Macy's: It Doesn't Take Much To Get To Financial Heaven

If you were assigned the task of valuing a business without having any idea how the market valued it first, it would probably change the way you viewed the investing world. Warren Buffett has claimed that he often studies companies without knowing what the market value is, and then he compares his opinion of value with the actual market value to see how different they are. If we were to do the same with Macy's (NYSE:M), I think investors would value it much differently. We can pretend we know nothing of Macy's as an investment or a stock and value the pieces and the cash flow to see how it compares to its actual market value.

A top 5 e-commerce retailer

Macy's regularly ranks among the top 5 e-commerce retailers in terms of revenue. On the most recent conference call, Macy's CFO Karen Hoguet stated that Macy's has seen 34 consecutive quarters of double-digit e-commerce growth. Amazon (AMZN), the #1 e-commerce retailer, has a current market value of $722 billion, with annual sales of $177 billion and net income of $3 billion. This breaks down to Amazon being valued at 4.07 times its revenue and 238 times its trailing earnings per share. If Macy's were valued like Amazon, its $5 billion of e-commerce sales would be worth $20.3 billion, or about $67/share. And that's counting e-commerce sales only, not the in-store sales. Looking at earnings, if Macy's had Amazon's P/E, it would trade for $671/share. (A side note to readers, Amazon revenue comes from e-commerce and to a much lesser extent, web services. Web services produce all of Amazon's profit, while e-commerce operates at a loss.)

I'm not here claiming that Macy's should be valued like Amazon, but the point is if the largest e-commerce retailer is worth such an extraordinary valuation, why is another very successful e-commerce retailer only worth about 1% of the value of Amazon? Obviously, #1 is better than #4 or #5, but it could easily be argued that Amazon fails in important categories such as making money. It also fails in the category of dilution of existing shareholders. For example, Amazon issued over 2.3 million shares of new stock between October and January.

This isn't a fluke quarter. Amazon regularly issues in excess of 1 million shares to employees as compensation each quarter, and at $1,493/share, that means Amazon is issuing $1.5-$2.0 billion of shares each quarter. Macy's meanwhile has a long history of reducing shares outstanding.

Even if Macy's e-commerce division's $5 billion of sales achieved one-third the valuation Amazon's sales are given, Macy's e-commerce business alone would be worth almost $7 billion, or about $23/share.

Real estate

Everyone is aware of the real estate story at Macy's. Its three trophy properties - Herald Square in New York City, State Street in Chicago, and Union Square in San Francisco - have been repeatedly claimed to be worth upwards of $7 billion, nearly equal to the entire Macy's market cap today. Macy's has generated $1.3 billion of cash from the sale of excess and underutilized real estate over the past three years, and it still has a treasure trove of real estate left. Macy's said on its most recent conference call that it could monetize just nine of its joint venture properties with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) for $50 million. Between its trophy properties, its partnership with Brookfield Asset Management and its nearly 500 remaining stores, it is not difficult to see all of Macy's real estate being worth $12-14 billion, and possibly more. Using $12 billion to be conservative, Macy's real estate is worth $39/share, far more than the current stock price.

Also, the funny thing about real estate, it appreciates over time, meaning if we assume just 3% inflation, Herald Square would be worth $120 million more with each passing year. Macy's entire portfolio of property could be worth $300 million more each year based on this same rate of appreciation.

bluemercury

Most investors pass right over bluemercury, which is Macy's beauty and spa business. Macy's has been rapidly expanding this business, growing to 157 stores (137 freestanding + 20 inside Macy's locations) today from 62 stores in 2015. Bluemercury is easy to value simply because it has a publicly traded competitor, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) that already exists and can be used as a blueprint for the future of bluemercury. Ulta Beauty was founded a decade before bluemercury and therefore has a 10-year head start on expansion. It has grown to 1,058 stores, with a growth plan to scale up to 1,600 stores domestically, and potentially more should it go international. Ulta Beauty has a market value of around $12 billion, which may be artificially depressed due to pending litigation. As recent as this past summer, Ulta Beauty traded with a market cap of $18 billion.

bluemercury, on the other hand, is just about one-tenth the size of Ulta Beauty, which means it is obviously worth less. That said, however, bluemercury has shown faster same-store sales growth rates than Ulta Beauty and still has an enormous amount of physical growth ahead of it.

If we simply use one-tenth the market value of Ulta Beauty as our valuation for bluemercury, we could say bluemercury is worth $1.2 billion. If we give bluemercury extra credit for the larger growth opportunity and higher comp sales or consider the pending litigation against Ulta Beauty that is depressing its market cap, perhaps we could argue bluemercury is worth $2 billion, or $6-7 per Macy's share.

Discounted cash flow analysis

A discounting calculator is arguably the best valuation tool for determining the value of an ongoing business or an ongoing stream of cash flow. The reason for this is that it strips out all the noise associated with a manic-depressive stock market and all of the commentators who give daily opinions on what something is worth. The discounting calculator tells us the present value of the sum of all the cash flow a business is expected to earn over its life, and it discounts future dollars to account for the fact that you don't receive those dollars today. Macy's has been steadily generating in excess of $1 billion of free cash flow annually. Even if we round down to just $1 billion, or $3.28 per share, and we assume no growth ever again, the present value of Macy's free cash flow is almost $30/share. This gives no credit for the potential for earnings to actually increase, which could stem from any number of sources, including lower interest expense, increasing operating income, lower taxes, or reduced shares outstanding. If we were to assume just 2% growth in free cash flow over time, the present value jumps to over $37/share.

Macy's dividend

M Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

A $1.51 per share dividend equates to a 5% dividend yield. Amazingly, last November, when Macy's was trading at $17.50, the dividend yield was 8.6%, with investors betting on a dividend cut, even in the face of management stating it had no intentions of cutting its dividend or the fact that free cash flow easily covered the dividend payments. Congratulations to any investors who were able to stomach the negativity and buy during that time. You have already locked in a nearly 9% yield and have a 75% gain on your shares.

Viewed in isolation, Macy's dividend is still 5%. The fact is, as it always has been, that Macy's has no need to cut its dividend. Regular readers of my articles know that I see a greater chance of a dividend increase than a dividend cut. But simply viewing the 5% dividend for what it is today, a steady, dependable stream of cash that income investors can count on in a world of rising but still very low-interest rates.

In addition, there is a real possibility that Macy's will increase its dividend in the future once it resumes share repurchases, simply because as it repurchases shares, it no longer needs to pay the dividend on them, freeing up cash that allows for further dividend increases. I expect 2018 to be the last year of aggressive debt repayments, as Macy's has repaid a ton of debt over the past few years, $950 million in 2017 alone. Macy's objective is to simply maintain an investment grade rating, which it currently has. Given its debt reduction efforts and its once again increasing profitability, Macy's credit metrics are very close to levels that will allow for a ratings upgrade.

M Net Financial Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

It doesn't take much to get to financial heaven

Whether you look at free cash flow, dividend yields, real estate, bluemercury, or one of the top e-commerce businesses in the country, it just doesn't take that much to add up to levels that are well in excess of Macy's current market cap. When the stock bottomed last fall, fundamentals were nowhere near as bad as investors perceived them to be. Improving sentiment has been a big part of Macy's rebounding stock price, but even after a gigantic rally off of capitulation lows set last November, Macy's is still cheap, still undervalued, and has plenty of room to run.

M data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long M, ULTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.