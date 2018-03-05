Carrizo Oil & Gas: The Small-Cap Shale Stock To Own

Shale's Future Impact on The Oil Market

I am going to try very hard here to stay out of the weeds over oil price prognostications. However, I would like to take a moment to lay out a few arguments that I believe support oil bulls.

First of all, I think the shale story is amazing and I do not want to undersell the ingenuity and grit that the American exploration and production enterprise has displayed in getting us to this point. For those of you living under a rock- in a few short years the US shale complex has reversed a decades–long decline in American oil production. We are back above 10 Million barrels a day and climbing fast! The frantic pace of US production growth is currently led by the Permian Basin who has picked up the baton from the Eagle Ford Shale (EFS) and Bakken formations (both in decline). The rate of growth from tight oil might seem counter-intuitive to the idea that oil prices are going higher- and it is to a degree. However, the purpose of this article is to analyze one shale producer’s asset base by throwing out the EUR’s and IRR’s posted in the investor presentation. Instead, attempting to discover what the reported production numbers tell us about well to well profitability in the basins which Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) operates (The Eagle Ford and Delaware). After all, numbers do not lie but people selling stock do. When you are a numbers junkie like me, one of the first things you realize about shale is that a very high percentage of it is loss-making especially in the low price environment we just emerged from. We did not climb back over 10 Million barrels a day on the backs of profound profitability from these shale fields. Mostly, we destroyed billions in capital to get where we are today and that cannot go on forever. The sweet spots in the various basins deplete like all oil fields, unconventional and conventional. One day investors will demand to see the profits that the growth narrative promised and when that day comes- we might be a little light on good rock.

This narrative alone paints a murky picture for the future of World-Wide oil production. Now sprinkle in the dismal rate of reserve replacement over the past five years, a smoke and mirrors OPEC campaign that was based more on obfuscating reserve capacity and less on coordinated production cuts, bankruptcies, scandals and general malfeasance from the South American oil producing regimes, bottlenecks and backlogs in The Permian etc.; one has to wonder if the $100 dollar oil era may not be rearing its head sooner than we collectively think. The bottom line is: Shale is not going to fill that gap. Herein, I am seeking to answer the question which of these small-cap shale producers are most levered to this scenario and can they deliver out-sized equity performance relative to their peers?

This Aint Your Grandpaw's Oil Patch

One of the major problems of investing in shale/shale companies is that the business model is basically executed somewhat similar to a Ponzi scheme. Operating cash flows must be plowed back into drilling new wells to stem corporate level decline rates and keep up with cumulative average growth rate targets. Furthermore, operators are generally reliant upon Wall St.’s generous appetite for growth narratives to relentlessly tap debt and equity markets for the extra capital to continue their drilling programs. Prospective investment in these firms implies a heavy growth premium. While the goal posts keep moving in terms of analyzing the enterprise value and future profit potential of E&P’s- one metric remains immutable: basic well economics.

But as it turns out, analyzing well economics is not so basic. Shale formations, while heterogeneous in the sense that they may blanket large areas, are hardly equivalent across large geographic areas. One way to judge the profitability of a companies’ acreage position is to calculate Estimated Ultimate Recoveries (EUR’s) across the spectrum of drilled locations and develop a type curve or weighted profile of what the average well may yield. A present value calculation may then be applied to the average EUR to discount the long term cash flows and arrive at a net present worth for each future drilling location. Most shale wells exhibit a hyperbolic decline curve which means initial production declines steeply until a baseline (exponential) rate is reached in the tail of the curve. Many of these wells are expected to produce upwards of 20 years. As such, limited data exists to support modeling of a true, long-term EUR. The discounting mechanism strips value from the back-end cash flow which makes up for the educated guess that is the EUR. This analysis excludes corporate level cost such as interest expense, land and legal, depreciation and facilities. These are certainly important costs of doing business and should not be wholly ignored (which seems to be the universal case in investor presentations.) However, these costs are spread out over the life of the field and are hard to fit into the micro-economics of single-well breakeven analysis. The success of most shale companies depends on their ability to learn and improve through the drill bit without accruing terminal debt.

