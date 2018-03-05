Focusing On A Hospital-Focused REIT

Introduction

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is a Real Estate Investment Trust or “REIT” that leases its properties to healthcare providers. The company holds over $9 billion in assets. Its properties are made up of general acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, and long-term acute care hospitals.

MPW Business Model

Figure 1: MPW Facilities in Green, Source MPW 4Q2017 Earnings Supplement

To get an idea of what MPW owns, imagine getting into a serious car accident in which your injuries included a brain bleed, damage to your lungs, and multiple broken bones. You would be immediately sent to a General Acute Care Hospital to be stabilized and treated for your life-threatening injuries. After they stopped the bleeding and repaired your lungs and stabilized your fractures, you heal enough that you no longer need all the services of an acute care hospital. So you are transferred to a Long-Term Acute Care Hospital (LTACH). At the LTACH they provide ventilator support for your weak lungs until you can breathe on your own, and they begin rehabilitation so that you can begin to care for yourself. When you no longer need intensive support for your breathing, you are transferred to a Rehabilitation Hospital. At this third stop, you get continued rehabilitation to regain strength and relearn physical functions until you can care for yourself at home. MPW owns the land and buildings for each stage of care that this scenario required.

Operating a healthcare facility is a Capital-Intensive business. That means that there is a constant need to purchase, replace, and maintain very expensive infrastructure and equipment. Healthcare providers often need to make expensive changes or investments to their business. While they could try to raise the funds on their own, MPW gives another option. MPW can purchase the existing land and buildings to free up money for the healthcare provider. MPW can then turn around and rent that facility back to the provider. MPW structures the leases as Net Leases, which means that the provider still operates the facility and pays all the maintenance expenses, operating expenses, insurance, real estate taxes and any improvements. The provider has an influx of cash and they still have full control of daily operations. If the provider wants to build a new facility or addition, then MPW can pay for and own the new building, then lease it back to the healthcare operator.

MPW’s strategy has strong advantages. Their tenants are long-term and the assets are mission-critical to the tenants; both attributes make for a very stable business. The hospital business will never die despite many attempts to disprove that notion. MPW can count on long-term reliable rental income, while the healthcare providers get financial flexibility.

MPW Portfolio Structure

Medical Properties Trust currently owns $9.5 billion of gross assets. Its portfolio includes 276 properties in 29 US states, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain. The properties are leased to or mortgaged by 31 hospital operating companies.

Figure 2: MPW Asset Class Value and Revenue Generated, Source MPW 4Q2017 Earnings Supplement

General Acute Care Hospitals: These are the typical big hospitals with an emergency department, operating rooms, and overnight rooms for nursing care of all levels. Most have a wide range of medical specialty services. These specialties include cardiologists to put in pacemakers and to unclog heart vessels, general surgeons to take out inflamed appendixes, hospitalists and critical care specialists to manage complex diabetes and infections, and emergency physicians to treat emergencies and urgent illnesses. This segment accounted for 70% of total assets or $6.6 billion. It produced 69.4% of total revenues or $489 million.

Inpatient Rehabilitation: These facilities take stable patients that need special rehabilitation to increase strength and balance after a stroke or to regain function after a hip fracture. This segment counted for 21.4% of total assets at $2.0 billion. It produced 24.6% of revenue or $173 million in revenue.

Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals: These are hospitals that care for patients who have been medically stabilized, but still need intensive or specialty services. For instance, LTACHs care for people who need several weeks to be weaned off of a ventilator. This segment counted for only 3.9% of total assets at $368 million. Accounted for $43 million in revenue or 6% of total revenue.

Other Assets: MPW has 4.7% of its portfolio in either loans or equity. It holds $160 million in loans to various tenants, secured by real estate ownership. These loans have interest rates that range from 9.45% to 15%. MPW also owns $288 million in equity investments with income payouts in the 3.3-5.5% range.

