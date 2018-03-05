The Story At A.H. Belo Still Is Solid - Even If It's Not Quite Perfect

This story may take some time to play out, and may not play out perfectly - but post-Q4, AHC still looks extremely attractive.

A.H. Belo (AHC) is a classic small-cap value play. There's cash on the balance sheet and real estate to be monetized. As is often the case in these situations, however, there's also a management team intent on pivoting away from a declining business, in this case the operation of the Dallas Morning News. That raises the oft-present conflict between what is best for shareholders - which in this case very well may be selling the company for parts - and what is best for management and the business (or even society, depending on one's view of local media).

As far as that relatively standard story goes, AHC is stronger than most. CEO James Moroney owns more than $5 million worth of AHC stock, and his second cousin and director Robert Decherd $7 million-plus. Combined, that's over 10% the company's ~$113 million market cap. The company has been aggressive in returning capital to shareholders, shrinking the newspaper business through asset and real estate sales and returning some of the proceeds through regular and special dividends. (AHC has paid over $6 per share in dividends in the last seven years, in the range of 80% its price at the beginning of that period.)

But the story isn't perfect. Moroney and Decherd control the voting power through a dual-class share setup, and Moroney's annual compensation, in total, averaged over $2 million a year from 2014-2016. And while I continue to see a strong sum of the parts-based fair value - I've conservatively estimated it above $6, 18%+ upside from Friday's close of $5.20, and a more realistic calculation looks higher at the moment - it's not 100% guaranteed that the theoretical SOTP value lines up with the company's strategy. A.H. Belo continues to look at M&A for its Belo & Company digital marketing business, itself built on past acquisitions.

And so the ever-present risk with these small-cap value plays - that managers will want to keep managing, even if shareholders would prefer they did so somewhere else - has to be considered at AHC. Still, there's enough value, and enough cash, here, to see gains even if this story doesn't play out as perfectly, or as quickly, as it could. AHC has ticked up since I bought the stock last year, with total return of about 20% - but I'm pretty happily sticking with the stock, particularly after what looked from here like a solid Q4 report last week.

Q4 Earnings and the Operating Business

A.H. Belo's Q4 report was a bit surprising in that it looks like the print business surprised to the positive side, while the digital business disappointed. From a consolidated standpoint, Q4 clearly was the best quarter of the year. Revenue overall declined just 3.1%, after falling almost 5% through the first nine months of 2017. Circulation revenue actually was flat Y/Y. Advertising & marketing rev fell 4.1%, with digital sales rising 3%, thanks to a 7.3% increase at marketing unit DMV (now part of Belo & Company). Printing, distribution, and other revenue fell 5.3%, in line with full-year performance.

Notably, AHC was able to drive a large, and surprising, increase in operating profit by slashing expenses. Adjusted operating profit (which is closer to what other companies call 'Adjusted EBITDA') more than tripled year-over-year (albeit against a relatively easy comparison), as adjusted operating expenses declined 9% year-over-year.

It looks like a good quarter. But I'm not sure it necessarily is. Notably, DMV's growth decelerated sharply: revenue grew 50%+ in Q2 and 20.3% in Q3. Comparisons are a bit of an issue (DMV sales rose nearly 87% in Q4 2016), and overall digital revenue grew faster in the quarter, which is good news. On the Q4 conference call, Grant Moise, recently named publisher of the DMN, cited the digital side's working through "growing pains," and CFO Katy Murray noted the teams had been relocated to the company's new headquarters.

Still, overall digital revenue rose just 3% year-over-year for the quarter. The stronger overall revenue performance, in terms of lower year-over-year declines, appears to have come from the print side. And it's hard to see that as necessarily sustainable. The argument from publishers, whether it's AHC, McClatchy (MNI), or Gannett (GCI), is that, eventually, digital growth will offset print declines.

I'm still extremely skeptical of that argument. To be fair, as Moroney pointed out in the Q&A of the Q4 call, the shrinking print business itself means an ever-moderating headwind toward overall growth going forward. But in terms of DMN itself, and its dallasnews.com website, the company led off its Q4 release with the fact that digital-only revenue grew $1.2 million for the full year. Adjusted operating expenses for the year were $237 million; the digital growth offsets only ~50 bps of that figure.

Looking at the full year, adjusted operating income rose, albeit by 0.4%. But that was with a huge amount of cost-cutting - headcount fell over 10% - that isn't sustainable forever. That's with flat circulation revenue in Q4, driven by rate increases - which too aren't sustainable forever. What concerns me most about AHC - and what makes me outright bearish on the space as a whole - is that the 'formula,' for lack of a better term, for profit stabilization is simply too difficult. Digital advertising is less profitable, and drives less revenue, than print advertising did/does. AHC has paid to build out the Belo & Company business which is only cushioning the revenue declines - not reversing them. Circulation revenue likely will give way at some point.

2017 is a good year financially, in that profits were kept stable. I'm not sure that's necessarily a good thing long-term, however, because a) I don't believe that's an achievable goal going forward and b) I think shareholders very well might be better off if that goal were off the table.

The SOTP Valuation

For its part, A.H. Belo seems intent on getting to that stabilization point. Management said on the Q4 call that it had a pipeline of M&A candidates, narrowed down to "about half a dozen companies," with a potential cost of $15-25 million.

