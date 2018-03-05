Floor & Decor - Updating Earnings Estimates And My 2018 Outlook

With no immediate catalyst on the horizon, it might pay to wait for a better entry.

It is the rare retailer that can truly impress on comps and earnings. Floor & Décor (NYSE: FND) is that rare breed of company. It recently presented its 4th quarter and full-year 2017 operating results. Below are some of the highlights.

Fiscal 2017 marked their 9 th consecutive year of double-digit comp growth averaging 15% per year.

consecutive year of double-digit comp growth averaging 15% per year. 4 th quarter sales rose 40% to $390 million, driven by a comparable same-store sales increase of 24.4%.

quarter sales rose 40% to $390 million, driven by a comparable same-store sales increase of 24.4%. Adjusted diluted 4 th quarter earnings per share rose 72.7% to $.19 from $.11 in the 4 th quarter of 2016.

quarter earnings per share rose 72.7% to $.19 from $.11 in the 4 quarter of 2016. The company ended the year with 83 warehouse format stores, opening 14 new stores in 2017.

Operating margin for the 4 th quarter improved 110 basis points to 8.3%.

quarter improved 110 basis points to 8.3%. For the full year, sales increased 31.8% to $1.384 billion from $1.050 billion in 2016.

Net income for the year increased 138.8% to $102.8 million, compared to $43 million in 2016.

Company Financials

In this article, I’m going to dig a little more into the balance sheet and income statements and then give some updates based on company guidance for what we could expect in 2018. This is a core position of mine, so I tend to spend a bit more time on some of the tedious details. I’ll try to make it a little interesting and engaging, but unless you find reading 10(k)'s and Q's for breakfast a “fun thing to do”, I’ll understand if the eyes begin to glaze over.

First, we can talk about the exciting stuff - how about those comps? 24.4% comparative same-store sales for the 4th quarter, after a nine-year run of double digit increases, is astounding. However, an estimated 800 basis points (just a cool stock analyst way to say 8%) was due to the bump from Hurricane Harvey. Excluding that impact, comps would have been up “only” 16.4%. That is a still a powerful number for a growing regional-to-national footprint retailer.

Rapidly growing companies require funds to grow. It is important to keep an eye on the balance sheet. Floor & Décor completed an IPO in 2016 that raised $192 million. The company utilized these proceeds to strengthen the balance sheet by repaying a portion of its term loan, reducing the outstanding balance from $337.24 million to $144.56 million.

Floor & Décor’s quick ratio, current assets of $503.21 million / current liabilities of $359.3 million = 1.4. Although quick ratios vary by industry, most lenders are comfortable with ratios above 1.0. A ratio of 1.4 is a slight improvement from a pre-IPO ratio of 1.37. It appears management’s plan is to maintain this ratio and use the excess cash flow from operations to pay down long-term debt.

Cash flow from operating activities was $109.2 million. Floor & Décor purchased $102.25 million in fixed assets to grow its store count. The company is increasing their investments and store counts in a prudent manner.

Liquidity is solid at $146.7 million, primarily available on its revolving line of credit. Combined with the solid cash flow, debt should continue to be paid down, even with new store openings.

There was one small item I would like to give special attention to: Inventory. Inventory for 2017 grew 45% to $427.95 million from $293.7 million. Revenues grew at 40% for 2017. Normally, I don’t like to see inventory growth outpacing revenue growth. In this case, I can understand why this is occurring. Floor & Décor is seeking to capture both the DIY (Do-it-Yourself) customer and the Pro market. It is trying to ensure stock levels are high, and assortments are deep, to capture more of these customers from its competitors. From the company's 4th quarter conference call:

As we continue to increase the awareness of Floor & Décor brand, we believe there is significant opportunity to gain market share. Our studies indicate that we can get a customer to experience the Floor & Décor brand in-store or online prior to making a purchase decision, we convert them 80% of the time.



- Tom Taylor, CEO, Floor & Décor

That’s a very good conversion rate - 80%. One way to convert and drive sales is to be sure to have everything the DIY and Pro customer needs. A competitor, The Tile Shop (NYSE: TTS), acknowledged that it lost a large amount of business due to managing inventory too tightly. The Tile Shop is now embarking on a massive SKU increase program. It seems in the flooring business, it is very important to have adequate stock levels and selection. I covered The Tile Shop in another article here, which was recently featured in an SA Podcast discussion here. For this reason, I’m ok with inventory rising slightly above revenue growth - for now. This question, “I was wondering, looking ahead you guys continue to expect inventory growth outpace the sales growth?” was asked on the recent conference call. This was CFO Trevor Lang’s response:

No, we do not. We expect each of the quarters income growth to slow as we go throughout. And by the time we get to the end of the year, we expect our inventory to grow at a rate slower than our sales growth.



