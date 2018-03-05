Famous Dave's: A Smart Play On Fast Casual Restaurants

Recommendation

The decline in Famous Dave's (NASDAQ:DAVE) equity presents a buying opportunity with a significant margin of safety and substantial upside. The extreme pessimism around casual dining has resulted in heavy selling pressure and high short interest in DAVE. However, considering recent events, the stock presents a compelling risk/reward opportunity at the current price that many investors are missing.

(Source: Capital IQ)

Business Description

Famous Dave's Barbecue features a selection of authentic hickory smoked and off-the-grill barbecue. The company has 16 company owned restaurants and 136 franchise-operated restaurants for a system-wide total of 152 restaurants in 32 states (company Filings). Famous Dave's has slowly wound down its existing company owned restaurants to focus its resources on innovating, marketing, training, and franchise operations. Since 2015, the company decreased its company owned stores from 50 to 16 while increasing franchised locations from 134 to 136. However, the majority of restaurant closures were in the second half of 2017. In October, DAVE closed 12 under-performing stores and sold eight restaurants to the Maryland and Virginia franchisees. Management's focus on profitability and the franchisor model will drive the share price higher in 2018.

Franchisee vs. Company Owned Locations

(Source: Company Filings)

Investment Thesis

This year, Famous Dave's Barbecue will have ~140 franchisee locations that each pay a weekly royalty of approximately 5% of net sales. Since the average restaurant's revenue is north of $2.3 million, each location pays Famous Dave's about $115,000 annually. The company's franchisee locations generate roughly $15 million in combined royalty revenue for the franchisor ($115,000 x 136 locations). Famous Dave's currently operates 16 restaurants that will likely add $2 million in EBITDA, assuming a base case operating margin of 5%. Finally, licensing revenue should add just south of $1 million, assuming 25% operating margins. The company will continue to wind down company owned stores to increase efficiency in 2018. Management has guided for a reduction in G&A spend from $16 million last year to $8 million in 2018. The company has not explicitly broken out the blueprints to get to $8 million, but 2017 was marked with numerous one-time expenses including lease termination costs, one time personnel cost, and SBC that collectively accounted for about $4 million in SG&A. The additional $3-$4 million in G&A was from unprofitable company owned-restaurants that have been closed and "unnecessary contract labor and professional fees" that management will continue to cut out (Source: Company Filings). Last year marked an inflection point for Famous Dave's and the company has made significant progress in a short amount of time. The valuation analysis depicted below lays out my bear, bull, and base case. Famous Dave's is conservatively worth ~$9.30/share, representing 40% upside from the current stock price.

Valuation

(Source: Company Filings, Capital IQ, and Author's Calculations)

The Brand is Improving

Famous Dave's same-store sales have slumped for the last several years but the brand is beginning to show signs of life. With new CEO, Jeff Crivello, the company will now focus its time and resources on revitalizing the brand and supporting franchisee locations. In January, the company added Travis Clark, "World Champion Pitmaster," to lead culinary and menu innovation for the brand (Source: Company Press Release). The strategic move to add a well-known BBQ expert will revitalize the brand and help it remain relevant. Additionally, I have identified several "low-hanging fruit" that I believe management could easily use to increase sales.

Same-Store Sales

(Source: Company Filings)

Low-Hanging Fruit

With EBITDA tripling and G&A expenses split in half, the stock will be trading higher within the year. However, if the company can return to growth there's even further upside. With new management changes and interest aligned, there are likely new ideas on how to grow revenue and expand margins. I can identify four potential areas that could grow revenues and expand margins with little effort. Management could easily raise prices, add drive-through windows, lower portion sizes, and capitalize on cocktail specials.

Famous Dave's has not raised its food prices at franchisee locations in five years while most of the industry has raised prices 2%-3% every year, per the Q2 transcript. Although management has not stated that they plan to increase prices, a 5% increase in prices would translate to an additional $1 million in EBITDA assuming traffic was flat. A 5% increase after five years of keeping prices flat is not absurd, your $5.00 pulled pork would now be $5.25. I can see management slightly raising prices as they seek to expand margins. Last quarter, over half of Famous Dave's restaurant sales came from catering and to-go orders compared with the 13% from franchisee locations. To-go and catering represents a large portion of DAVE's sales and is an element of the business they will capitalize on going forward. I think it is very likely that management will add drive-through windows to all Famous Dave's locations. The trend away from casual dining to fast casual will continue, even Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) has added drive-through windows at its locations. As the consumer demands convenience, this seems like a logical step for DAVE to take to remain competitive. Drive-through windows would be a relatively simple and inexpensive way to add 4%-6% to sales as it did with chains like Panera Bread. The management stated on the last call that in the last 12 months DAVE's has rolled back portions sizes to their "original state." As portion size decreases, COGS should be less than previous years as a percentage of sales. Management will continue to place an emphasis on efficiency and expanding margins going forward. Last year, management rolled out a new cocktail special and it is showing early signs of success. In Q2, management stated, "We now have an opportunity to start strategically introducing check driving actions or initiatives such as the signature cocktail beverage program without negatively impacting the guests value perception." Implementing programs to drive average check size has the potential to significantly impact SSS. In Q3, 0.5% of same-store sales can be attributed to the cocktail special. I think that we will see a continued focus on innovative ideas to drive traffic to restaurants.

Key Risks

Same-store sales decline continues due to increased competition, decreased store traffic, and the shift to cooking at home. Same-store sales have shown significant signs of improvement as the company has added initiatives to drive traffic. Management seems to be focused on improving same-store sales. Last call management stated "our number one priority is to revitalize sales and traffic." (Source: Q3 Earnings Call)

Franchisee locations close which will affect the royalty stream. For the past five years, franchised restaurants have remained flat between 130-140 restaurants. If the company loses a few franchisee locations a positive comp would replace the lost revenue. With new management in place for the franchisor and a focus on driving profitability, franchisees will likely be more profitable this year and less likely to close locations. Last call management stated, "As we transition our operating model to that of a dedicated franchisor, we expect to focus our efforts on innovations that will drive sales increases and improve profitability for our franchisees." (Source: Q3 Earnings Call)



Conclusion

Famous Dave's story is very similar to The ONE Group Hospitality's (NASDAQ:STKS) story that I wrote about in September. STKS has more than doubled since September as they continue to implement their licensing strategy. Both companies have experienced same-store sales declines over the past several years and have been focusing on franchising and licensing the brand rather than operating locations. Similarly, both companies have brought on new CEOs who understand smart capital allocation and have the know-how to improve existing operations. I still believe STKS is an attractive play as its unique brand and licensing strategy continue to create value for shareholders.

Famous Dave's equity represents a unique opportunity to play the fast-casual restaurant space. With DAVE's $50 million market cap, the street is missing this under-the-radar stock that has slowly been creating value through closing unprofitable stores, tightening operations, and changing strategies. The stock is conservatively worth north of $9/share, representing 40% upside from its current price. Famous Dave's is expected to release fourth quarter earnings after hours on Monday.