JD.Com, Inc. Q4 Results: How Bad Was It?

Demystifying Q4 earnings for new shareholders of JD, or those who are looking to jump on.

People with their stocks, they think that the stock knows more than they do, So when the stock goes down, they say the stock is telling them something.

-Warren Buffett, 2014 Fortune MPW interview

JD (NASDAQ: JD) slid as much as 9.5% on Friday following a "disappointing" Q4 result, and a further 4% drop on Monday (at the time of the author's writing.) However, before we jump to any conclusions about the seemingly underwhelming results, let's see if the recent sell-off is indeed justified.

Q4 Earnings

One of the biggest reasons for the fall was its missed earnings, which comes in at 0.31 rmb per share vs 0.54 rmb per share in 2016 Q4. CNBC writes, in response, "Margins were squeezed by competition and heavy investments during its top earnings season hit quarterly profits."

Well, was the lowered margin really "squeezed" by competition? Those of us who are long-term holders of JD know that this was not at all the case. In fact, the lowered earnings this quarter was well expected and should even be considered good news.

We do not manage earnings on a quarterly basis. -Richard Liu, Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Long-term holders of JD know that quarterly earnings mean nothing to JD's business. I mean, just look at the random (and huge) discrepancies between the actual earnings vs estimates over the previous quarters:

Source: Fidelity

In the 2017 Q3 earnings call, JD's CEO Richard Liu told us that "Any excess return beyond our expectations will be reinvested. Roughly 30% to 40% of those excess returns back into the business and half of that will be in technologies.“

In the latest earnings call, CFO Sydney Huang again emphasized this point: "Similar to the second quarter of 2017, we essentially reinvested part of the excess profit in the prior quarter back into the business in the current quarter, especially during the Double Eleven promotion season when we returned excess profit back to our consumers." And again reminded us, like a mother to his children, that "You can't look at one quarter, any single quarter, to extrapolate the profitability trend, just as I cautioned in the third quarter that you should not extrapolate that for the future quarters."

In layman's term, he is basically saying that they made so much beyond-expectation money in the first three quarters of 2017 that they were afforded the opportunity to lower their prices significantly in Q4 in order to attract more customers. The lowered margin of Q4 was not "squeezed", but done by choice, and is excellent news for investors.

Source: Author's self-made table, data extracted from JD's press release.

As you can see, every time JD has had a larger margin, it reinvests the excess portion into growth. It used a similar strategy in Q2 of 2017 when they had unexpected profits from Q1 when they lowered their margin of Q2. Similarly, Q3 of 2017 saw an unprecedented excess profit and a significant margin increase. As a result, the Q4 margin was intentionally brought down. In my opinion, the results from Q3 of 2017 really gave us a glimpse of what JD is capable of achieving in the future, and the results from Q4 of 2017 represents the strong focus JD has in its future. It also shows us how serious and disciplined the management is on gradually expanding its margin year by year. This is all great news for long-term investors of JD.

Earnings and Margins on a Yearly Basis

Televised commentary on earnings releases is often instantaneous with their receipt, and newspaper headlines almost always focus on the year-over-year change in GAAP net income. Consequently, media reports sometimes highlight figures that unnecessarily frighten or encourage many readers or viewers.

-Warren Buffett, 2017 Shareholder Letter

The usefulness of JD's quarterly earnings resembles, in a way, that of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) future quarterly reports. Buffett repeatedly emphasized in his 2017 Shareholder Letter that new accounting rules in GAAP will make Berkshire's future bottom line useless. It would be interesting to see how investors would react to Berkshire's quarterly results, despite the warning from the CEO himself.

If we look at JD's net income on a yearly basis, you know, the way we are supposed to, we can see that JD had a phenomenal year:

Source: JD.com Inc 4Q2017 Financial and Operational Highlights

For the year ended on December 31st, 2017, JD had a non-GAAP net income of 4.8 RMB billion, vs 2.0 RMB billion for the year ended on December 31st, 2016. Representing a 140% increase YoY. Its non-GAAP net margin also increased from 0.8 to 1.3%, on track with their goal of gradual margin expansion.

Active Customer Accounts

Instead of earnings and revenues, I believe that the most important metric for an emerging growth e-commerce company like JD is its Active Customer Accounts. After all, Amazon had the exact same preference in its early days, when they sacrificed profits for users. JD's aggressive investment in consumers (returning excess profits and sharing margin with consumers) has indeed produced great results, as the number of its active customer accounts increased by 29% YoY to 292.5 million in 2017, catching up to BABA(NYSE: BABA) which had a 16% YoY increase to 515 million for the same period.

Source: JD.com Inc 4Q2017 Financial and Operational Highlights



Source: Alibaba

Outlook & Conclusion

I have already discussed in my previous article why I believe in this company. The results from this quarter, combined with the company's continuous investments and joint ventures (I linked you to their twitter page because there are simply too many to name here,) has only strengthened that belief. I believe the dip on Friday and any future decline in its stock price will present great opportunities for entry. For anyone that was a believer of JD before, I've found nothing in the Q4 report that would be a cause for concern. Contrarily, I believe that Q4 proves that the company is on track to robust growth, and I reiterate my rating of Strong Buy and PT of $70.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.