The Darling Delaware

The Delaware Basin (The DB) is the western sub-basin of the Permian-aged (Wolfcamp) and Leonardian-aged (Bone Springs/Spraberry-Dean). While both the Midland and Delaware basins have extensive histories of oil and gas production; it is only within the past 5 years that these two basins have become synonymous with horizontal drilling. The world class resource potential of the Midland basin was reflected in operator activity prior to the Delaware but the (Delaware) has since evened the scorecard or perhaps surpassed its twin sister in terms of low cost hydrocarbon production potential.

The Permian is currently the darling of Shale. By the numbers, it appears that the Delaware Basin contains some the highest producing wells on an EUR basis in the short history of Shale production. Like all basins, The DB has core areas with phenomenal pockets of economic and repeatable locations. These core areas (Wolfcamp) in The DB are relatively large compared to other shale formations. While many operators tout the multiple benches of hydrocarbon-bearing formations contained within the Permian Complex, the reality is most are out of the money call options on higher oil prices. Some exceptions exist. The Bonespring , Avalon, and Leonard shale are highly productive in parts of Texas and New Mexico. The Wolfcamp C formation is relatively unproven but certainly possible in parts of the basin. Takeaway capacity for both natural gas and light tight oil (LTO) is a serious concern for most operators in the DB. It remains to be seen if infrastructure buildout can match the growing backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs). Furthermore, operating costs are high in the Basin. The Wolfcamp is not a true shale. Its stratigraphy is made up of shale interbedded with limestone, dolostone and mudstones. It is a very wet formation with a significantly higher water cut than most other shale plays. The result is a much higher operating cost than other basins due to the price associated with water disposition. Both freshwater and produced water disposal are significant roadblocks to future development in the DB. Well spacing is also much greater in most of the Permian. Compared to the cretaceous age EFS, wellbores in the WC formations drain larger areas around the fracture swarms. The increased porosity and permeability is a factor in the higher per well EUR but can also leave operators in a tricky position when considering rate acceleration, well interference, and capital efficiency.

The cost of doing business is very high in the Permian. While the WC certainly produces some of the highest grossing wells in the history of Shale production, it does not necessarily produce the type of economic windfall that most investors envision when they rave about the Permian. Operators continue to beat the drum of profitability through efficiency gains and cost concessions. In my view, cost concessions are a temporary side effect of an unsustainable low price and are likely in the midst of reversing course. Efficiency gains may be sustainable and even parabolic in nature but only as it applies to the transient flow stage of a shale well. Once the well becomes bound by reservoir characteristics there is little outside of secondary or tertiary recovery innovations that can be done to stem the decline rate. Efficiency gains, in other words, simply mean operators may be able to achieve a faster payout through increased initial production.

Carrizo Goes West

In early 2017, Carrizo purchased 16,488 net acres from ExL Petroleum Management, LLC in Reeves and Ward Counties. Combined with legacy acreage located in Eastern Culberson and Western Reeves County, Carrizo now controls 43,600 net acres in the DB prospective for multiple intervals within the Wolfcamp (WC) formation and possibly the shallower Bonesprings (BS) formation. Production data from the WCA and WCB formations has a short but extensive history for this area. While other intervals certainly have some prospects (mainly at higher commodity prices), only the WCA and WCB are considered as viable drilling locations on a forward looking basis.

Source: Company Presentation, Delaware Acreage Position

Analysis of Carrizo’s own results combined with those of offset operators gives me the impression that about 90% of leasehold in Eastern Reeves and Western Ward counties are core development areas. The WCA interval projects slightly higher EURS than the WCB. Both formations are significantly geo-pressured.

Oil produced from Carrizo’s leasehold is very high gravity estimated to be >48 degrees. High gravity oil from the Midland and Delaware Basin is currently flooding the market. Operators likely face large deductions at the wellhead from the WTI benchmark price due to take away capacity. The gas production from these wells is realized on a two-stream basis, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLS) products and dry gas. It is very tough to configure a model for this pricing. On one hand, the Permian is facing a bottleneck in gas takeaway capacity which significantly lowers the realized price for both products. However, NGL products are realized at a much higher price strip than dry gas. When modeling price assumptions using DCA and DCF, I prefer to add a premium to NYMEX natural gas spot price averages to account for NGL value.

