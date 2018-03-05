IEA Medium-Term Oil Market Outlook - Not Enough Capex

Our view is that IEA is too complacent on the impending supply shortage and way understating where global oil demand growth will be.

IEA published its 5-year medium-term outlook on the oil markets today. Key takeaways from this report are:

The next 3-years will see the global oil markets well supplied driven by US shale growth, Canada, and Brazil. Around 80% of the global oil demand growth from now to 2020 will be covered by production increases in the US.

IEA sharply increases US oil production growth by 2 million b/d to 2023.

If global oil demand grows steadily, the "upstream investment may be inadequate to avoid a significant squeezing of the global spare capacity cushion by 2023, even as costs have fallen and project efficiency has improved."

The medium-term oil market report is a good guidepost to how everyone should look at the oil markets over the next 5-years, but the assumption IEA is making is flawed in two ways.

It assumes that the global oil markets will remain complacent of the impending supply deficit by 2023. And it is massively underestimating oil demand.

Oil Demand

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. ~ George Horne

In IEA's latest medium-term outlook, it has oil demand reaching 104.7 million b/d by 2023 (an increase of ~6.9 million b/d). IEA once again reiterated that it thinks 2018 global oil demand growth will be 1.4 million b/d, which we think will prove to be too low.

But like the quote above, IEA is once again massively underestimating global oil demand growth.

Take for example this 2013 medium-term oil outlook report for 2018, here was the demand forecast:

For 2017, IEA had 95.58 million b/d, when the actual demand figure was 97.9 million b/d. That's a delta of 2.32 million b/d.

For 2018, IEA had 96.68 million b/d, when IEA's own forecast is for 99.1 million b/d this year. That's a delta of 2.42 million b/d.

We think the point has already been made that IEA perennially underestimates global oil demand growth, and as a result, the supply/demand forecast in the years ahead is usually always skewed to the downside (for price).

This leads us to the second point today - lack of upstream capex.

Global Supply Deficit on the Horizon

On Feb 2, we wrote a report titled, "IEA Is Walking The World Right Into An Oil Supply Shortage, But The Energy Agency Claims It's Not. What's Going On?"

IEA claims in its latest medium-term oil market report that:

Source: IEA

("Robust demand growth" - of course, this depends on which side of the fence you stand on.)

There are several interpretations of this. On one hand, IEA starts off the report by stating:

The journey to 2023 is starting from a relatively comfortable place.

(How ironic.)

On the other hand, IEA states that current investment in the upstream sector needs to increase for the world to avoid a "significant squeezing of global spare capacity cushion."

If you are an oil executive, this statement does not embolden you to make risky long-term capex conventional upstream capex. This statement actually has the opposite intended effect because IEA stated that US shale will be able to meet most of the (understated) oil demand growth to 2023, so why bother?

IEA, of course, is assuming oil prices to stay in the "lower for longer" band.

This is precisely the same mistake IEA made in 2014 when it made the bold assumption that OPEC would cut back on production to make room for non-OPEC supply growth. When we study historical context like what happened in 2014, all the major energy agencies assumed oil prices would stay between $90 to $110/bbl because OPEC would want oil prices to be stable, but that wasn't the case at all. (Please read this "understanding history" piece on why Saudi didn't cut oil production.)

Will the market then remain complacent from now to 2023 like sell-side analysts and IEA expects? If the market sees an impending supply deficit on the horizon, will oil prices just remain between $55 to $70 (the new "shale band")?

No, we do not think so.

Conclusion

IEA's latest medium-term oil market is worth a read whether you are an oil bull or bear. It offers context into how the consensus mindset is thinking about the oil market outlook, and you can differentiate your view by either agreeing or disagreeing with the various variables involved.

For example, we disagree strongly with the global oil demand outlook as IEA has perennially underestimated oil demand growth in every medium-term oil market report.

We also disagree with the oil supply/demand outlook because of our bullish view on oil demand and pessimistic view on non-OPEC ex-US, Canada and FSU production.

Overall, here's the report. If history does rhyme, we think IEA is making the same fatal mistake today as it did in 2014 assuming the status quo to continue for the next 5-years.

