that a study looking to enroll roughly 30 patients across multiple cohorts with various regimens for the sake of exploring optimal dosing will indeed not yield comparable results to studies lacking such variations, some have been hard at work setting up an artificial and indeed impossible goal for this trial:

The fact that Mr. Fontanini is a neuroscience researcher with strong opinions and a sizeable following on twitter should not preclude an examination of the merit of his claims.

Since MRNS’s PhII trial is looking to enroll 30 patients across multiple cohorts and since the initial readout will only concern the initial cohort or cohorts, it is safe to assume that Marinus will not present “data from 25/30 patients” by the end of Q1 2018 as claimed by Mr. Fontanini. Add in some carefully crafted, explicitly committal language (“very tall order”, “such is the nature of the challenge that $MRNS needs to live up to”) and you have set your loyal followers up for disappointment.

As a shareholder, I am glad to know that MRNS are busy laying the groundwork for differentiation from Sage's brexanolone by exploring ways to provide patients with faster discharge, which is a goal both hospitals and patients aspire to in a setting like PPD.

Good science, lack of context?

Mr. Fontanini has also been keen on citing animal studies which show that allopregnanolone – the endogenous neurosteroid advanced as a lead candidate by Sage under the internal name ‘brexanolone’ – shows greater anti-epileptic activity than ganaxolone. However, as a matter of fact, insights from pre-clinical assays, sophisticated though they may be, do not easily translate into outcomes in humans.

Furthermore, for all of his bluster based on preclinical research and a misleading characterization of Marinus’ trial in PPD, Mr. Fontanini omits some of the most fundamental considerations with regards to the real world, long-term administration of neurosteroids in human subjects. The same metabolic concerns that preclude long-term administration of allopregnanolone have been a key motivation behind the development of ganaxolone and more recently, other ‘second generation’ neurosteroids patented by Sage:

“A number of review articles have discussed the important role of neurosteroids in treating behavioral disorders by interacting with the GABA A -receptor (Majewska, 1992; Reddy and Kulkarni, 2000; Zorumski et al., 2000; Rupprecht et al., 2001). There are a few obstacles preventing the clinical use of endogenous neurosteroids. First of all, naturally occurring neurosteroids such as allopregnanolone have low bioavailability because they are rapidly inactivated and eliminated by glucoronide or sulfate conjugation at the 3α-hydroxy group. The second obstacle is that the 3α-hydroxy group of allopregnanolone may undergo oxidation to a ketone, restoring its activity at nuclear hormone receptors (Rupprecht et al., 1993). Ganaxalone (3α-hydroxy-3β-methyl-5α-pregnane-20-one), the 3β-methyl analog of allopregnanolone, is an example of synthetic neurosteroid that overcomes these limitations (Carter et al., 1997). Like allopregnanolone, ganaxalone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABA A -receptor (Carter et al., 1997).”

Source: Neurosteroids and GABA-A Receptor Function



The notion – derived from animal models – that allo ought to beat ganaxolone in the treatment of epilepsy has been, if not put to rest, then at least called into question by Sage’s failure in SRSE and by the dramatic improvements seen by children with CDKL5 on oral ganaxolone. In fact, it was revealed during the Leerink conference that several CDKL5 patients – who entered the 1-year study extension having “completed 26-weeks of treatment with excellent seizure control” (median seizure reduction of 70%) – remain on their ganaxolone treatment regimen. It is hard to over-state the significance of such durable, dramatic seizure control in children with highly refractory, genetic epilepsies.

Another nail in the coffin of the fabled superiority of allo over ganaxolone is provided by molecular binding site analysis coupled with a cross-examination of ganaxolone and Sage’s “second generation” neurosteroids – which, it turns out, leverage precisely the kind of chemical modification that distinguishes ganaxolone from allo.

To conclude then, the fundamentals of the ganaxolone story remain very sound, arguably further strengthened by the durability of effect seen in CDKL5 patients, heading into the PPD readout.

Expectations for 2018 and beyond

Having addressed some of the lingering uncertainties surrounding ganaxolone and the Magnolia trial, let’s move on to considering what 2018 holds for MRNS investors.

The following table contains my best estimate for likely catalysts throughout the year:

Time Catalyst Likelihood End of Q1 2018 Results from initial PPD cohort / cohorts High Q2 2018 Initiation of Amaryllis study High Q2 2018 Initiation of SE study High Q2/Q3 2018 Initiation of PhIII CDKL5 study High H1 2018 Breakthrough therapy awarded in CDKL5 Uncertain Q4 2018 / Q1 2019 Full readout of Magnolia study High Q4 2018 / Q1 2019 Interim readout of SE study Moderate-high

Further out, it is worth noting that approval of ganaxolone in CDKL5 would entail Marinus being awarded a transferrable priority review voucher, worth around $200m based on comparable transactions over the past few years. This potential windfall needs to be accounted for in our financial model.