Eastern Reeves

Due to the short production history of Carrizo’s Eastern Reeves County WC program, I am turning to Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) as a proxy for EUR range.

An aside about CDEV that I wrote in early 2017 (I was a shareholder at the time)

Mark Papa walked away from the helm of EOG Resources, Inc. in 2013. To say Papa’s time there was a success would be an understatement. Had you hitched your wagon (bought EOG stock) to Mr. Papa in 1999 and rode in said wagon across the dusty plains and into the modern day shale frontier- you would have been rewarded with better than a 2,000% gain. When Papa resurfaced to lead Silver Run Acquisition Corp. in 2015, blank check in hand, investors mostly hoped for a “set it and forget it” style investment in his prowess to duplicate the success he had found at as his former job. The timing was brilliant. The American light, tight oil (LTO) phenomenon lay in ruins- a casualty of the precipitous drop in oil prices which began with the now infamous OPEC decision in November of 2014. Struggling producers, many of whom knew and respected Papa, were likely to reach out to Silver Run before handing the keys over to the banks and Chapter 11 courts. Papa did not disappoint. One and a half years later Papa has strung together a (mostly) contiguous 77,000 acre position in the coveted Delaware basin through a series of deals. First, Silver Run acquired an 89% controlling stake in Centennial Resources Development Corp’s 43,000 +/- acre position in Reeves County, Texas. A few months later, Papa doubled down on the Delaware by purchasing 35,000 +/- acres from Silverback Exploration. Papa has assembled a Delaware dream team including Matt Garrison (former EOG Exploration Manager of the Midland division) and Oscar Peters (former drilling and completions manager for Resolute Energy, a popular small cap with great acreage north of CDEV). The success of most shale companies depends on their ability to learn and improve through the drill bit. With no legacy debt, no unproductive acreage, and a management team with serious Wolfcamp experience- the upfront capital spends which have blown many a shale ship off course might prove to be a following sea for CDEV.

While I perceive CDEV’s completion design and overall operations to be superior to CRZO, I believe the acreage is roughly the same quality as the CDEV (Silverback) acquisition.

Source: Drilling Info Analytics, CDEV and CRZO Well Spots

The analysis below is designed to show a POSSIBLE NPV calculation for a CRZO Wolfcamp A well normalized to a 7000’ lateral standard.

Source: Drilling Info Analytics, Wolfcamp A Directional Survey

The DCA/DCF is calculated from a customized data set heavily weighted with well results from CDEV. The NPV number is calculated on a PV10 equation, 77.5% NRI. The DCA model runs to 200 months or until LOE exceeds cash flow.

Oil EUR

Source: Drilling Info Analytics, WCA Oil Type Curve

Gas EUR

Source: Drilling Info Analytics, WCA Oil Type Curve

CRZO Eastern Delaware Type Curve Economics

Source: Drilling Info Analytics, WCA Economics

Operating Assumptions

Source: Drilling Info Analytics, WCA Type Curve Metrics

Western Reeves

CRZO’s Western Delaware acreage is difficult to interpret. The Southern block may not be prospective for the common Permian targets like the Wolfcamp. It may be better geared towards Apache’s “Alpine High” play. “Alpine High” is a giant disappointment by my estimation but that is a story for another day. The Northern WCA acreage appears very good. Type Curve economics for a 7000’ lateral at a PV10, 77.5% NRI break out as follows:

Oil EUR

Source: Drilling Info Analytics, WCA Oil EUR

Gas EUR

Source: Drilling Info Analytics, WCA Gas EUR

CRZO Western Delaware Type Curve Economics

Source: Drilling Info Analytics, WCA Economics

The Eagle's Nest

Carrizo is an established producer in the Western EFS with the vast majority of leasehold located in La Salle County, Texas. Their legacy EFS operations date back to 2010. Carrizo operates in the mid to low Gas to Oil Ratio (GOR) window of the EFS. The Lower EFS has a mean depth of roughly 8,000 ft. across Carrizo’s La Salle County position. The type curve economics demonstrated below represent CRZO's core acreage. I estimate this to be around 60% of their total EFS position. It follows that the lower tier acreage is less accretive but not wholesale uneconomic. For purposes of this analysis, I am normalizing CRZO's well economics to a (roughly) 6,500' lateral length.

