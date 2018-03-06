Is Buying The Dip Dead? - Today's Editors' Picks
- Too much risk in this market (Sven Carlin)
- A list of high quality dividend growth stocks (David Van Knapp)
- What to add to your portfolio (SA For FAs)
- Will the U.S. launch a trade war? (Jeff Miller)
- Questions to answer before choosing factor-based products (Vanguard)
- Invest in these orphaned stocks (SA Interviews)
- The Tile Shop hits the floor: Podcast (Daniel Shvartsman)
- Is buying the dip dead? (Regarded Solutions)
- Gil's Podcast: Trade War (SA For FAs)
Comment of the day, by contributor Regarded Solutions
Guess what happens when stocks begin to drop precipitously? Those investors get calls from their broker to pay down the loans! That means that many investors might need to sell shares of stock just to pay down margin debt. If that happens too often, more and more individual investors might need to liquidate everything (or have the brokerage liquidate for them), leaving them with enormous losses and perhaps even a charge for the difference between margin used and what the liquidated stock covers if the drop in share prices are very sharp.
Sound like 1929? You betcha!
You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty. - Gandhi