Some additional color on the above table: CEO Cashman’s comments at Leerink have corroborated my thesis that the company’s work in CDKL5 serves as the ‘tip of the spear’ in rare epilepsies. Of note, the CEO alluded to ‘behind-the-scenes work on PCDH19’, which aligns nicely with my assessment from last year:

“Expansion into other pediatric indications, supported by academic literature, will be facilitated by the approval for CDKL5. The strategically sound prioritization of CDKL5 doesn’t mean that Marinus is abandoning all other orphan pediatric indications. Late last year, Marinus published results from a 11-patient cohort of girls between the ages of 4 and 15 with seizures due to the PCDH19 mutation. The heterogeneous data generated by this study gave rise to some controversy among observers who debated whether the reduction in seizure frequency in 7 out of 11 patients was offset by increased seizures in other patients. One statistical ‘outlier’, whose seizure frequency increased tenfold vs. baseline, skewed the overall picture significantly. Not unlike Fragile-X Syndrome, PCDH19 can manifest quite differently from one patient to another and it should not come as a surprise that patients showed heterogeneous response to Ganaxolone all the while an overall tendency to decrease seizure frequency was observed. PCDH19 is not dissimilar from CDKL5 in that it is an early-onset epilepsy disorder predicated upon a genetic mutation. Existing treatment regimens are as direly inadequate as in CDKL5. In our opinion, Ganaxolone’s durability of effect demonstrated in CDKL5 bodes well for continued exploration of Ganaxolone in PCDH19 subsets. In an ideal scenario, we could see concurrent approval of Ganaxolone in CDKL5 and PCDH19 following an adequate registrational study.”

Given ganaxolone’s excellent safety profile and durability of effect, it is not difficult to envision expansion into other indications such as Rolandic epilepsy, neonatal seizures, Otahara syndrome etc. over time, providing relief for patients with no viable treatment options (as is the case with CDKL5, PCDH19 or Otahara syndrome) and much-needed alternatives for doctors struggling with completely outdated drugs that feature an unfavorable safety profile (as is the case with neonatal seizures where a compound discovered in 1912, phenobarbitone, remains SOC).

All in all, the future looks very bright for Marinus barring some major setback in its CDKL5 PhIII study or lack of efficacy in PPD – both of which appear unlikely. In CDKL5, ganaxolone ought to have no difficulty beating placebo and SOC based on the PhII results. In PPD, the company’s ambitious plans to move forward (exploration of shorter infusions, exploration of IV-to-oral switch, moving into PhIII ‘quickly’) strike me as something that stems from early insights into the drug’s efficacy, which ought to be easy enough based on investigator observations of severely depressed patients.

Status epilepticus (‘SE’) remains more of a question mark, seeing how both Marinus and Sage have previously failed in focal onset epilepsies and super-refractory status epilepticus. While the trial has been listed on clinicaltrials.gov since November 2017, we are yet to see actual study initiation. I believe that this once more reflects the company’s cautious clinical development approach, which is to be commended in the neuro space – if late-stage failure is to be avoided, careful exploration of dosing, patient sub-populations and collaboration with key opinion leaders and patient groups are a must. While they’ve taken their sweet time preparing for study initiation, on the flipside, the company will know very quickly whether the intervention works, since ganaxolone will be used as an adjunctive treatment to IV diazepam or other benzos in patients who are actively seizing after failing the first line of benzo treatment. Thus, investigators will be able to tell whether adding ganaxolone IV to SOC indeed provides an additive / synergistic benefit – simply by monitoring EEG signals.

Kenneth Pittman, MD, has penned a great article providing further color to the considerations that go into enrolling and running a trial in SE and why a successful readout would be a major boon for MRNS:

“The goal of this study is to provide evidence that ganaxolone works at or above the efficacy of the current "second level" meds (which are the generics of Depakote, Dilantin, and Keppra). All three of these "second level" meds have significant side effects and also fail to work about 30-40% of the time. […] This indication may be the most difficult of the three discussed to obtain positive results. However, positive results here would be excellent for the future of the drug and for the stock price. I do not believe that positive results for this indication are even partially factored into the stock price at this point.”

In line with MRNS’s own assessment, Dr. Pitman points out that the success or failure of the SE study could be gauged fairly quickly based on speed of enrollment. Early trial termination due to a positive interim analysis by a DSMB is an additional consideration.

Additional observations and closing remarks

The cautious and strategically savvy execution on display here paints a very different picture than the oft-peddled notion of an inept management team. On the contrary, while delays are poised to disconcert traders for a well-timed exit, the company is working diligently towards long-term success. The company's work in orphan pediatric and adult epilepsy provides ample room for appreciation, and significant differentiation, from Sage Therapeutics.

Marinus has dedicated significant time and effort to engaging with the medical community and patient groups over the past 6 months, most recently presenting at the 2018 Epilepsy Foundation Pipeline Conference. The company’s Twitter account has also displayed a frenzy of PPD-related activity of late, further signalling confidence in the success of their PPD program.

Late last year, the company filed a mixed shelf – standard practice in biotech land – which enables MRNS to raise up to $50m through an at-the-market agreement (‘ATM’). I suspect (and hope) that the company has utilized this ATM to raise additional cash on the stock’s way to $10 last year. If the ATM has been fully exercised, MRNS would currently be looking at a cash position around $100m. We will know soon enough, as the company ought to provide their full year 2017 results within the next two weeks. Given the company’s very low overhead, its cash reserves ought to be sufficient to finance all currently planned programs, including funding the CDKL5 program all the way through NDA.

Keeping the above in mind, the current sub-$200m Mcap looks extremely alluring with PPD data and the initiation of the SE program drawing ever closer: a reasonable probability of success in either orphan pediatric, PPD or SE is not baked into share price. While I won't re-publish my previous financial models here, suffice to say that my estimates for fair value align nicely with those laid out subsequently by Dr. Pittman in his thorough analysis, implying 200-400% in upside from current levels.

While a delay in PPD has caused a panic sell, the underlying reality is one of a company planning for long-term success in multiple, high-need indications. The stock is undervalued and now oversold. We conclude that savvy investors are presented with a rare opportunity at present levels, and we have put our money where our mouth is by adding to our holdings of late.

I am/we are long MRNS.