Source: Drilling Info Analytics, EFS Directional Survey

In the past few years, The EFS has largely been neglected by stock market cheerleaders who seem to think that the Permian Basin is the only viable real estate. However, the demonstrable, repeatable, and economic locations that CRZO enjoys across its EFS position are the true bell cow for this company. CRZO has developed a keen understanding of their EFS geology and management appears to be pushing the right buttons to create a finely- tuned, cash-flow machine in the desert north of Coatulla, Texas. CRZO has been able to prove-up the down spacing model within their acreage even flirting with sub 200' spacing between lateral wellbores. Developing the EF at this spacing interval is unlikely prudent across the entire position. However, it is important to understand that CRZO is organically adding reserves to their inventory at a fast rate. Furthermore, CRZO produces oil with an API gravity between 35 and 41 degrees. Most EFS oil is sold on a differential to Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS). This allows CRZO to realize much stronger wellhead pricing than the higher gravity oil produced from their Permian position. Operating expenses are also much lower than the Permian. A concept I look to when considering how to model OPEX stems from this idea. When an operator begins operations in a specific field, certain high upfront expenses such as leasehold cost, land brokerage cost, facilities, pipeline tie-ins, surface damage considerations etc impair the value of an individual wells production. These costs can be ascribed to that individual well. However, as more wells are brought on from the same pad or (to a degree) close-by pads- the common facilities decrease operating expenses at the field level. In this sense, the economic burden upon the first well is amortized over the life of the field. This concept also applies to Free Cash Flow (FCF) in the shale business. Many analysts point to the consistently negative FCF generated by shale companies. Poor operators and bad rock notwithstanding, it takes years of drilling wells with a short payout in order to outrun the CAPEX cost cycle of bringing new production online. A given operator must bring many wells online over the course of the year to replace the hyperbolic decline experienced in the first 18 months by all shale wells. Considering the parabolic nature of the commodity cycle over the past 10 years it is somewhat understandable that this is not happening. A company such as CRZO, enjoys 8 years of successful operations in the EFS. While many of their wells took years to (or may never) pay out, many already have and will in under one year. The refinement of operations in this basin along with the consistency of the rock has allowed CRZO to take a big step towards long term FCF generation.

The following image depicts CRZO's leasehold and production type curve broken out by vintage year. Production is not normalized by lateral length.

Source: Drilling Info Analytics, EFS Type Curve

Core Type Curve Economics for a 6500’ lateral at a PV8, 77.5% NRI break out as follows:

Oil EUR

Source: Drilling Info Analytics, EFS Oil Type Curve

Gas EUR

Source: Drilling Info Analytics, EFS Type Curve Gas

CRZO EFS Type Curve Economics

Source: Drilling Info Analytics, EFS Type Curve Economics

Valuation

My original goal was to tie back into the valuation and explain why I feel CRZO is undervalued. When I do this sort of evaluation, my findings almost never resemble the claims in X companies investor presentation. I can't help but notice (despite discrepancies in the metrics used for the modeling) how close the NPV numbers stated herein are to CRZO's guidance in their investor material. It gives me a warm and fuzzy feeling. Not because my numbers are ballpark but because it appears that management is not selling snake oil like some of its contemporaries. For instance, Resolute Energy (REN) operates acreage in Reeves County with similar reservoir quality not far in aerial extent from CRZO. REN's stated EUR for a WCA well (normalized to 10,000') is 2,329 MBOE. Here's what it looks like to me.

REN Type Curve EUR 10,000' Lateral

Oil:

Gas:

One of these things is not like the other.

The REN EUR looks roughly similar to a CRZO EUR when considering the uplift of 3,000' extra feet of perforated lateral. Not to pick on REN, they are currently drilling profitable wells. However, they only control 21,100 net acres. Current market cap is 737.5 Million and they trade at a 17X price to cash flow multiple. CRZO's current market cap is only 1.2 Billion despite holding 5 times the amount of net acreage as REN. CRZO's stock trades at a multiple under 4X cash flow.

