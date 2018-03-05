Closed-End Funds: Fear In The Market Vs. One CEF's Premium

We think that it is good to have such laggards available on the Short side as they cannot defy gravity forever and can be used as a hedge for Longs.

Introduction

One of the golden rules of trading is to pick a group of products, find a system that works in them, and then utilize it for as long as you can. While we should never let our ego go wild and think that we know more than the market, there are certain cases where numbers do not lie, and we prefer to trust them until results suggest that something has gone wrong.

While many closed-end funds were getting hammered as investors started feeling the heat and were perhaps no longer comfortable having them in their portfolio, there were not many outliers, and in this article, we will present one of them.

The Fund

The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) is a closed-end fund whose investments consist primarily of equities, and bonds, to a lesser extent. Instead of chewing words, we will present it as per the fund sponsor's website:

...is a closed-end, diversified management investment company whose primary objective is long-term growth of capital and income. Investments will be made primarily in foreign and domestic companies involved in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, and telecommunications services.

Source: Fund sponsor's website

Here is a breakdown of the fund's investments by sector, as presented in the latest available Annual Report:

Source: Fund sponsor's website - Annual Report

And the top holdings according to CEFConnect:

Source: CEFConnect.com - GUT - Portfolio Characteristics

These are 11 out of a total 173 holdings as of 9/30/2017, with an annual portfolio turnover rate of 22%.

Like the majority of closed-end funds, GUT's management utilizes leverage in order to make returns more attractive:

Source: CEFConnect.com - GUT - Fund Basics

But before we take a look at some historical data about the dividends provided by The Gabelli Utility Trust, let us sneak in the expense data:

Source: CEFConnect.com - GUT - Fund Basics

In terms of dividend payments, this CEF has been rather consistent, should be right word, as since its inception on 7/9/1999, it has paid a monthly $0.05 to $0.06, which percentage-wise actually is a big difference. And, there have been the occasional Special Dividends, as noticeable below:

Source: CEFConnect.com - GUT - Distributions

The current monthly dividend amounts to $0.05, placing GUT's current yield at 8.90% (as of 3/2/2018).

What is, perhaps, a more interesting picture in terms of numbers is the fund's performance over time:

Source: Fund sponsor's website - FactSheet

This is probably one of the main reasons why GUT maintains a significant premium relative to its net asset value. Let us explore the aforementioned metric and how it has changed over time:

Source: CEFConnect.com - GUT - Overview

On a five-year time frame, it is somewhat easy to note that the net asset value has never really contracted so much without being followed by the market price. Or, phrased differently, market participants have shrug off the portfolio's performance over the last weeks, making the fund trade near a historically high premium.

A further look, emphasizing on the last 200 days:

Source: Author's software

With the latest data available (as of 3/2/2018), the premium is sitting at 43.10%, or two Standard Deviations away from the mean. This is a lot, even for a CEF which has performed so well historically.

A slightly different perspective:

Source: Author's software

Over the last 200 observations, only 9.5% have been in the 41-49.4% Premium range. As you can see, the sample is predominantly in the 25-30% bracket. In fact, this looked a lot more dire at the time when we published the article for our subscribers, and the premium has lasted longer than we would have expected.

Undoubtedly, increases in volatility are the perfect storm when it comes to deviations in closed-end funds' premiums (and discounts). But sooner or later, things normalize, and given the nature of The Gabelli Utility Trust's portfolio, we would expect an adjustment in terms of market price, rather than an upward spike in net asset value.

The latest available data from CEFConnect, for those who prefer raw numbers:

Source: CEFConnect.com - GUT - Overview

Note the 52-week High for the share price and NAV. In terms of the former, we are still hovering around it, while the latter metric has deteriorated vastly from the peak levels observed.

Last but not least, let us take a glimpse at a chart of the actual market developments in GUT, so we can finally have fun with statistics:

Source: Barchart.com - GUT Daily Chart (1 year)

Someone with a purely technical perspective who has no clue about closed-end funds would probably look for a level of 'support' which GUT was holding, but this is not even worthy of a comment given the arguments presented earlier.

On to our favorite part - simple statistics.

Simple Statistics

Avid readers are familiar with the approach in this section - because one cannot essentially trade the underlying portfolio - net asset value as a metric - we find a best fit exchange-traded fund whose correlation with the aforementioned is good enough to work as a substitute.

In The Gabelli Utility Trust's case, we found First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF (FXU) to be the closest ETF, thus we will use it as a means of comparison and substitute the NAV with it in a potential pair trade.

- 200-day: XGUTX (GUT's NAV) vs. FXU:

Source: Author's software

What we truly care about in this screenshot is simply a confirmation that we have not picked the wrong ETF in the face of FXU. The correlation over a 200-day time frame is 97%, which is one of the best you can get when trying to find a 'best fit' as a portfolio substitute for some closed-end fund.

- 500-day: XGUTX (GUT's NAV) vs. FXU:

Definitely beyond our 'investment horizon,' but surely relevant as CEFs' portfolios change over time, and it is interesting to see whether the correlation holds on a bigger time frame:

Source: Author's software

It turns out that it does, which gives us a degree of safety that if we engage in a pair trade between the two, there really has to be a major change in GUT to invalidate our idea.

Now that we have a confirmation that FXU is a good substitute for GUT's portfolio, let us explore their performance relative to one another from a statistical perspective. Because there are times when a fund's premium/discount seems unusual, but the deviation is nothing special from a statistical perspective.

- 200-day: GUT vs. FXU:

Source: Author's software

Due to the Regression model depicted, we will be using equal $ value for both portfolios.

Source: Author's software /as of 2/9/2018/

This is the initial chart we looked at. As you can note, GUT has completely shrugged off FXU's downfall over the last two months, and this has created the huge discrepancy we earlier showed in terms of premium.

Currently, it is not as dire:

Source: Author's software

Let us see how this translated in terms of statistical deviation back in early February:

Source: Author's software /as of 2/9/2018/

The chart above is definitely a good enough confirmation that GUT's behavior has been unusual lately, slightly over three Standard Deviations is not something we see every day.

It took it almost a month to 'normalize':

Source: Author's software

Having gone through the 500-day once, it might be a good idea to do it again and check out whether this deviation is as juicy there.

- 500-day: GUT vs. FXU:

Source: Author's software

Interestingly enough, on this time frame, the correlation between the two has improved greatly as well - 74% as highlighted on the screenshot. This makes our findings more significant.

One can already spot on the second chart that GUT has deviated even further than on the 200-day time frame:

Source: Author's software

The chart says it all, the 500-day gives us a strong confirmation.

The Trade

Pair Trade (GUT vs. FXU) which ultimately is the safe way to go.

That being said, we would definitely prefer option #1:

Long : 27 shares FXU

: 27 shares FXU Short: 100 shares GUT

This is the pair trade you would engage in for every 100 shares of GUT on the Short side.

Please, do bear in mind that the technical expenses related to speculative positions are perfectly capable of eating out a huge chunk of your potential profits. Therefore, we strongly advise you to review your short margin interest before engaging in a pair trade with these two.

On the flip side, anyone who currently holds a Long position in GUT may consider the idea of substituting it with FXU until the premium returns to more adequate levels.

Conclusion

Recent market volatility has created many opportunities, and from a statistical perspective, this is one of the better ones. The good thing about it is that it does not only allow some of us to speculate, but also for some investors to shuffle their portfolio around before gravity brings GUT to more reasonable levels in terms of premium.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Short GUT.