- Trevor Lang, CFO, Floor & Décor

So that was good to hear. He went on to explain it was a few unique events such as:

Moving the company's biggest and most important distribution center

Shutting down the Miami DC

Sales up 40% in the fourth quarter, and the company did not want any out of stocks, as it had opportunities to capture market share.

Good answers, but we’ll keep checking back from quarter to quarter.

2018 Guidance

Floor & Décor guided for the following 1st quarter and year-end 2018 results:

1st Quarter 2018 Net Sales $397-402 million Comparable Store Sales 14.0-15.0% Diluted EPS $.22-.23 Diluted Shares Outstanding 105.0 million Adjusted EBITDA $45-6.1 million Store Count 84 New Stores Open 1

Full year ended Dec. 27, 2018 Net Sales $1,690-1,760 million Comparable Store Sales 8.5-11.5% Diluted EPS $.91-1.00 Diluted shares 105.3 million Adjusted EBITDA $189.0-201.3 million Tax Rate 23.7% Store Count 100 New Stores Open 17 Capital Expenditures $140-150 million

Capex Difference 2017-2018

In 2017, FND spent $102.25 million on capex for 14 store expansions. If we extrapolate this number, the company should spend $124 million on 17 new stores. The reason it has $140-150 in capex is important to understand. Back to the conference call - the company is going into larger, and more expensive, markets.

Second, as Tom mentioned we have made a strategic decision to enter Boston, Long Island and Seattle. Our success in Chicago, New Jersey, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, along with improved performance from our class of 2016 and 2017 new stores gives us confidence now is the right time to step into these larger markets. However, since these are more expensive markets related to prior new store openings, we estimate this will require an additional investment of slightly more than $10 million in operating and pre-opening expenses compared to what we invested in fiscal 2017 and previous years.”



- Trevor Lang, CFO, Floor & Décor

And

We are confident that these more expensive markets will have a positive return on investment and be more successful in the long-term but in the initial year of opening these stores will have an incremental cost.

So, these stores have a higher initial year incremental cost but perform better in the long run.

Guidance on Same-Store Sales

Due to the hurricane, Floor & Décor's sales numbers were very high for the Houston Area for the 4th quarter. It is still expecting moderate to single-digit sales gains for those Houston stores, but obviously, this will be a headwind on comp numbers. The company gave a range of 8.5-11.5% for the full-year comps for all stores, but it has a history of being conservative.

This statement seemed to get the market a little jittery, but I don’t think it should have:

“In our fourth quarter 2017 comparable store sales were 24.4%, an estimated 800 basis points of which was due to the Houston demand. Because of the hurricane, our model assumes fourth quarter 2018 comparable store sales will moderate to the mid-single digit range. We expect our comparable store sales, excluding Houston to be in the high single digits to low double digits for all of 2018.



- Trevor Lang, CFO, Floor & Décor

I think the company should have clarified that statement a bit better, as its guidance for all stores in the full year is actually 8.5-11.5%, including the Houston stores.

The Macroeconomic Guidance

On the state of the macro environment on housing, Floor & Décor had some key points.

Higher job growth.

The value of homes is increasing - the company tracks this as the most important metric.

Mortgage rates going up is a small headwind.

Tax reform is net positive, but loss of mortgage deduction is a headwind.

Overall, a net-net positive macro environment, but not the very high growth macro as seen over the last three years.

For the online sales portion, the company continues to see outsized gains.

... our e-commerce business continues to grow at a faster clip than the total company, and we continue to see the customer more and more comfortable shopping online.



- Lisa Laube, Chief Merchandising Officer, Floor & Décor

Estimates and Model for 2018

Going through the conference call, thinking about the macro, and identifying the store openings and timings, I put together my model for 2018.

Comp Bridge

Strong macro environment can drive comps 5%

Recently opened stores falling into the comps window driving comparable up another 7%

Productivity gains and advertising gains at older stores gaining traction - another 2%

Headwinds on number of stores in Houston area with difficult comparisons based on Hurricane: -2% (those stores will be low single digits for 2018, dragging overall comps down)

This gives an overall comp bridge of 12% for 2018.