Industry Challenges

It is no secret that the US healthcare industry has many serious challenges. The biggest risk to MPW is the financial health of its tenants. Healthcare providers are under constant duress from payers, such as insurance companies and government aid programs. Government Medicare and Medicaid make up close to half of all hospital revenue. Government health plans cover the approximate cost of care, with little to no profit. Providers need legions of staff to comply with the many tedious and convoluted filing processes, which change each year. Private healthcare plans typically reimburse at higher rates than Medicare and Medicaid. Each hospital typically negotiates payment rates with each individual private payer at one-to-three year rates, usually with contracted annual rate increases. Providers count on these private plans to provide the margin between financial loss and profit for a hospital. But, in recent years, healthcare plans have steadily increased the portion paid by patients, which decreases the chance of payment. About 10-11% of patient care is to the uninsured, which means many unpaid bills and significant costs to collecting the bills that are eventually paid. For a detailed explanation of the reimbursement process, see the HCA 2016 Annual Report. There are also ever increasing medication, labor, equipment, and regulatory expenses. To combat rising costs, the industry is shifting some care from more costly hospitals to inexpensive facilities with fewer capabilities. All these challenges put MPW at risk of not collecting rent.

Tenant Quality and Characteristics

The challenging healthcare environment causes healthcare providers to fall into a wide range of profitability - dependent on the skill of the provider. For MPW, the most common measure of a tenant’s financial strength is its EBITDAR to rent coverage - the higher, the better. EBITDAR is Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Rent. EBITDAR gives a close approximation of how much cash flow a tenant has available to pay rent.

Figure 2: MPW Tenant EBITDAR Rent Coverage by Property Type and Quarter, Source MPW 4Q17 Earnings Supplement

In 3Q17, MPW calculated tenant EBITDAR Rent coverage at 2.2x. This was a decrease from 2.6x rent one year prior which many critics have pointed out. Management said during its 4Q17 Conference Call that the coverage decrease was due to recent acquisitions with lower ratios of EBITDAR Rent coverage. The company added 17 German Rehab Hospitals that inherently have lower coverage. Several hospitals also came on line from Prime Healthcare - a provider that typically acquires low-performing hospitals with the intention of improving operations and finances.

Figure 4: Chart of EBITDAR Rent Coverage Ratio by Property Type

Notice in the chart that general hospitals typically have the highest EBITDAR Rent coverage - more financially stable. Inpatient Rehabilitation and long-term acute care hospitals have lower coverage - less cash flow to cover rent. One may ask why MPW would invest in any rehab hospitals or LTACHs if they are so much riskier than general hospitals.

Figure 5: Percent of Rent Generated from Asset Purchase Price

Figure 5 shows that assets with lower EBITDAR Rent coverage are producing a higher percentage of rent. This means that $100 million of General hospitals produces $7.4 million in annual rent. But, $100 million of LTACHs produces $11.6 million in annual rent. In comparison to Figure 4, the rate of return is inversely proportional to the risk. A tenant that cannot cover rent will need to be replaced with another tenant, or the rent may need to be decreased. Either option is troublesome and costly. In 2008, MPW suffered the closure of several facilities and subsequent loss of $7 million in rent, which was approximately 6% of that year's revenue (MPW 2008 10-K, pg 26, 27, 36). Soon afterwards, the company dropped its quarterly dividend from $0.27 down to $0.20, where it remained until 2013.

Major Portfolio Developments

MPW has grown assets by seven times since 2008, and it has not suffered the same level of setback since that time. However, one large tenant, Adeptus, went through bankruptcy last year. Fortunately, MPW received all rents due. Eleven of the Colorado properties were reassigned to UCHealth with an amended 15-year initial lease with three five-year renewal options. The lease preserved the annual lease escalators based on the consumer price index with a minimum increase of 2%. UCHealth’s credit is investment grade rated Aa3/AA-/AA-. Deerfield Management Company assumed 80% of master leases of Adeptus facilities in Texas, Colorado, Arizona, and Ohio. Another 5% were re-leased or sold. The company also re-leased $24 million in free-standing emergency departments to Ochsner Clinic Foundation with a minimum lease rate at 9.2% of MPW’s development and construction cost. On the 4Q17 CC, MPW management stated its intention to re-lease eight more facilities worth $40M and to sell the remaining seven facilities worth $35M. Overall, MPW weathered this difficult situation well.

MPW partnered with Steward to acquire a $1.4 billion hospital portfolio in 2017, making Steward their largest tenant at 36.5% of assets and 27% of revenues. Management is in the process of adding two JV partners to share the investment in Steward. The goal of the joint ventures is to decrease tenant concentration and to pay down debt. In 4Q17 CC, management emphasized that it plans to add JV partners before any more acquisitions so that it does not end up with too high a debt ratio.

Capital Structure

Medical Properties Trust owns $9,020 million in assets. It funds those assets with $5,185 million in debt, which is 57% of their total assets. Its net long-term debt totals $4,899 million, with none due until 2021. The rest of its funding comes from $3,835 million in Equity.

