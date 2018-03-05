Tariff War Protection For Boeing

President Trump speaks at a Boeing plant (Credit: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Trump Tariff Fears For Boeing

Seeking Alpha News Editor Carl Surran highlighted David Fickling's warning in Bloomberg last week that Boeing (BA) was the company most at risk from President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Since Boeing has been a top Portfolio Armor for some time, I present a couple of ways here that Boeing shareholders can stay long while limiting risk. First, a brief comment on the tariff situation, followed by recap of my site's track record with Boeing.

Some Perspective On Tariffs

Both Carl Surran and David Fickling noted the direct impact of aluminum tariffs on Boeing, but as Fickling pointed out a Bloomberg, the direct impact of the tariff on Boeing is likely to be small: As manufacturer, Boeing is used to managing commodity prices. Further,

Aluminum prices have risen or fallen by 10 percent or more in all but eight of the past 30 years. Boeing, moreover, isn't a major buyer of aluminum straight from the pot: Most of its supply comes from Arconic (NYSE:ARNC), the specialty-products half of the old Alcoa Corp. business.

The main risk Fickling saw was that of retaliation by China. Judging from James Kynge's Financial Times column over the weekend ("Xi, Beware The Trap Of Absolute Power" - paywalled here), China's President Xi Jinping has enough on his plate now suppressing dissent against his plan to scrap China's two-term limit on presidents that's been in place since Mao. It's gotten to the point where, as Kynge details, Chinese authorities are deleting references to Winnie the Pooh online:

Winnie the Pooh hugging his honey pot (via Iron On Stickers)

Some of the banned searches showed only what anyone in authority knows: Parody can kill prestige. All references to Winnie the Pooh, to whom in body shape at least Mr. Xi bears some resemblance, were excised from Chinese cyber space. Vigilance against the teddy bear rose after internet users posted a picture of Winnie hugging a pot of honey and saying: "Find the thing you love most and stick with it."

It seems unlikely that someone threatened by Winnie the Pooh references is going to want to escalate a trade war with the United States, particularly when his country has a ~$350 billion annual trade surplus with the U.S. at risk.

More broadly, as I noted almost two years ago (Don't Fear Donald Trump), tariffs aren't anything to panic about:

Sometimes the status quo gets so ingrained that we forget what came before. That's the case with the economic globalism shared by recent Democratic and Republican leaders. But Trump's proposed economic nationalism has a pretty long track record. As Ian Fletcher pointed out on Seeking Alpha several years ago, America was founded as a protectionist nation:

Quoting Fletcher:

Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, and most of the other great names from American history were all protectionists. Protectionism was, in fact, Lincoln's number two issue after slavery. As he put it in 1847, Give us a protective tariff, and we will have the greatest nation on earth. Revealingly, the only major exception to America's protectionist consensus was the antebellum South [...]

Back to me:

Of course, the slave-holding South wasn't worried about competing against low-wage countries, since they weren't paying any wages. Fletcher's post is worth reading in full, but the tl;dr version is that the United States moved away from protectionism after World War II in part to help prop up Cold War allies. Of course, with so many foreign factories having been reduced to rubble by the war, America's trade surpluses continued for a few decades more. The U.S. posted its last annual trade surplus in 1975. Even after that, we've had occasional resurgences in protectionism, such as President Reagan's tariffs against Japanese motorcycle manufacturers to defend Harley-Davidson (HOG). The stock market managed to do OK during the 1980s. Manufacturers such as United Technologies (UTX), whose Carrier air conditioner unit has been a target of Trump, are global companies, and, as such, can adjust where they manufacture and sell products in accordance with a new tariff regime. For example, they could avoid a tariff on imported goods by manufacturing products for the U.S. market in the U.S. and using factories in Mexico and elsewhere to supply other markets.

All of that holds true today. I would be surprised if fear of a trade war is what ends the current bull market. But I could be wrong, or something else might knock down Boeing shares in the near future, so we'll look at a couple of ways to hedge. First, a quick recap on my site's track record with Boeing.

