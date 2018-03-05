L Brands: Is A 5.5% Yield Enticing Enough For You?

Image credit

L Brands (LB) was once a hot growth story in retail but those days have come and gone. As the chart below depicts, LB has fallen from grace in a big way as it has struggled with comp sales and margins for several quarters now. The company’s enormous yield is very attractive here but given the hard time it is having in terms of improving its fundamentals, you’d be excused for thinking this stock was a high-yield trap. But given the beating the stock has taken and the reasonable valuation here after the Q4 report, I think LB looks pretty compelling.

Comps are polar opposites at VS and BBW

Comp sales continue to be a problem for just about every segment with the exception of Bath and Body Works, which has carried LB for several quarters now. The flagship Victoria’s Secret brand posted a -1% comp in Q4 that capped a full-year comp of -8%, a truly awful result to put it plainly. But BBW was able to post a 6% increase in Q4 for a 5% full-year gain, bringing the consolidated result closer to flat for 2017. The other issue with comps is that not only are the numbers not great, but if you exclude the direct business and just include actual stores, they are much worse.

Doing so brings full-year 2017 comps to -8% for VS, 2% for BBW and -4% for the entire company. The direct business is an important piece of the puzzle but increasingly, it seems LB has too many stores. If the efficiency and indeed the business case of the stores is further hindered, LB may be in some significant trouble. We’re too early on to know that for sure on a wide scale but for now, it is certainly appropriate to say that LB has some store-related revenue issues.

Margins are suffering

The other problem LB has apart from comp sales is the fact that its margins continue to deteriorate. Q4’s sales rose markedly because of an extra week but that didn’t help margins as weak comps weighed. Gross margins fell 100bps due to a promotional stance during the quarter and SG&A deleveraged 50bps, sending operating income 150bps lower to 20.5%. Obviously, that’s still a hugely impressive operating income number for a retailer and indeed, that has always been one of the things that attracted me to this stock.

However, when operating margin numbers fall like that investors rightly take notice. VS is in the midst of shifting its product mix and when you couple that with weak comps, margins are likely to fall. The only way out here is for LB to figure out a way to stop the bleeding with respect to comps at VS and while we have evidence management is working on it, those efforts haven’t yet produced any tangible results. The loss of operating margin is the single biggest risk to LB shares right now and given the guidance we received for this year, it seems the pain isn’t yet over.

Weak guidance hits the stock

Consensus before the report came out was for $3.43 in EPS this year but LB guided for just $2.95 to $3.25. Remember that range includes a gain from lower taxes but it also includes $100M of additional spending on employees via wages and benefits. LB says most of that is going to hourly employees and that is not only a noble pursuit, but a smart business decision as well. Happy employees are more engaged and if LB offers a more competitive package than its competitors, it is likely to attract better talent.

That can lead to a better customer experience and thus, better results for the company down the road but it is also expensive. That additional spending alone represents a ~3% increase over 2017’s SG&A costs so LB has its work cut out for it if it is to reconcile the margin problem anytime soon. Based upon guidance, however, it doesn’t appear 2018 is that year.

A fair price and a massive yield

The stock is going for 14 times the midpoint of LB’s guidance for this year so it certainly isn’t what I’d call expensive. It is more than fair to say LB has some issues but if the efforts to stabilize VS’s comp sales pay off and once the additional SG&A spending is in the comparable base, LB looks poised to deliver high single-digit EPS growth again. The biggest wildcard right now is VS’s comp sales so the Q1 report will be extremely interesting in that regard, but if analysts are right and 8% or 9% EPS growth is going to be the norm once again – I think it will for the reasons I've mentioned – 14 times earnings is a reasonable price to pay.

In addition, you get a massive 5.5% yield from LB, something you don’t get from just about any other retailer. LB makes capital returns a priority as it also buys back a small amount of stock, but when you’re getting a reasonably priced stock with decent turnaround prospects and a 5.5% yield, what else do you need?

LB certainly has its issues but at the moment, they appear to be transitory. This year isn’t likely to be pretty but it should set the stage for further gains down the road and besides, where else can you get 5.5% while you wait? I think LB on the whole looks pretty compelling here, although it isn’t without its risks; I just think most of those risks are already priced in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.