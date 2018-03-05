Medical Properties Trust: Cash In On The Misapprehension

By Emmanuel Enemchukwu with Hien X. T. Nguyen, Chenxi Liu, and Elizabeth Ren

Typical of REITs, the most compelling investment thesis for a Healthcare REIT like Medical Property Trust (MPW) has usually been the generous dividend payout. The generosity of its dividends not taken for granted, our valuation of MPW makes a case for underpricing. We are convinced that $17.20 per share - at the very least - is a more accurate reflection of the future prospects built into MPW's fundamentals. At a current price of $12.66, this represents a whopping 36% upside.

Reality has played out rather differently for MPW. The stock price is back to where it was March when the bankruptcy proceedings of Adeptus - one of its biggest tenants - sent investors scampering. The entire Adeptus issue turned out to be overblown - further discussions later - but it also emblematized the challenges of the wider Medical REITs space. Nevertheless, we are convinced that an eventual appreciation is certain.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is in the business of funding and renting properties to hospital operators. Its specialties are in Acute Care (Emergency Rooms) & Inpatient Rehabilitation hospital properties, with both accounting for about 77% and 20%, respectively, of its portfolio. MPW's largest tenants (as a proportion of their contributions to revenue) are Steward (23%), Prime (19%), MEDIAN (15%), Ernest (10.6%), RCCH (6%), and the rest of the operators account for the remaining 26.4%.

Source: Q3 2017 - Supplemental Information

Domestic and International (European) Expansion

The European portfolio currently constitutes about 19% of both its gross assets and revenues. Through acquisitions and organic growth, management has the ambition of growing this business up to about 30% of its portfolio Domestically, MPW - in collaboration with Steward Health Care - entered into a $1.4 Billion acquisition deal to acquire 11 Hospitals. MPW has also completed the acquisition of the real estate assets of three acute care hospitals operated by IASIS Healthcare, LLC for $283.3 million. These expansion activities have had significant financial implications.

Financial Statement Analysis

Revenue Trend - MPW has consistently and substantially grown its revenue. Rent constitutes the largest part of its revenue, accounting for 61.8% and 60.5% of revenue for the last 2 consecutive year. For the 2017 fiscal year, rent raked in $435.8 million in revenue, which is a 33.2% growth from the prior year. At 20% of total revenue, its Commercial Mortgage Business is a significant but shrinking part of its total revenue make up. Commercial Mortgage Business shrunk year-by-year from 25.4% in 2015 to 18.3% in 2017. For the FY2012, the Direct Financing Business generated revenue to the tune of $21.7 million. Revenue for this business has increased to $74.5 million in 2017 while maintaining its 11% proportion of the total revenue. MPW seems to be honing in on its Lease/Rent Business to drive shareholder value.

Operation - Comparatively, the revenue of MPW in the healthcare REITs niche does not standout, but its gross margin does rank high among its peers. It's operating margin of 63.1% is higher than that of both Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - one of its competitor - at 61.3% and the industry-wide average of 27.9%. Breaking the numbers down further: MPW has over $4 billion in real estate asset, accounting for 62.66% of its total asset. The turnover ratio of these real estate assets of 0.08x is lower than the market mean of 0.12x. The 20% of revenue from the Commercial Mortgage business is significantly more than that of OHI and Ventas (VTR). Mortgage loans receivable is 16.52% of total assets, whereas the number is 7.14% for OHI. At 0.10x, the Mortgage loans asset turnover is low.

Solvency and Liquidity - In a capital-intensive industry like the REITs, it is common to see high debt levels. MPW has a higher debt level than its REITs healthcare peers. This seems to be as a result of its significant acquisition activities from the past few years. Its total debt to capital ratio is 56.09%, while the market average is only 49.89%. The Interest Coverage Ratio (ICR) of MPW (2.4x) - though higher than Venta's (2.3x) -is lower than that of OHI, which at 3.2 is in line with the industry average. On the surface, high debt level may seem like a sign of subpar debt management, but this cannot be any further from the truth. Most of MPW's debts are long-dated credit lines that have been locked-in at low rates.

MPW's current liquidity ratio of 5.37 is significantly higher than the 2.82 industry mean. This ratio is noteworthy as it goes against the common practice of REITs holding limited cash levels in their books.

Management is comfortable with a higher debt level than its peers because they have managed to largely steer the business away from the financial pressure that has afflicted its peers. MPW's management has shown that it has thought through solvency and liquidity strategy. This is evidenced by its excellent liquidity ratio.

