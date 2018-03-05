FTS International: Frothy Fracking

Limited net capital investments and $3-4 per share in earnings power, combined with modest leverage, make that I am a happy holder of the shares.

The company has not outlined earnings targets for the coming quarters, as growing capacity can boost superior earnings power even further.

FTS International (FTSI) has attracted my interest in early February in this premium article as the provider of hydraulic fracturing services went public, in an IPO which has seen solid demand.

Given the great earnings power, I was attracted to the IPO and allocated a small position as the release of the fourth quarter results warrants a quick update, little over a month after the IPO. While no guidance is provided, and results were in line with the preliminary results, I am very happy to hold onto my shares.

The Business And IPO

FTS went public in early February, just around the time at which the market witnessed quite a bit of volatility. Despite these circumstances, shares were priced at the higher end of the preliminary offering range and traded with gains in their opening days.

The company provides hydraulic fracturing services used by key production names, including Chesapeake Energy (CHK) (which is a big shareholder in the firm), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), EOG (NYSE:EOG), and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), among some other names. The company provides these services in all the major basins.

The company has a fleet of 32 systems with a combined 1.6 million horsepower. 27 of these fracturing systems are active, as the other 5 are being revamped and could be activated soon. Demand for the services is very resilient, allowing for 100% utilisation rates at this moment. This stands in sharp contrast to 50% utilisation rates in 2015/2016, accompanied by lower prices at the time as well.

FTS sold 19.5 million shares at $18 per share in early February as shares have been trading in the high teens to low-20s ever since. The company sold 15.2 million shares (excluding the greenshoe option) yielding gross proceeds of $274 million at the time. Including the over-allotment option, FTI generated net proceeds of $303 million for the company with the issuance of 18.1 million shares.

Following the IPO, there are roughly 110 million shares outstanding, valuing equity at $2.20 billion at the $20 mark. The company ended 2017 with $208 million in cash and $1.12 billion in debt. This net debt load of $908 million has been cut to $600 million following the IPO, valuing the entire business at nearly $2.8 billion.

Earnings Trend

When looking at the prospects of the business following the IPO, I asked myself what a normal P&L run rate could be. During the 2014 boom, FTS generated revenues of $2.4 billion on which it earned just $47 million, translating into poultry margins of just 2% during the boom times.

Revenues collapsed to a low of $532 million in 2016 on which the company lost $153 million, with revenues falling to an absolute low of $106 million in Q2 of 2016. Sales recovered from that quarter onward, having doubled to $213 million by the first quarter of 2017, accompanied by a break-even result. Revenues grew to $345 million in the second quarter and $449 million in the third quarter, as the company reported a fat operating profit of $107 million in the third quarter, with adjusted EBITDA hitting $127 million.

The company reported preliminary fourth quarter results in the S1-filling ahead of the IPO, suggesting that sales would come in at $459 million, with EBITDA seen at $135-140 million. Revenues did indeed come in at the communicated level, with EBITDA coming in at $138 million. The annualised EBITDA number of $550 million marks that net debt of $600 million translates into a moderate 1.1 times leverage ratio. Importantly, revenues trend at less than $2 billion per year, as the 2014 boom times are not within reach yet (in terms of revenues).

Based on the annualised EBITDA number, I was able to construct a preliminary income statement. Depreciation charges run at just $85 million a year. With leverage (ratios) coming down and the company being able to refinance at lower rates, I assume $30 million in interest costs going forward (5% cost of debt on net debt). After accounting for 20% tax rate, I continue to see net earnings power at around $350 million, for earnings of close to $3.20 per share.

Based on such earnings power and the fact that shares are still trading around the $20 mark, I was very attracted to the earnings multiple, especially as the near-term outlook for the energy sector remains good, and FTS is able to bring more capacity online in the coming months.

Continuing To Hold A Position

I continue to hold a small position based on the reduced leverage ratios and the 15% earnings yield at this point in time. The other good thing is that capital spending in relation to depreciation charges remains very manageable.

Capital expenditures required to reactivate the five idled machines and buy two new machines at a combined sum of $50 million pretty much offset current depreciation charges. Combined with some maintenance charges, free cash flow conversion will be very good this year, as I am a happy holder of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTSI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.