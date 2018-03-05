Will Carl Icahn Win His Bet On Hertz As Well?

After a conflict of several years, Bill Ackman congratulated Carl Icahn last week on his bet on Herbalife (HLF). Carl Icahn is also a major shareholder of Hertz (HTZ), with a 35% stake. As the stock has dramatically underperformed the market during the ongoing bull market, its shareholders have essentially missed this exceptional rally. To be sure, Hertz has pronouncedly underperformed S&P during the last 5 years (-10% vs. 82%) and 12 months (-20% vs. 13%). Therefore, the big question is whether Carl Icahn will win his bet on Hertz and hence investors should follow him on this bet.

The main reason for the poor performance of Hertz is the heating competition in the car rental business, as the market leader, Enterprise, continues to gain market share. In addition, there is a record number of cars coming off leases this year. Even worse, this number is not expected to peak until 2020, when 4.6 million cars will come off lease. Therefore, the business conditions are not likely to improve for Hertz anytime soon.

On the bright side, both Hertz and Avis rallied strongly last summer, when Alphabet signed a deal with Avis to manage its self-driving car fleet and Apple (AAPL) leased some vehicles from Hertz for autonomous testing. The news triggered enthusiasm in the market because it was speculated that the two car rental companies might be possible takeover targets.

However, it is critical to note that Hertz has posted extremely negative free cash flows every single year in the last decade. To be sure, in the last five years, it has incurred so hefty capital expenses that it has bled more than $8 B per year in free cash flows. Therefore, it is really unlikely that another company will consider acquiring Hertz. Due to the fast pace of cash burning, the company has not paid a single dividend throughout its history while it maintains a remarkably weak balance sheet.

More precisely, the net debt of the company (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $16.1 B. This is equal to 50 times the earnings of last year and hence it is excessive. Moreover, the company would have posted a heavy loss last year if it had not discounted its future gains from the recent tax reform in Q4. Even worse, the company has a heavy schedule of debt maturities, with hundreds of billions of debt maturing every year after 2019. As the interest rates are on the rise, Hertz will have to roll over its debt at increasing rates. Consequently, the burden from its debt will increase even further. Therefore, the company will be significantly hurt by the interest hikes of the Fed.





The high leverage of Hertz has rendered it remarkably sensitive to any negative piece of news. For instance, the stock plunged 9% last summer when Barclays announced an almost trivial downgrade, from “underweight” to “equalweight”. In another session, the stock plunged 7% due to a warning from an analyst that the company might have violated its covenants, i.e., the limitations in its balance sheet posed by the banks from which it had borrowed funds.

At this point, I would also like to add my personal experience from Hertz. More precisely, whenever I encounter an advertisement with its car rental rates, I am always amazed by the premium it charges compared to its competitors. The competition is so intense in this business that there are numerous superior alternatives. In fact, I have almost always been able to rent a car at approximately half of the price that Hertz has offered. Unfortunately for the company, during the last few years, consumers, even the wealthy ones, have become much more price-sensitive than they used to be. As a result, the premium-priced car rental company has kept faltering.

As mentioned above, the high leverage of Hertz has caused its stock to be markedly volatile. Therefore, some traders may find this stock appealing for pursuing short-term profits. On the other hand, this is not a stock for investors with a long-term horizon. To be clear, it is not impossible for the stock to offer decent profits at some point. However, due to its huge debt load and its deep negative free cash flows, it is a high-risk speculative stock. Moreover, as it does not pay a dividend, it does not reward its shareholders while they wait for the turnaround to materialize.

Finally, even the new CEO is not optimistic about this year. More precisely, in the last earnings release, the CEO stated that the company was not expected to post competitive earnings at least until 2019. When a CEO is so pessimistic, investors should get the message. In addition, it is doubtful whether the current CEO will remain in her position until next year, after an expected lackluster performance this year. After all, she is the third CEO in the last three years.

To sum up, investors should avoid a company that has been posting negative free cash flows every single year for a decade. Hertz also carries a huge debt load, has a heavy schedule of debt maturities and is facing intense competition in its business. Therefore, while Carl Icahn is undoubtedly an exceptional investor, I advise investors not to follow him blindly in his bet on Hertz.