Operating Expense Management - Management has also done an incredible job managing expenses. One of the most popular maxims in the field of Financial Statement Analysis is that Sales drives everything. But even as revenue grows, MPW is lowering Total Operating Expenses (as a percentage of Total Revenue). Total Operating Expenses declined from 37% for the FY16 to 31% for the FY17. Its ability to significantly increase revenue without a proportionate increase in headcount and other related expenses is one-factor management has cited for this feat. G&A declined from 9.04% for the FY16 to 8.31% for the FY17.

MPW signature strategy is its long-term triple-net leases. This means that during the period of the lease, the tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, building maintenance, and insurance. While the "triple-net" part of its lease strategy shifts most of the risks away from MPW, the "long-term" lease part and the high dividend feature of the broader REITs space are the reasons REITs like MPW are considered bond-like and susceptible to changing rates.

Potential Impacts of The Tax Cut And Jobs Act

Though the Tax Cut And Jobs Act was passed into law a few months ago, we already feel some of its impacts. Experts continue to grapple with the full implications of the new law, an exercise that is not lost on the REITs. We try to outline some of the REITs specific implications of the law.

As debts are amortized, Real Estate Companies (nonresidential) are certainly going to bear a lower tax burden, at least in the short run. The Act allows full expensing of qualified depreciable (nonresidential) property placed in service after Sept. 27, 2017, and before 2023. After 2022, the 100% expense is gradually phased down in succeeding years until 2026 where properties placed in service in the year will qualify for 20%. A separate 20% deduction is also allowed for a taxpayer's aggregate amount of qualified REIT dividends

Sensitivity to Interest Rates

The correction of the past month was a good opportunity to take stock of the sector's reactions to a rate hike, specifically, and a market correction at large. As the S&P 500 declined by about 10.3% between January 26th and February 8th, MPW and its broader MSCI US REIT index fared marginally better, declining by 9.5% and 9.3% respectively.

As more rate hikes are expected this year, we explore the impact rising rates could have on MPW's stock value. We look at its correlations with the 20 & 30 Year Treasury Rates.

20 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

At -0.73, the stock's negative correlations with the 20 Year Treasury is quite significant. But periods of positive correlation also abound and is observable with the plain eyes. As the treasury tenure increases, this negative relationship gets more significant. This is because the stock gets discounted more heavily. This is a truism that also applies to the broader market. There's a -0.12 correlation between the 30 Year Treasury Rate and the returns of the S&P 500.

^SPX data by YCharts

Investors see REITs as a proxy for bonds in a way that the broader S&P 500 is not seen. At a yield of 7.96%, bonds are not a competitive proxy. If rising yields generally affect both the broader S&P 500 market and a REIT like MPW adversely, why is there also not more of a consensus to flee the S&P 500? Consider this a rhetorical question. As long-term investment strategies go, this approach is not quite accurate. Investors should keep a long-term dividends-and-fundamentals driven perspective. Dips like this make the case for buying more compelling. A Seeking Alpha contributor postulates that with regards to the pricing and valuation of the REITs, the market negatively overreacts rising yields. His contrarian conclusion is that the news of yield rise makes for a good entry point as the sector usually rebounds shortly after.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) Effects

Hoya Capital Real Estate provides some of the most in-depth analysis on the impact of the ACA on Healthcare REITs. They argue that the ACA pushed more of the financial risk from payers (insurers and government) onto healthcare providers (doctors, hospitals, healthcare facilities). They conclude that this shift in the healthcare space has put pressure on the healthcare real estate sector, particularly at the higher-cost end of the spectrum. The rest of their analyses were specific to Skilled Nursing and Senior Housing REITs, but the aforementioned increased financial risk of health providers part of their analyses is an argument MPW investors should reflect on.

Isolating the argument of the increased financial risk of healthcare provider (The Real Estate Tenants), Hoya Capital Real Estate is essentially postulating a second-order effect on Healthcare REITs. Not to be taken for granted is the resilience and quality of MPW's tenant base. This is evidenced by MPW's EBITDAR. EBITDAR coverage is a liquidity metrics that gauge the ability of a REIT tenant base to pay rent in a timely manner. On the lower end is Welltower (HCN) with an EBITDAR of 1.14X. At the higher end are REITs like MPW and VTR with EBITDAR of about 1.6X. Despite Ventas' strength, it too has also had to adjust to the sector's changing landscape. It recently gave a public support for TPG's acquisition of its partner business Kindred Healthcare.

