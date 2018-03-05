Tesla: Competition Arrives

The I-Pace beating the Tesla Model X 100D on a 0-60mph race, where Tesla is the strongest. This surprises most of the public, hence the source video already has more than 280,000 views.

A bit over one year ago, I wrote an article titled “Tesla: Competition Set To Arrive - An Example.” In this article, I previewed the first true high-end competitor which Tesla (TSLA) was about to face, come 2018. The Jaguar I-Pace.

At the time, I wrote on the car’s characteristics based on what we knew from public Jaguar comments as well as the existing Prototype. Today, though, we can talk about the real product. The Jaguar I-Pace was unveiled last week, and is up for sales on Jaguar.com. Deliveries (in Europe) are set to start in mid to late Q2.

Now that true competition has arrived, there’s an awful lot to say. This article will cover it, from a product and economic impact point of view.



The Product

Jaguar seems to have hit the right spot with the Jaguar I-Pace. The areas which I highlighted in my original article have broadly translated well into the production version.

Design

This is how the I-Pace production version now looks, compared to the Model X (click for larger images):

Sources: Jaguar, Tesla. Images not to scale

Specs

In terms of specifications there also were very few changes from what was promised. The changes were mostly favorable. The specifications (compared to the Tesla Model X) include:

A 298-mile WLTP range, or 335 miles NEDC . The Tesla Model X 75D has a range of 259 miles NEDC and the Tesla Model X 100D has a range of 351 miles NEDC. As a result, the Jaguar I-Pace slots between these two Tesla versions. Here a side note: The indicated 240-mile EPA estimate is not to be relied upon, and a new estimate will be made available. The EPA estimate is not consistent with the normal relationship to NEDC/WLTP estimates, and the ultimate EPA rated range should be higher than 240 miles. The NEDC estimate seems the closest way to compare the different moves.

. The Tesla Model X 75D has a range of 259 miles NEDC and the Tesla Model X 100D has a range of 351 miles NEDC. As a result, the Jaguar I-Pace slots between these two Tesla versions. Here a side note: The indicated 240-mile EPA estimate is not to be relied upon, and a new estimate will be made available. The EPA estimate is not consistent with the normal relationship to NEDC/WLTP estimates, and the ultimate EPA rated range should be higher than 240 miles. The NEDC estimate seems the closest way to compare the different moves. OTA (Over The Air) update capability .

. 4.5s 0-60mph acceleration . This is faster than both the Model X 75D (4.9s) and 100D (4.7s). Hence, Jaguar took the chance to produce a video of the Jaguar I-Pace beating both of those Teslas on a straight line acceleration test. The Tesla Model X P100D would have beaten the I-Pace, but it’s also a much more expensive model representing a much smaller slice of the market.

. This is faster than both the Model X 75D (4.9s) and 100D (4.7s). Hence, Jaguar took the chance to produce a video of the Jaguar I-Pace beating both of those Teslas on a straight line acceleration test. The Tesla Model X P100D would have beaten the I-Pace, but it’s also a much more expensive model representing a much smaller slice of the market. 100kW or above DC fast charging capability . Likely, the DC fast charging capability is on par with Tesla’s Model X.

. Likely, the DC fast charging capability is on par with Tesla’s Model X. Smaller dimensions than the Tesla Model X . The I-Pace is 37cm shorter, but is within 1cm of the Model X width. The Model X is 11.9cm taller. However, the Jaguar has a 2.5cm longer wheelbase. While we don’t have reviews yet, the longer wheelbase and similar width will likely mean that for five passengers, the roominess in both cars will be similar. At the extreme, though, the Model X will have more cargo space due to its pure length.

. The I-Pace is 37cm shorter, but is within 1cm of the Model X width. The Model X is 11.9cm taller. However, the Jaguar has a 2.5cm longer wheelbase. While we don’t have reviews yet, the longer wheelbase and similar width will likely mean that for five passengers, the roominess in both cars will be similar. At the extreme, though, the Model X will have more cargo space due to its pure length. 219kg lighter than the Model X 75D (both base versions).

(both base versions). Has optional driver assistance features . However, Jaguar is not particularly known for these (even if brought in from suppliers), so they’ll likely lag Tesla’s driver assistance features somewhat (unlike say Cadillac or Audi, which are now already surpassing Tesla’s driver assistance features). The Jaguar I-Pace also won’t promise FSD (Full Self-Driving) features. Tesla will promise and sell those, but won’t actually deliver them (at least not to the level people understand as “self-driving,” as in being able to do something else safely).

. However, Jaguar is not particularly known for these (even if brought in from suppliers), so they’ll likely lag Tesla’s driver assistance features somewhat (unlike say Cadillac or Audi, which are now already surpassing Tesla’s driver assistance features). The Jaguar I-Pace also won’t promise FSD (Full Self-Driving) features. Tesla will promise and sell those, but won’t actually deliver them (at least not to the level people understand as “self-driving,” as in being able to do something else safely). Includes a heat pump . This means that in real-life usage (when needing cooling or heating) the I-Pace will often be more efficient than the Tesla Model X.

. This means that in real-life usage (when needing cooling or heating) the I-Pace will often be more efficient than the Tesla Model X. Has the ability to mount roof rails and cargo up to 75kg. This allows for the convenient transportation of bikes, skis or extra storage on the roof.