That's not necessarily throwing good money after bad. Belo has spent about $23 million upfront building out the marketing businesses. Revenue for the business likely is in the $31 million range for 2017 (the K hasn't been filed, which breaks out non-DMN revenue in the "Marketing Services" segment), and margins appear to be solid. Segment-level detail from the most recent 10-Q suggests EBITDA margins over 12%. A similar run rate suggests an implied 6x EV/EBITDA multiple for the segment, though that ignores any start-up losses and the fact that DMN operates as a feeder business from DMV and locally-focused Speakeasy.

Still, that is a tough space, with competitors ranging from Web.com (WEB) unit Yodle to similar efforts from rivals like Gannett (ReachLocal) and New Media (NEWM) (UpCurve). And from an asset standpoint, I can see why shareholders - myself included - might have some caution. There's simply a "bird in the hand" case for AHC at $5.20, and enough value-destroying 'pivots' and 'adjacent acquisitions' in the small-cap space to cast a shadow over those kinds of moves.

Even with that caution, though, there's still more than enough to stay patient with AHC, even as the stock has crept up from four-year-plus lows reached in August. The asset base looks as follows:

$61 million in cash as of February 28, per the Q4 call;

The old DMN headquarters in downtown Dallas, now on the market;

The Dallas Morning News, the company's last paper (the Denton Record-Chronicle was sold in October); this is now known as Belo Media Group, including the digital properties;

Belo & Company (DMV & Speakeasy).

The liabilities are getting close to zero. A.H. Belo has no debt. It carries a $23 million pension liability on the books, after making a contribution last year with the proceeds from the sale of three parking lots. But, per the Q4 call, at current rates no contribution will be required until 2023, when AHC would have to pay in about $3 million. And per the Q2 call, the carrying liability would be removed with just a ~50 bps increase in the discount rate, all else held equal.

It's tough to see an SOTP value below the current $5.20. The enterprise value on the business is just ~$52 million. Moroney said on the Q4 call that the headquarters was worth at least $30 million, and CFO Murray confirmed that existing tax assets should shield any proceeds from the sale. Assign book value to the pension liability, and that leaves ~$45 million for DMN and B&C. 1x revenue for B&C (Yodle sold for 1.5x revenue in a better market; ReachLocal for about 0.5x) and ~$15 million for the paper supports the current value. Looking for the absolute worst-case scenario, set $25 million on fire with an acquisition and AHC is worth $4.

That seems an extremely conservative model, however. At this point, the pension liability can be close to zeroed out. There's $85 million from the cash on hand and net real estate proceeds, even assuming the sale disappoints. (It is an old building which needs a lot of work.) What's DMN worth? Here are some recent comparables:

Patrick Soon-Shiong acquired the Los Angeles Times, the San Diego Union-Tribune, and other assets for $590 million (including pension liabilities). Total circulation nears 1 million, 4-5x that of the DMN.

tronc (TRNC), which sold the California assets to Soon-Shiong, acquired the New York Daily News for $1, plus the assumption of $56 million in liabilities, per its 10-Q.

New Media paid $47 million for the Columbus Dispatch (albeit three years ago).

In 2013, AHC itself sold its Riverside, California paper for $27 million, and the next year The Providence Journal for $46 million.

The Boston Globe sold for $70 million in 2013.

Texas Monthly magazine sold for $25 million in late 2016.

In the interest of conservatism, I've generally tried to value DMN at $1 excluding the pension liabilities - and still seen a $6+ fair value for AHC. But even assuming valuations in the space have fallen (whether or not that is true is hard to tell; certainly the Soon-Shiong sale is an outlier, and the most recent), there's a case that DMN could sell for $50 million relatively easily. That would be a stiff EBITDA multiple (again, full-year figures haven't been disclosed, but Publishing EBITDA looks to be in the $7-8 million range this year) in a space where 5-6x multiples are common. But considering synergies and/or the potential trophy asset value of the major newspaper in the country's fourth-largest market, a higher multiple isn't off the table.

And so, to be more aggressive, the numbers could look like this:

$61 million in cash;

$30 million from the headquarters;

$50 million from DMN;

$30 million (1x revenue) for Belo & Company;

$0 for pension liability

That implies fair value of $7.88, over 50% upside. That might be a bit aggressive; it implies an EV/EBITDA multiple (pro forma for the HQ sale) around 7.4x, notably higher than the rest of the space. But over a third of that profit is coming from B&C, and the paper itself should have a higher valuation than those in smaller markets, particularly in a sale scenario (it only takes one wealthy Texan).

Again, the concern here is that a sale likely isn't on the horizon. $15-25 million of that cash is going into B&C, most likely. But even at the high end, AHC still has a pro forma enterprise value of about $47 million - and in that outcome, investors are getting a deal along the lines of the marketing business for free.

Even with some skepticism toward that business, that's a good deal. And there's enough in the history of shareholder-friendly capital returns and in insider ownership to preclude the risk that AHC will spend all of its cash in an effort to become a marketing services pure-play while changing its name to Belo Blockchain. (Don't laugh - this is the micro-cap value space, crazier things have happened.)

In the meantime, the business is hanging in. Again, EBITDA did rise in 2017. Free cash flow next year at that profit level, based on $5 million in capex and $1.2 million in estimated cash taxes, would be over $5 million, against the pro forma enterprise value of just $22 million. Speakeasy has shown organic growth since it was acquired, per AHC filings. DMV is growing, even with the Q4 deceleration.

All told, there's still upside here - even if it will take some patience, and some trust. The good news is that management has earned both - and the upside still could be substantial.