April's Hedged Portfolio Including Boeing

Last April, in this article, I presented the hedged portfolio below, designed for a someone with $100,000 to invest who was unwilling to risk a decline of more than 15% over the next six months.

In addition to Boeing, it included Micron (MU), Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC), and Straight Path Communications (STRP) as primary securities, and then, in a fine-tuning step, it used shares of Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to absorb some of the leftover cash from rounding down dollar amounts to round lots of the five primary securities.

Performance Of The April Boeing Hedged Portfolio

Here's how the portfolio performed over the next six months, net of hedging and trading costs, vs. the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY):

Boeing Again A Top Name In August

Boeing was again a top Portfolio Armor name in August - of the top 10 names I presented to Bulletproof Investing subscribers in this post on August 3.

To avoid accusations of cherry picking, these were the other nine names I presented on August 3: Align Technology (ALGN), TransUnion (TRU), Alibaba (BABA), PayPal (PYPL), Changyou (CYOU), 58.com (WUBA), Aaron's (AAN), Cognex (CGNX), and Brinks (BCO).

Performance Since August

Boeing is up 47.03% since August 3, making it the third-best performing name in the top 10 from then.

Six-Month Performance

Since Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates go out six months, I update the top names performance for each cohort six months after I share it with Bulletproof Investing subscribers. I did that for this cohort last month, showing their performance from August 3rd to February 3rd:

The top names from August 3 were up 20.72%, on average, vs. 12.66% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the same time frame. August 3 was one of the 10 weekly cohorts that have outperformed SPY so far.

Starting Date Portfolio Armor 6-Month Performance SPY 6-Month Performance June 8th 8.78% 9.99% June 16th 19.75% 10.94% June 22nd 24.46% 11.27% June 29th 18.24% 11.68% July 7th 19.47% 14.07% July 13th 28.25% 14.85% July 20th 25% 14.62% July 27th 33.52% 17.1% August 3rd 20.72% 12.66% August 10th 13.07% 8.56% August 17th 10.71% 13.48% August 24th 15.23% 13.73% Average 19.77% 12.75%

Overall, Portfolio Armor's top 10 names averaged 19.77% over the average of these 12 six-month periods, vs. SPY's average of 12.75%, an average outperformance of 7.02% over six months.

Top Names Don't Always Do Well

Although my site's security selection method generates alpha on average, its top names don't always do well, as you can see with CYOU in particular above. Earlier this year, I gave another example of a top name that did poorly, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN). That's where hedging comes into play. The hedge I presented on Regeneron significantly lessened the damage from the stock's decline. In the event Boeing does poorly over the next several months, whether due to retaliatory tariffs or something else, let's look at a couple of ways you can limit your risk now.

Downside Protection For Boeing

For these two examples, let's assume you have 200 shares of Boeing and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 15% over the next several months. The screen captures below are from not-yet-released version 3.0 of Portfolio Armor's iOS app, so if you have any feedback on its new look, please feel free to share it in the comments.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge 200 shares of BA against a >15% decline by late September.

The cost of this put protection was $3,790, or 5.5% of position value. This cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and the ask). Note also that the 15% decline threshold includes the hedging cost: Not including the hedging cost, this hedge would limit your decline to a drawdown of 11.72% in a worst-case scenario.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 12% between now and mid August, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect against a >15% decline in Boeing between now and then.

After an iterative process, taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to select a less expensive strike for the put leg of the collar, where the cost was $2,590, or 3.76% of position value. The income generated by selling the call leg was slightly higher though: $2,790, or 4.05% of position value.

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $200 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Boeing Can Fly Higher

The reason I used 13% as the upside cap on that last hedge is because 13% was the highest cap where the net cost of hedging was negative. Portfolio Armor's potential return estimate for Boeing over the next several months is more than twice as high. You could have used a higher cap for a collar instead over the same time frame, and you would have had a positive cost, though lower than the first hedge which used optimal puts.