Figure 6: MPW Capital Structure

Net debt to EBITDA is 5.8x. EBITDA represents Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization, which is a typical accounting term that approximates the cash available to pay interest on debt. MPW’s debt ratio is in the typical range for a REIT. However, management is still intent on decreasing the debt.

The weighted average interest rate on the Net Debt is 4.422%, which is not the best in the industry, but still pretty good. It is rated one step below investment grade by Moody's at Ba1 and by S&P at BB+. This resulted in 4Q17 interest payments of $56.5 million - extrapolated over 4 quarters would be $226 million annualized, which is well covered by cash flow.

Profit Analysis

Figure 7: Flow Chart of MPW Profit and Payout

In 2017, MPW collected Revenue of $705 million. After subtracting expenses and adding in gains on asset sales, they produced Net Income of $290 million or $0.82 per diluted share.

Net income accounts for a company’s actual and projected income and expenses. For many companies, net income is a reasonable measure of their profits. But real estate companies are unique in that their assets typically maintain or increase in value. This means that a REIT’s profit can be significantly different from its calculated net income. REITs have large depreciation charges-like most companies. And depreciation is an expense that companies are required to subtract from their revenue. This charge is to account for the eventual replacement of an asset. But, REITs largely do not ever have to replace their assets - if they are properly maintained. So depreciation expense can be added back to their net income.

In the case of MPW, they adjust for all non-cash income and non-cash expenses to produce Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO). AFFO is representative of MPW’s profits. Note that the company advertises its Funds From Operations (FFO) calculation, which is the precursor to AFFO. But, due to large non-cash contributions from straight-line rent adjustments, FFO does not represent actual cash flow or current profit as accurately as AFFO.

In 2017, MPW earned $408 million or $1.16 per share of AFFO-profit. I prefer to convert all profit metrics to profits per share, because per-share comparisons help individual investors determine if their investment is growing or not.

Figure 8: Chart of AFFO per share from 2012 through 2017

The company's annual AFFO has averaged about 5% growth from 2012 through 2017-with 2015 being a positive outlier. MPW used 2017 AFFO of $1.16/share to pay dividends of $0.96/share (approximately $327 million), leaving $0.20/share (approximately $81 million) of retained profits.

Figure 9: Chart of Annual Dividend per Share from 2012 through 2018

The annual dividend has followed the growth of AFFO. Its current quarterly dividend rate annualizes to $1.00/share in 2018.

Please note that MPW had a large drop in both AFFO and the Dividend during the Recession in 2008. its quarterly dividend dropped from $0.27/sh to $0.20/sh, then remained stagnant until 2013. It is a significantly larger and more stable company now as its assets have grown from $1.3 billion to $9.0 billion with less tenant concentration. It remains to be seen if it can weather the next recession.

Valuation

The stock market currently values MPW at $4.58 billion. This is what the market would pay for the whole company. Converted to a per-share value, MPW is currently priced at $12.56/share as of 3/2/18.

MPW data by YCharts

A stock purchase today would yield a dividend of 7.9% or $1.00/share in 2018, which is enough to match the long-term return of the stock market - before taxes. In addition, MPW has turned retained profits in to 5% AFFO annual growth over the last six years. This growth is a secondary source of investment return, as the value of the company continues to increase. Investors can now decide if a 13% cumulative return will compensate for the inherent risk in the business.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust operates in a challenging industry. Acute Care Hospitals form the core 70% of its assets, which produce substantial cash flow to cover its rent payments to MPW. A smaller part of the portfolio contains Rehabilitation Hospitals and long-term acute care hospitals producing above-average returns on investment but with lower rent coverage. Loans to tenants and equity in tenants make up a minor part of the portfolio, but also have high returns. Performance has been consistent despite recently having a tenant go through bankruptcy and despite large acquisitions. Cash flow is substantial and covers the generous dividend with room to spare. The stock price has taken a beating along with most of the REIT sector this year. But, profits have not wavered from their upward climb. Those who do not follow healthcare should stay away. But, a fickle stock market has presented an interesting opportunity to investors who understand and follow the complex healthcare industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW, SBRA, VTR, OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My writings are not investing or financial advice. The contents of this article are my own research, which I have chosen to share with the investing community. All investors are obligated to perform their own analysis and to make their own investing decisions.