Source: MPW Supplemental

MPW has credibly demonstrated its immunity from the bottom-line health of their tenants, the healthcare providers. Unlike the demand for Senior Housing homes which is facing short-term pressure as old people opt to live and age at home, the only short-term pressure a hospital real estate could face is a squeezing margin. MPW has also mitigated this risk by entering into binding long-term lease contracts (typically 15 years long) as well as securing a capital reserve for lease payments.

The short-term difficulties in the broader Healthcare REITs space could be seen as a blessing in disguise for the likes of MPW who have taken the opportunity to ramp up its acquisitions at attractive valuations. In the short run, this could affect the company's dividend growth. Indubitably, the shareholders of MPW are set to be generously rewarded in the long-term.

Risk Factor - Pressure on Health Providers

The bankruptcy challenges of its erstwhile tenant Adeptus exemplifies the quality of MPW's strategy and the high standards of their underwriting. It also provides a cautionary tale. Even as Adeptus went into default, MPW collected rent uninterruptedly. The leasing term with Adeptus was such that MPW had a built-in buffer of capital held in reserve for lease payments. In the most recent quarterly report, management noted that they have transitioned Adeptus leases for all 11 Colorado emergency facilities to investment grade-rated UCHealth.

The Adeptus scare could not have been better dealt with. Nevertheless, it is understandable for investors to remain worried. Even though Adeptus was only 7% of MPW's portfolio, its bankruptcy had an outsized impact on MPW's stock. The impact may have been much worse had it been one of the big 4 tenants - Steward, Prime Healthcare, MEDIAN, Ernest Health - who account for about 68% of MPW's portfolio. Again, as demonstrated by the contract with Adeptus, it is not a stretch to assume that MPW has properly underwritten these 4 tenants.

Projections and Valuation

Revenue - Total revenue for the REIT Sector is projected to grow at an annual rate of 3.0%. Revenue from the Healthcare REITs accounts for 13.0% of this total revenue. Assuming the market share growth of 0.7% of the past 2 years continues over the next 5 years, we came up with MPW's five-year revenue projection:

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 REIT revenue 93,180 95,976 98,855 101,820 104,875 108,021 REIT healthcare revenue 12,113 12,477 12,851 13,237 13,634 14,043 MPW market share 5.4% 6.1% 6.8% 7.5% 8.2% 8.9% MPW revenue 653 761 874 993 1,118 1,250

WACC - The WACC of 8.0% is used as MPW's discount rate for our discounted cash flow (DCF) model.

Perpetuity Growth Rate - The perpetuity growth rate for our model is the REIT Sector's annual growth rate of 3.0%. In long-run MPW will reach its mature stage at which point acquiring more market share becomes less feasible. In other words, MPW's company's growth will have to come from the integrated sector's growth.

Other Assumptions - To forecast the rest of the I/S and B/S, we use the simple Y-o-Y comparisons and conservative estimates of ratios

Income Statement 2018-2022 Balance Sheet 2018-2022 Revenue 100% Accumulated depreciation as % of real estate properties, net -2% Operating expenses as % of revenue 10% Real estate properties, net (% of revenue) 700% SG&A (% of revenue) 8.2% Cash and cash equivalents (% of revenue) 30% Total expenses (% of revenue) 18% Receivables (% of revenue) 30% Interest income (% of revenue) 20% Intangible assets (% of revenue) 40% Interest expenses (% of long-term debt) 5% Other assets (% of revenue) 400% Other income (expense)

(% of revenue) -15% Long-term debt (% of assets) 50% Provision for income taxes (% of revenue) -1% Capital leases (% of assets) 0% Payables and accrued expenses (% of revenue) 30% Other liabilities (% of revenue) 15% Accumulated OCI (% of revenue) -10%

We estimate that growth will slow down gradually and reach the perpetuity rate of 3.0% in 13 years. The discounted cash flow model built given the aforementioned stipulations suggests a target price of $17.20 as of the beginning of 2018!

DCF Valuation Summary

WACC 8.0% Firm value 10,458 Debt value 4,627 Equity value 5,831 Number of shares 339 Share price $17.20

Conclusion - Ultimately, MPW is a treasure in a sector going through some short-term structural and financial pressure. The bankruptcy challenges of Adeptus exemplifies the quality of its strategy and standards of its underwriting: It is also a cautionary tale. It may take some time for the market to correct these misunderstandings that have been weighing MPW down. As MPW continues to prove itself, the market will surely come around. We are convinced that a per share price of $17.20 is a more accurate reflection of the future prospects built into MPW's fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.