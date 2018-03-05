Enbridge: Dividend Fears Are Overblown

The increase in volatility since the start of the year has meant that one can sell put options on stocks one wouldn't mind potentially owning. For example, I wrote about Enbridge (ENB) a few weeks ago and stating that I believed the stock was cheap at its then price of $34 a share. Well, now, the stock has fallen to around the $31.50 mark, so we may even have a better value play on our hands. Implied volatility in Enbridge has spiked to around the 23% level (see below), which is well above average, which, again, may bring opportunity on the options side. Enbridge shares seem to be suffering from the uncertainty surrounding the Line 3 replacement project which still awaits the go ahead. Fourth quarter results came in strong, with adjusted EBITDA well up on the same period of 12 months prior.

The Spectra (NYSE:SEP) merger, with respect to the assets it now brings to the table, plus the fundamentals of the growth in crude oil in Canada, will continue to act as tailwinds for Enbridge going forward. Remember we sell puts on stocks we do not mind owning. Furthermore, if an investor/trader really likes the set-up here, one could also go for a covered call which uses more buying power but provides more profit potential. Either way, a cheap quality stock trading at an extreme is worth researching. Here are three strong arguments to back up my bullish thesis.

Source: Interactive Brokers

First, I like to look at the long-term financials to make sure the company's core numbers are still trending upwards. Value traps indicatively have high yields due to the share price weakness, so we want to make sure this company still firmly has its core competitive advantages intact.

Net Income $2.859 Billion - Pass Debt/Equity Ratio 121% - Ratio is falling - Pass Revenues $44.37 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Profit Margins 35.5% - (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Price History of the stock Up 52% in the last 10 years excluding dividends - Pass Healthy balance sheet Total assets = $163.44 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Competitive Advantage Regulation Led Industry

Economies Of Scale - Pass Dividend Growth Rate 14.4% on average annually Over the last decade - Pass

As the table illustrates, Enbridge looks pretty solid, and its key financial metrics continue to grow. In fact, the company's book multiple at present is 1.4, which looks very favorable when compared to the average number over the past decade which is 3.7. Yes, earnings per share dropped to $1.54 in fiscal 2017 from $1.80 the previous year but are expected to bounce back to around $1.83 in 2018. Nothing so far to alert us to a possible red flag.

Secondly, the large yield (6.83%) will no doubt attract investors, especially considering the fact that management has stated its intent to grow the payout by about 10% over the next three years. Many times, high dividend yield companies don't have the growth to go with it, but we can't say this about Enbridge. In fact, Enbridge has grown the dividend by about 17% on average per year over the past five years, and earnings are predicted to increase by high single-digit percentages going forward. Investors should not focus on the company's free cash flow numbers or the pay-out ratio as Enbridge in the past has had no problem increasing the dividend by double-digit percentages when cash flows were in the red. We are watching the interest coverage ratio, which is at 1.22 over a trailing-twelve-month average at present, meaning pre-tax profits are still covering interest payments. In saying this, we would like to see this ratio over 2 going forward just to give a stronger buffer between EBIT and the company's outgoing interest payments.

The market will value this stock differently once the go ahead on the Line 3 project comes through and once some debt is removed from the balance sheet. The Spectra deal really spiked that long-term debt load north of $60 billion, and the market wants some deleveraging. In saying this, though, at the end of 2017, there was still more than $58 billion on the balance sheet, which meant that the company's debt to equity ratio was just over 100%. Again, this metric has been higher, and investors have to remember the quality assets that Enbridge has brought onto its books in recent times.

Therefore, I think concerns over the growth of Enbridge are overblown at the moment. Yes, its debt has skyrocketed, but so has the assets to cover this debt. Yes, we are now in an environment of rising interest rates, but I believe the company will move this year to deleverage. Staying long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.