Fair Winds For Ships Finance Following Completion Of Dilution

Ship Finance (SFL) has been a sleeper company for over a decade now, at least in terms of general media coverage. But, by purposefully diversifying in the seaborne shipping business across differing segments, the company has been able to successfully navigate the turbulent waters that the industry has experienced over the last 10 years. During which time, Ship Finance has continued to pay a dividend.



Because they cover most segments of overseas shipping in the transportation sector, Ship Finance can be followed as a transportation proxy for the overall global economy. Followers of Dow Theory insinuate bullish or bearish bias based on the relative performance of the transportation sector to industrials; hence my personal interest in the company that goes back years.

In this article, we will look at an overview of the operational segments, discuss the company's diversification and current financial status, and the dilutive effect the company’s convertible notes have had on the stock since their issuance in 2016. And finally, with the notes conversion complete, we can make some speculative predictions on per share price.

Industry Overview

To say that the seaborne shipping sector has had a rough run over the past decade is like saying that the U.S. coal industry has had some challenges. Numerous times we have seen dry bulk and dirty tanker rates surge off all time lows for a dead cat bounce that inevitably reverses. The chronic overbuilt of supply in all segments of shipping has seemed to eternally depress rates, shaking out weak hands, and driving equity values into the ground.

All one has to do is take a look at split adjusted highs of some companies stocks to know that dilution has been the name of the game to keep companies afloat. A quick review of the relative performance over the mid term shows continued pressure on the industry, with some companies' stock prices off more than 50% since the Baltic Dry Index began its last crash in 2015. (Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com)

Not to mention the one whose name shall not be spoken with the split adjusted all time high in excess of 60,000,000.00 per share.

But, Ship Finance on the other hand has been able to maintain value throughout the time. The company has continued to pay dividends, even though they have reduced them from $0.45 to $0.35 per share per quarter last year, with a similar cut in 2009 to a low of $0.30. But, the company has worked hard to increase shareholder value even through the dilutive process of converting unsecured liabilities to equity.

Company Overview

Most of this can be attributed to the diversification of the company across business lines. While many of their competitors in the industry focus on a single sector of seaboard shipping, Ship Finance is careful to diversify its fleet to include dry bulk, wet, container shipping, and service vessels. In addition, they maintain a diversified set of lease holders and time frames.

For example, according to the firm, eight of their largest dry bulk carriers (Capsize bulkers) are currently leased to Golden Ocean (GOGL) on long term charter and operated in the spot market with a 33% profit share over base rate. So, as spot rates on the Baltic Dry Index climb, Ship Finance benefits. Similarly, its largest tankers (VLCC’s) are all long term chartered to Frontline (FRO) with a 50% profit share, while the largest container ships (ULCVs) are long term chartered to MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company). On the short end of time charters, Ship Finance leases smaller container vessels to MSC and operates it smallest bulkers in the spot market. Finally, the firm also has a diversified list of lease holders, including Phillips 66 (PSX), Maersk, and Sinochem as well as those mentioned above.

However, there are still some challenging areas from Ship Finance as the industry slow streams through the differing segments business cycles. Specifically addressed in the latest annual are the challenges faced by the service sector, jack-up, and semi-submersible segment of business. As crude prices have continued to float between $40-60 per barrel, demand has been depressed, but a recent pick up in prices may be just the tidal stream the firm needs to move beyond this service sector doldrums.

Lastly, we can take a look at firm liabilities and liquidity from their most recent presentation in February 2018. Ship Finance recently sold and made delivery of VLCC Front Circassia for a net sales proceeds of $17.5MM, and limited debt guarantees through the Seadrill (SDRL) restructuring. The company also converted more notes payable in the 4th quarter of this year, leaving only $63MM outstanding. As a result, current liabilities have lessened, taking some pressure off working capital concern and pushing the quick ratio from a concerning 0.9 to 1.01.

Outlook

In the "Strategy and Outlook" section of the company’s most recent earnings report press release, management affirmed the commitment to diversification among business lines:

We are committed to maintaining a conservative business strategy and the majority of our assets are on long term charters to reputable operators in the shipping and offshore markets. The diversified and extensive charter portfolio with more than eight years weighted average charter term provides the Company with a strong visibility into future cash flows, while our limited spot exposure and the structure of several of our charter contracts provides further upside to improving market conditions in certain sectors.

This assures that the company intends to continue conservative operations that should improve shareholder position as seaborne markets and rates improve.

Even more importantly for shareholders, the press release disclosed that it just completed conversion of the remaining $63MM in outstanding convertible notes mentioned above. As of the December 2017 press release, conversion price was adjusted to $13.24. With the final amount of notes now converted, downward stock price pressure due to dilution has dramatically reduced.

As a result, we should see per share price and hopefully declared dividend amounts increase in the coming quarters contingent upon continued improvement in the dry bulk and carrier markets. If this is the case, we could see per share prices rebound back to the $15.50 to $16 price level.

There is still a lot of uncertainty in the seaborne shipping segment, but there have been what appears to be fair winds and following seas ahead for the differing segments, with exception to the energy servicing sector, which is still in pretty choppy waters. With diversified exposure to most all segments of overseas shipping, Ship Finance is an excellent proxy to follow for this sector. Combine that with a consistent dividend and potential per share price increase, we could be looking at an attractive entrance point for a position for those of you who deem this appropriate.

