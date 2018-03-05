ETFs In Focus: Top Ideas For The Week Of 3/5/2018

Each week, I scan the ETF marketplace to identify 10 top ideas - one from each of 10 different segments of the market - that present opportunities you should be aware of for the coming week. These are two of those 10 top ideas that are available to ETF Focus subscribers.

The Equity ETF Idea

I've been pushing value stocks as a better proposition than growth stocks for several months now, and I continue to have conviction in the idea. Value was a big underperformer in 2017, and 2018 has, so far, been a similar story. But now might be a good time to consider taking some risk off the table. A rotation from stocks into bonds doesn't make a whole lot of sense right now, given the expected rise in interest rates, unless you choose to stay way on the short end of the curve. Growth stocks have performed great as President Trump implemented his pro-growth agenda and slashed the corporate tax rate, but stocks are facing several headwinds that should be tipping the scales back in the favor of value.

Rising interest rates - Part of what has driven equity prices higher has been the persistently low interest rate environment. Traders are willing to pay more for stocks when interest rates are low, but not so much during periods of higher rates (fixed income yields become more attractive, but the good old discounted cash flows model from Econ 101 also applies). New Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated this week that interest rates could be on the rise faster than previously expected, which isn't going to do any favors for growth stocks. Less expensive value stocks have something of a downside cushion built in, and should hold up better in any type of prolonged downturn.

- Part of what has driven equity prices higher has been the persistently low interest rate environment. Traders are willing to pay more for stocks when interest rates are low, but not so much during periods of higher rates (fixed income yields become more attractive, but the good old discounted cash flows model from Econ 101 also applies). New Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated this week that interest rates could be on the rise faster than previously expected, which isn't going to do any favors for growth stocks. Less expensive value stocks have something of a downside cushion built in, and should hold up better in any type of prolonged downturn. Inflationary pressures - This is an extension of the rising interest rate argument. The latest inflation readings are still below the Fed's 2% target, but all indications are that it's closing in. The January reading came in at 1.8%, but lately, we've seen evidence of a stronger GDP and rising wage growth. Powell's testimony was an acknowledgement that these pressures are being closely watched, but what he said wasn't necessarily surprising to market watchers (as evidenced by the relatively muted response to what he said). The Fed is going to act at any sign that the economy is overheating, and growth stocks could be among the first that are impacted.

- This is an extension of the rising interest rate argument. The latest inflation readings are still below the Fed's 2% target, but all indications are that it's closing in. The January reading came in at 1.8%, but lately, we've seen evidence of a stronger GDP and rising wage growth. Powell's testimony was an acknowledgement that these pressures are being closely watched, but what he said wasn't necessarily surprising to market watchers (as evidenced by the relatively muted response to what he said). The Fed is going to act at any sign that the economy is overheating, and growth stocks could be among the first that are impacted. A possible trade war - Despite what Trump says, trade wars aren't that good, and they're not easy to win. Not without some collateral damage at least. Tariffs on steel and aluminum might accomplish the America-centric policy that he's trying to pursue, but a trade war usually comes with consequences. If the U.S. raises prices on certain imports, the country on the opposite end of that trade is usually inclined to do the same (the European Union, Canada and China have all expressed concern or threats of retaliation). That raises costs and the prices that consumers pay, and threatens to slow economic growth. All of that tends to hurt equity prices, which is exactly what we've seen this week. This kind of scenario will hurt all equities, but growth stocks in particular, which will likely see their valuations shrink. For the record, I'm torn on whether or not we'll see an actual trade war, because Trump has floated a lot of ideas that have yet to come true, but it's worth preparing for.

If I'm choosing a value ETF, I'm probably leaning toward the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV). It's got a 25% allocation to financials, which should perform well as rates rise. I may be in the minority, but I like that the fund's second heaviest sector weighting goes to energy. It's been beaten down over the past five quarters, but higher oil prices should ultimately benefit the group. Plus, it's one of the cheapest ETFs around, with an expense ratio of just 0.04%.

The Brand New ETF Idea

Not only has robotics been one of the market's hottest performing sectors, its ETFs have been raking in the assets.

The first robotics ETF, the ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (ROBO), took more than 2 1/2 years to cross the $1 billion mark. The second robotics ETF, the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ), debuted in 2016 as returns were taking off, and hit the $1 billion mark within one year. Both funds currently stand at around $2.4 billion in assets.

Is there room in this space for a third ETF? The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence & Robotics ETF (ROBT) needs to present a compelling value proposition over the two original funds in order to have a chance. And since it's getting such a late start, that still might not be enough. The one advantage ROBT has over its peers is cost. Part of the reason that BOTZ became so successful is that it came with a 0.69% price tag, compared to 0.95% for ROBO. ROBT will come with a 0.65% expense ratio, making it the cheapest of the three, and if there's one thing we've learned in the ETF marketplace, it's that inflows tend to follow cheap products.

ROBT is designed to track the performance of companies engaged in the artificial intelligence and robotics segments of the technology, industrial and other economic sectors, and splits those companies into three categories. The “enablers” are businesses that develop the components of robotics and AI technology, such as semiconductors or advanced machinery. The “engagers” are the companies that design and create the robotics or AI technology, through the development of software or systems. The “enhancers” are those that provide add-ons or value-added services to existing products within the space. A proprietary algorithm identifies and captures the top 30 companies within each of the three categories. Engagers comprise 60% of the portfolio, enables receive 25% and enhancers get the final 15%. Qualifying companies are equal-weighted within each category.

BOTZ takes a somewhat similar approach in that it identifies companies following four robotics and artificial intelligence themes: Industrial robotics and automation, unmanned vehicles and drones, artificial intelligence, and non-industrial robotics. The index then includes companies that it has determined generate a majority of their revenue from one of those themes, or their primary business is to be in products and services focused on one of those themes.

ROBO relaxes the requirements a bit by specifying that companies only derive a portion of their revenue from robotics and AI. It does, however, split the universe into two buckets - bellwethers and non-bellwethers. The bellwethers, which will comprise 60% of the index, includes companies which are meant to be representative of the robotics and AI industry as a whole, while the non-bellwethers are those with a lesser presence in the space.

The three funds approach portfolio construction a little differently, but it's unclear if there's any characteristic which really separates one from another. ROBT is the cheapest of the three, but I have trouble seeing this fund catching up to the other two. One, ROBO and BOTZ are already synonymous with investing in the robotics space. Two, the year to launch a robotics ETF was last year. This may be the case of the fund arriving a little too late.