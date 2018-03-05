Why Zynga Made A Localized Mobile Game For India

Localization or cultural theme integration can be an effective tactic to increase Zynga’s total addressable market.

While not as big as China's industry, the mobile games industry in India is predicted to generate $ 1.17 billion in revenue this year.

Zynga made the correct move. The most popular category for mobile gamers in India is the puzzle genre.

Zynga’s (ZNGA) new localization strategy is commendable. It could be a key growth catalyst for the company. Zynga recently launched its first localized puzzle mobile game for India. By incorporating local culture/native themes, Zynga is piggybacking on the patriotic sentiments (nationalism) of diverse gamers living in different countries. India is the no.2 most patriotic among leading economies in the world.

The new match-3 Rangoli Rekha: Color Match game from Zynga took inspiration from the rangoli art of India. I approve of this expanded localization program. Localization should not only mean translating your games into native languages. It should also incorporate country-specific components.

(Source: ZYNGA)

Country-Specific Themes Differentiates Games From Other Titles

Imitating other successful mobile games can be rewarding. However, lack of originality is one of the top reasons why so many mobile games fail. Incorporating rangoli helped Zynga build a different match-3 game. Rangoli Rekha doesn’t look and play like King Digital’sCandy Crush Saga.

Choosing to release a match-3 puzzle game in India is also appropriate. Puzzle games are the most popular genre among mobile gamers in India. For a long time now, King’s Candy Crush Saga match-3 puzzle game leads the iPhone sales chart in India. It is usually among the three top-grossing iPhone game in India.

(Source: Statista)

Why India Is Important To Zynga

Making local games for India is easier than expanding to China. Zynga has little chance of competing in China’s local gaming industry. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and NetEase (NTES) own that market.

Unlike China, which often requires licensing your games to local publishers like Tencent or NetEase, India can operate independently/directly in India. India is a good expansion alternative to China for Western companies that do not want to be beholden to local publishers.

India is now the second-largest market for smartphones. India is expected to have 580 million smartphone users this year. In terms of global downloads, India is among the top 5 markets for mobile games. A 2016 report by AppsFlyer revealed that Indian citizens spent an average of $8.78 per month on in-app purchases. This is near the average $9.60 monthly app spending of U.S. residents.

Zynga recruiting 580,000 (0.1% of India’s smartphone users) paying match-3 puzzle players in India could lead to more bookings.

580,000 x $8 = $4.64 million in possible new monthly bookings.

Like China, India has a huge population, 1.34 billion. This can partly explain why people in India spent more time on Android apps than United States citizens did last quarter.

(Source: App Annie)

By virtue of its massive population, India is an important market for any games publisher like Zynga. Even e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) is investing in India’s mobile gaming industry.

As per the data of Statista, revenue from mobile games in India has been growing at more than 25% CAGR. Western game publishers that cannot compete in China will have to be content with India or Indonesia.

(Source: Statista)

From only $253.6 million in 2014, the mobile gaming industry of India is expected to generate $1.17 billion in revenue this year. Zynga taking just 10% ($117 million) of this market can notably boost its annual revenue. The FY 2017 revenue of Zynga was $861.4 million.

Zynga needs more paying mobile gamers in India if it wants to hit $1 billion in revenue this year. Zynga has made a number of acquisitions since 2013 but it still hasn't returned to making 10-figure annual revenue.

(Source: Rocket Financial)

Final Thoughts

Zynga's use of a cultural theme like rangoli is an easy way to attract the attention (and hopefully loyalty) of mobile gamers in India. Localization of game themes also allows publishers to differentiate from their game from rival titles. Zynga could have easily made copycat versions of Candy Crush Saga but it chose not to.

It studied what's popular in India and came up with a distinctive take on the match-3 puzzle genre.

The next India-specific mobile game from Zynga should be cricket-themed. Localization also includes incorporating what is popular in your target country. Cricket is the most popular sports in India.

Making a cricket game for India will probably be cheaper than licensing a baseball or football mobile game for the U.S. market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA, TCEHY, BABA, NTES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.