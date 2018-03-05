28 Consumer Defensive 'Safer' Dividend Stocks For March, 2019

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" dividend Consumer Defensive stocks projected 55.09% less gain than from investing in all ten.

Besides safety margin, your 'safer' dividend Consumer Defensive stocks reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to further measure their cash reserves backing up their dividends.

Top 10 'safer' net gain dividend Consumer Defensive dogs, topped by BTI, averaged 11.4% gains as of 3/1/18 per analyst-estimated price targets, plus dividends, less broker fees.

28 of 83 top yield Consumer Defensive stocks were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Expected Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Dog Stocks To Net 3.67% to 25.92% Gains By March, 2019

Four of the ten top-yield "safer" Consumer Defensive dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus, the yield selection strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for December, proved 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated changes in dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March, 2019 were:

British American Tobacco (BTI) netted $259.20 based on the median of target estimates from three analysts, plus dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble (PG) netted $200.82 based on median price targets from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola European (CCE) netted $169.89 based on target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) netted $162.75 per the median of estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Kimberly-Clark (K) netted $103.77 based on the median of estimates from sixteen analysts, plus projected dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) netted $68.78 based on projected dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY) netted $50.51 based on projected dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% more than the market as a whole.

Embotelladora Andina (TGT) netted $48.79 based on the median target estimate from eight analysts, plus projected dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 95% under the market as a whole.

Flowers Foods (FLO) netted $39.11 based just on the median target estimate from seven analysts, plus projected dividends, less broker fees.The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUIF) netted $36.65, based on dividend only with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 110% opposite the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price minus broker fees was 11.4% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten “Safer” Consumer Defensive dividend dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here March 1, supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YahooFinance for twenty-eight of eighty-three stocks from the Consumer Defensive sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

10 Industries Were Represented By 28 "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive Stocks

The Consumer Defensive sector embraces thirteen industries. Twenty-eight stocks selected by returns and yield for this writing represented ten of those industries.

Industry representation broke-out, thus: Tobacco (4); Grocery Stores (5); Packaged Foods (3); Food Distribution (4); Beverages - Wineries & Distilleries (1); Farm Products (3); Beverages - Brewers (2); Household & Personal Products (2); Discount Stores (1); Beverages - Soft Drinks (3); Education & Training (0); Confectioners (0); Pharmaceutical Retailers (0).

Top ten "safer" consumer defensive dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of March 1 included the first five industries on the list above.

'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Firms

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Consumer Defensive stocks culled from this master list of 83. Below is the list of 28 of those 83 resulting from the "safety" check that noted positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

23 of the 83 Consumer Defensive big yield dogs at the end of the above list were rejected in this "safer" screening process due to their negative annual returns.

Corporate financial priorities, however, are easily revised by any board of directors choosing to institute company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in the five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Dug Up No Gain Advantage From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Stocks

Ten firms with the biggest yields March 1, per YCharts data, ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Consumer Defensive Dogs, (11) To Deliver 3.21% VS. (12) 3.84% Net Gains from All Ten by January, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Consumer Defensive kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 55.09% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced "safer" dividend Consumer Cyclicals dog, British American Tobacco (BTI) showed the best net gain of 25.92% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Consumer Defensive dogs as of March 1 were: Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY); Corby Spirit and Wine (OTCPK:CBYDF) Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF); Elders (OTCPK:EDESY); Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY); Tate & Lyle (OTCQX:TATYY), with prices ranging from $10.44 to $30.79.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive stocks as of March 1 were: Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY); British American Tobacco (BTI); (OTCPK:BTAFF); Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUIF); Philip Morris International (PM), with prices ranging from $36.31 to $104.68.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: consumerist.com

