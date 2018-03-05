February NICS: Read Between The Lines

A look into the more realistic "adjusted NICS" data and how it relates to American Outdoor Brands Company, Ruger and Vista Outdoor.

A deep dive into the most recently released NICS data by the FBI for the month of February, 2018.

The latest NICS data as published by the FBI is out!

While working on the analysis for American Outdoor Brands' Q3 FY2017 earnings call the new numbers were published and after looking at them, I wanted to discuss them as soon as possible.

Why?

The latest headline data for February 2018 shows a year over year increase and in fact, the 2nd highest February yet!

Before the near certainty that articles with headlines such as "Shoot Shooting Creates 2nd Best February For Gun Sales" come out, I wanted to burst that bubble before too many investors get hurt.

What's Wrong With The Data?

The FBI recently reported 2,333,193 NICS checks for the month of February. This number is up from 2017's 2,234,817 checks, or a rise of 98,376 or 4.4%.

This headline number is also the second highest data point coming in behind the 2,613,074 record for February 2016.

Source: FBI

Looking at it in a graphical representation it is easy to say "Sales Rebounded" especially when we consider that the 2018 data outperforms the 2013 peak in the midst of the Sandy Hook shooting.

While we are not to the highs set in February 2016, we must be on the right path, right?

Source: FBI Data, compiled by Author

After seeing the meaningful increase in the February data I really thought it is quite possible and likely that the adjusted NICS data would also show this increase.

Of course, this may have been another "August 2017" where the headline data was up meaningfully however the more realistic "adjusted NICS" data was continuing its trend. We discussed this in ""NICS Data: Objects In The Mirror Appear Way Bigger Than They Are," and if you have not read it already, please do.

Adjusted NICS Data

As we know, the FBI also discloses and published the more detailed NICS data on their website. From that raw data we can compile a more realistic baseline for expected sales.

Once again, in many states you simply need a concealed carry permit to purchase a firearm so we are not looking at adjusted data to give us the exact sales figure but rather to give us a comparative number in order to identify trends.

The adjusted number for February 2018 is 1,169,557. This is down 30,135 checks or 2.5% from last year's 1,199,692.

Source: FBI

Looking at this graphically we can see once again, year over year over year declines with 2016 being that exclamation mark.

Source: FBI Data, Compiled by Author

February 2018 has been the worst year in 4 for combined adjusted NICS data and closely matches the decade low years of 2012 and 2014.

February also closely followed the chart we saw for January with a similar year over year pattern.

Source: FBI Data, Compiled by Author

The stand out year in the chart is 2013 which set record highs in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Breaking this data down further we can look at Handgun NICS checks.

Source: FBI Data, Compiled by Author

Once again we can find Feburary 2018 data is at 4 year lows in terms of background checks after having peaked in 2016. Handgun NICS checks are down 22% from their 2016 peaks.

Long Gun NICS checks are one of the ONLY two bright spot in the February data and we all know why.

Source: FBI Data, Compiled by Author

Long Gun NICS checks are marginally up vs last year, up 3.01% versus 2017 however they are still the SECOND WORST in the last 7 years after having peaked in 2013.

The only other bright spot is the "Other" category which is up from last year but accounts for a mere 4% of the total checks. The category includes incomplete firearms such as AR-15 lower receivers which are essentially an insurance policy against future gun control.

Beyond The NICS

As I have continued to remind investors over and over and as was portrayed in the recent American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) and Ruger (RGR) conference calls, as bad as the NICS data is, it is NOT THE ONLY part of the equation.

As I wrote in a previous article,

One MAJOR mistake that I believe new long investors made in 2017 was seeing 2017 headline numbers come in and stating, "Hey, the numbers are still good, the companies must be doing great!" NICS of course is only data points of transactions. The more important part that they missed is the price. When I look at firearms data, I look at it from the following perspective. Adjusted NICS * Average STREET Selling Price = Expected Revenue VERY FEW readers and commenters ever bring up selling prices. Even the media completely ignores price and focuses on "headline NICS" data. More disappointing is the number of bullish firearms writers who completely dismissed the many calls and comments coming in stating... "Yes, NICS data is down, BUT... WE HAVE NOT SEEN PRICES THIS LOW IN OVER 10 YEARS!"

Source: December NICS: Wrapping Up A Concerning Year

This is why we have companies reporting a 10% to 15% drop in units shipped YET are reporting revenue drops of over 35%.

Even though units are being shipped, they are being shipped at far lower prices.

Bottom Line

Thus far we have been able to conclude that the start of 2018 is a continuation of 2017, continued year over year of transactions. This is mediocre-to bad for investors.

What makes these numbers even worse however is that for half of the month, the country has been screaming about guns in light of the Florida school shooting on February 14th.

Even in light of this horrific event and the renewed efforts of the liberal lobby for more gun control, NICS data is still down versus last year.

In what could have been another 2013 type reaction to Sandy Hook, we got a tepid at best response with the only categories benefiting meaningfully being Long Guns which include AR-15 rifles and *other which includes receivers.

In the most likely case, gun owners simply went out and purchased AR-15 lower receivers from companies such as Spikes Tactical for $100 a piece to throw in their gun safes or closets. This way, if there is further gun control on the horizon, they will be able to complete their rifles in the future.

Looking closely for other signs we can take a look at New Jersey.

I discussed New Jersey in the January NICS article which highlighted the imminent attack on gun rights and gun owners from the new governor. Surely with the newly announced gun control bills and the Florida school shooting NICS data shot up, right?

For February 2018, New Jersey was listed with 8,459 NICS checks.

Source: FBI

In February 2017 this number was 9,601.

Source: FBI

This shows a combined drop of 1,142 NICS checks or 11.89% from February 2017.

Imminent Gun control and a shooting shooting resulted in a 11.89% drop in NICS checks.

My own, albeit limited and local channel checks support that.

In an American Outdoor Brand's recent earnings call their CEO alluded to the notion that in their own channel checks, there has not been a material increase in sales in light of the Florida Shooting.

Source: Seeking Alpha Transcript

I believe him and the data supports that.

Bottom line, firearms sales have seemingly so far failed the test yet again. While uninformed investors are going to look at the headline data and celebrate, the more entrepreneurial investors and traders will look at this as an opportunity to add to, or open up a short term short position.

Short of outright new legislation, the gun buyers in this country are seemingly out of money and out of fears of imminent legislation which would restrict their firearms purchases. I will be looking at March data closely though to see if perhaps this was a delayed response.

For more of our NICS looks, please take a look at, "January NICS: Starting 2018 With More Declines," "December NICS: Wrapping Up A Concerning Year" and "November NICS: The Best Black Friday, But Does It Matter?"

For a broader discussion of the firearms market, please take a look at my running series from Shot Show 2018.

As always, thank you for reading and your discussion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No current positions but may initiate a short position via options.