Price

We’ve seen the Jaguar I-Pace is broadly competitive on specs and looks. Indeed, it’s likely that for a new customer the Jaguar I-Pace will appear as a more modern and luxurious vehicle altogether, given the build care, breadth of options and fresher styling it carries.

Price is where the big I-Pace surprise comes. Basically, Jaguar kept to its promises. Using UK prices, which are the most definitive for the Jaguar I-Pace, we have the following prices for the base I-Pace and Tesla Model X versions:

£63,495 for the base I-Pace

£71,350 for the base Tesla Model X 75D

£88,050 for the base Tesla Model X 100D

Now, the Tesla website makes things cloudy as always, but the Model X price already includes the impact from a £4,500 EV grant. The I-Pace doesn’t. As a result, the actual price comparison is as follows:

£58,995 for the base I-Pace

£71,350 for the base Tesla Model X 75D (£12,355 more, or 21% more)

£88,050 for the base Tesla Model X 100D (£29,055 more, or 49% more)

Now, remember, the Teslas are slower, older, (arguably) not as pretty (especially inside) and now massively more expensive.

US pricing for the Jaguar I-Pace will be unveiled tomorrow, so tomorrow we’ll have a direct comparison base for the larger US market. However, at the present pricing the I-Pace already is likely to take away visible market share in Europe.

The actual I-Pace base price in the UK (before VAT) is ~£52,500. This translates directly to ~$72,800. However, with transportation and other possible costs, it’s not a certainty that the price will be this low. Thankfully for Tesla, the US also is where Teslas are cheapest, so the Model X should compare better with the ultimate I-Pace USD price (the distance will be smaller than in Europe). In a way, Tesla also is lucky that the USD became so weak recently, as the I-Pace estimated US price has been rising because of that.

I think that Tesla will lower EU/UK Tesla Model X prices in the near future, both because of the I-Pace threat and USD weakness.

More Considerations

There's a lot more to be said. Here we go:

The Jaguar I-Pace has an initial disadvantage – its access to DC fast chargers. Tesla has its own supercharging network, whereas competing fast chargers are sparser, often not as well maintained, and also often much more complex to use. They’re also paid. This disadvantage will narrow very quickly over the next two years, however it’s a reality right now which might influence buyers.

The Jaguar I-Pace is likely to be more reliable and higher quality. There are many reasons to say this. For instance, the Jaguar I-Pace entered production testing at the same time as the Tesla Model 3, yet it’s only being distributed in production form more than nine months later than the Tesla Model 3. The time in between was filled with additional Jaguar testing. Also, the company producing the Jaguar I-Pace, Magna Steyr, has a reputation of higher build quality (than even the companies it subcontracts for, including Jaguar, BMW, Mercedes, etc). Indeed, even Toyota trusts Magna Steyr, and that’s saying something.

Ultimately, even though the Jaguar is being launched at a much lower price than the Tesla Model X, these are still MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) prices. Over time, the car will start getting dealer discounts and be cheaper still (not initially, though). I should also highlight that the base I-Pace versions won’t be available immediately. This might seem similar to Tesla (like with the $35,000 Model 3 saga), but the key difference is that the base Jaguar versions should become available at some point (late 2018), unlike some of Tesla’s promises.

The Impact

There are two problems for Tesla here:

The I-Pace will take away volume from Tesla’s higher margin Model S and Model X cars. It won’t threaten Model 3 volume as much simply because the weak USD has visibly affected its competitiveness in the US.

The necessary Tesla response, by lowering at least Model X prices outside the US (in the EU/UK), will be a headwind to Tesla margins.

Of note, I'm not saying that the I-Pace will necessarily outsell the Tesla Model X or S or something. However, it's a certainty that it will take market share and that it will pressure Tesla pricing and margins.

A Funny Curiosity

During the I-Pace presentation, while reporting from the factory where the I-Pace is being built, the presenter referred to “production heaven.”

Conclusion

The I-Pace is a credible competitor to Tesla’s Model X. It’s superior in many ways, except for ease of charging during travel - where competing charging networks will be expanding a lot in the next few years. It’s a smaller car so it can lose some specific customers wanting Tesla's seven-passenger capacity or larger cargo load. It’s a newer, better styled (at least the interior should be nearly unanimous) and quicker car so some customers might be swayed by that. It’s much cheaper outside the US in spite of being superior in several ways, so lots of customers will be swayed by that.

Ultimately the Jaguar I-Pace will take some share away from Tesla and affect its volumes. In places like Norway the impact should be felt as early as Q3 2018. Moreover, the Jaguar I-Pace is just the first of many new and credible competitors, including cars from Mercedes, Audi and Porsche on the high end and Kia and Hyundai on the lower end. Throughout 2018 and 2019 Tesla will face ever-increasing competition and margin pressure.

Finally, when 2018 draws to a close Tesla will be seeing its EV tax credits fade away, just as many of these new competitors will still be getting that $7,500 advantage in the US. By then, Tesla will get hit with yet another round of margin pressure. Of course, by then Tesla will likely be lobbying intensely to end the EV tax credits altogether, as well.