Top Line - Looks Strong

As FND will be entering larger and older housing markets, the company will likely be doing a larger volume than its traditional location stores. This higher volume per store guidance was given by the CFO on the call. The business is consistent across regions, and although new store execution is always a risk, with such a seasoned management team and a deep understanding of the company's core business, this risk is small.

FND highlighted in its investor conference in January that the company will be utilizing some of the tax benefit to strategically invest in productivity drivers to increase store performance.

2018 Expectations (Note, these are my estimates, not the company's)

Financial Performance - Year 12/16A 12/17A 12/18E Revenue (US$ m) $1050.8 $1,384.76 $1,760 EPS - Adjusted Diluted Pre IPO $.69 1.04 Adjusted EBITDA (US$ m) $108.4 $158.8 $207 Net Debt (US$ m) $390 $193.5 $163 Same-Store Sales 19.4% 16.6% 12%

*Tables prepared by the author utilizing company data and author estimates for 2018. 2016 data taken from the company's S-1 filing. 2017 data is from the company's most recent earnings report, prior to its 10(k) filing.

2018 Quarterly EPS Estimates

Quarterly EPS Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2016A .06 .13 .11 .10 2017A .13 .20 .17 .19 2018E .22 .26 .28 .28*

*Usually, its 4th quarter is lower than the third quarter. But as referenced in the conference call, the company will be timing its new store entries much later in the year for 2018. Many new stores will come on=line in the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2018.

These numbers put me only slightly above the usually conservative company guidance of $.91-1.00 for fiscal 2018.

Risks to my estimates include:

Macro - Interest rates rising, consumer confidence falling, and tighter overall credit markets Store growth execution risk Any unforeseen regulatory changes in the hard surface flooring industry

Stock Performance and Valuation

During the investor conference in January, Floor & Décor preannounced its 4th quarter and full-year 2017 results. Although the results were very strong, the market had already discounted the move in January. On the day of the announcement, FND initially opened down, only to recover towards the close. The main reason for this was a perceived “soft” guidance for the full year of 2018. I believe this is more of a case of just conservative guidance. Per MarketWatch, for 2018, the earnings estimates ranged from $1.18 per share to $.87 per share. The company guided to $.91-1.00 per share, and this was perceived as soft.

Floor & Décor sells at a lofty valuation compared to its peers. At the time of this writing, the medium P/E for FND, on next year’s estimates, is 44. This is due to the high growth rate of the company and its ability to steal market share from competitors. Any, even perceived, hiccup can send these types of stocks lower. This is quite rational, as higher multiple stocks trade on a DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) model. Any change to a long-term growth rate in any of the “out years” will have a disproportional impact on the current share price.

In this case, however, I feel the market overreacted. Credit Suisse has a $50 price target (recently raised from $47) on the stock using a WACC (weighted average cost of capital) of 8% and a 1.8% terminal growth rate. They utilize a Peer analysis (of 2x) and an EV/sales analysis (2.4x - in line with peers). Their $50 price target is with an estimate of $.88 per share for 2018. The company has already guided to $.91-1.00, so I do not see them downgrading the stock off these results. In fact, assuming they wait till next quarter to check the results, we could see an upgrade.

Floor & Décor is a core position in my portfolio, along with At Home (NASDAQ: HOME). These are the regional- to national-type retailers that have plenty of white space to expand. Floor & Décor can grow earnings at a >25% clip for many years to come. My first article on the stock was written back in January: "Floor & Décor, Pay Up For Growth" (an Editor’s Pick - and shameless plug). In that article, I detailed a long-term outlook for the stock. With 8% comp gains and a net operating margin of 11%, by 2023 the company would have sales of $7.5 billion and an EPS of $7.98. A bit blue sky? Sure... but it is well within the realm of possibility, as sales for 2019 could be $2.3-2.4 billion.

I think you can be patient with the stock here. As the new store openings are slated for the back half of 2018, and the current market is a bit jittery on interest rates, you can wait for a sale. Although one can never tell, the stock could base here for some time before any catalyst drives it higher. Although I have a full position size, I would add some on any market correction that took the stock back below $40. Trading stocks is a tough game. Sometimes, you must get rich slowly. For me, I’ll tune out the noise and just try to hold on to this one through the years. I think it’s a special company.