CDEV is perhaps the best analog for illustrating how undervalued CRZO stock really is. They operate in some of the same acreage with the caveat that CDEV is much further along in their South Eastern Reeves program than CRZO. Building infrastructure and refining the completion technique will be a headwind for CRZO and mostly a tailwind for CDEV. However, CRZO's EFS operations are much closer to generating FCF than any mid-cap operator in Delaware. CDEV is now taking on debt to develop their acreage and expects a serious outspend for the next few years. Most of Carrizo's funding has come in the form of debt. While the high debt levels have been a drag on the company, the recent divestitures in less productive basins have allowed CRZO to retire some of the higher coupon rated debt and improve their overall liquidity profile. Simultaneously, CDEV is levering up its debt profile and has a share count that is 3.5X higher than CRZO! Yet CDEV enjoys a market cap of 5 Billion despite operating 40,000 net acres less than CRZO. CDEV is certainly a well run outfit and their EUR's are likely higher on average (interpolating EFS into average) than CRZO's, but why the canyon size width in valuation? This is a binary proposition to a prospective investor- Is CDEV massively over-valued or is CRZO massively under-valued? I think the latter seems more likely.

As I was finishing this article, CRZO released Q4 17' earnings and got absolutely crushed. This is despite their 28th consecutive quarter of beating earnings estimates (all positive). This is despite reporting their highest BOE/D rate and generating the highest top line number in the history of the company. This recent move in the stock certainly is alarming. If we look at the 200 daily chart we can see that CRZO had formed a nice V bottom in September of 2017 and was recovering from a 9 year low. The chart looked very bullish with a succession of new highs and few low volume down days. The stock seemed to ping off of the 50 day simple moving average staying generally above the trend line depicted in the chart below. It formed a double top over a month ago then suffered a technical break down violating the trend line and ultimately forming a head and shoulders pattern. The earnings event caused the stock to snap through the neckline producing a 3 point gap down which has yet to be filled. This is a hard chart to buy. Those who are interested may wait to see if the stock can trade in the upper half of the gap prior to initiating a position.

Source: E-Trade Pro

Mr. Market has a bone to pick with this stock. I am not sure what this price action means but the stock just got much cheaper. In fact, CRZO has now lost close to 40% of its value in one month. It is hard not to see this as over-sold territory. I believe investor concern can be categorized as follows: 1.) Large drop in Q4 daily BOE due to recent divestitures of producing properties, 2.) outlook on "double digit" increase in service costs, and 3.) the learning curve associated with operating in Delaware. While these fears may be overblown based on price action in the stock, they are certainly formidable challenges that all E&P's will face. Price is the leading indicator. When oil prices nearly double like they have in the past two years, E&P's will respond with increased CAPEX projections. In turn, oilfield service companies will gain pricing power and begin to constrict margins for the producers. We have experienced multiple iterations of this negative feedback loop over the short history of high-cost, tight oil production. However, the current price environment is as close to stasis as possible given the supply/demand outlook in crude oil and crude oil products. CRZO's Q4 hedging loss of 86.1 million certainly looks horrible on paper but their preference to hedge a large percentage of production is warranted considering the pricing swings which have affected this market for years. The exercise above was meant to establish that CRZO has a profitable asset base and growth engine which should warrant the sort of growth multiple that its peers enjoy. Their wells are not the most profitable in the industry. They do not generate EOG style IRRs or possess the operational expertise of a company like CDEV. The profit margins at the well level are certainly healthy enough to withstand cost inflation. The price band created by the hedging helps to ensure a positive margin. Furthermore, the properties divested by CRZO likely had negative NPV on remaining drilling locations meaning the value was confined to dwindling daily production and increasing lease operating cost. Divesting these properties allows CRZO to focus capital on their highest IRR rock which corresponds to increasing production at a higher rate. Many of the companies recent completions/DUCs, permits, and planned wells are long-laterals. Production numbers for multiple 9,000' to 10,000' treated laterals will be coming online within the next few months. I expect these wells to help flatten the daily production curve over the course of 2018.

The reason I am bullish on this stock is the valuation relative to comparable companies in this space. CRZO's high debt to equity ratio is the springboard I am looking for in a shale stock. If you are bullish on oil prices, CRZO is a name that is highly levered to a recovery scenario. The company has survived the downturn and is in no immediate financial trouble. This stock has been a wild ride but I do not see any other opportunities like this in the shale names. This stock should be over $30 per/share.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO+ article. PRO+ members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO+ here.