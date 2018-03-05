Natural Gas Storage Math - How Much Supply Do We Need In 2018?

We see rangebound price action over this injection period with prices staying below $3/MMBtu.

Given Lower 48 production is already sitting at ~78.3 Bcf/d and trending higher, natural gas market will need to keep prices lower y-o-y to incentivize more power burn.

We estimate that Lower 48 production will need to average ~80 Bcf/d in the injection period in 2018 for storage to hit the five-year average by November 2018.

Welcome to the how much supply edition of Natural Gas Daily!

This daily is inspired by a question asked by an HFI Research natural gas subscriber. (Thank you "amboyko"!)

Just how much Lower 48 production do we need for the 2018 injection season?

Answer - ~80 to ~80.5 Bcf/d average from April to November 2018.

This is the mathematical breakdown of why this is the case.

First, we are exiting 2018 withdrawal season at ~1.405 Tcf (latest EOS).

If we exit this year at 1.405 Tcf, this leaves a storage deficit of 2.424 Tcf to the five-year average end of injection season storage level - 3.829 Tcf.

In 2017, we exited withdrawal season at 2.060 Tcf, and saw a total build of 1.728 Tcf.

The five-year average shows a build of 2.119 Tcf during injection season.

So taking the delta needed in 2018 for storage to reach the 5-year average by November to the difference we saw in 2017, we get a difference of 696 Bcf (2.424 Tcf needed vs 1.728 Tcf last year).

What's changed in fundamentals since 2017?

First, 696 Bcf over 31-weeks (injection period) is 22.45 Bcf per week or 3.2 Bcf/d.

In 2017's injection period, Lower 48 production averaged ~72.7 Bcf/d.

3.2 Bcf/d + 72.7 Bcf/d = 75.9 Bcf/d

LNG and Mexico exports in 2017 average ~6.2 Bcf/d in 2017. In 2018, we are forecasting this to average ~8.2 Bcf/d or +2 Bcf/d y-o-y.

75.9 Bcf/d (previous needed supply) + 2 Bcf/d = 77.9 Bcf/d

At current STRIP pricing, power burn demand will be 1.5 to 2 Bcf/d higher y-o-y assuming summer is normal.

77.9 Bcf/d + 1.75 Bcf/d = 79.65 Bcf/d

Industrial demand to add ~0.3 to ~0.5 Bcf/d of demand in 2018.

79.65 Bcf/d + 0.4 Bcf/d = 80.05 Bcf/d

Of course, this calculation doesn't make a preliminary assumption on what weather will be over the summer, so the supplies needed could be either higher or lower than this baseline figure, but you can see the math.

The latest Lower 48 production we have is around ~78.3 Bcf/d, so for storage to reach the five-year average by November 2018, we still need another ~1.7 Bcf/d of growth. But given the expected pipeline capacity takeaway increase in 2018, this doesn't appear to be a problem, at least not yet.

As a result, if Lower 48 production growth continues to trend higher towards the summer, the natural gas market will need to keep prices sub $3/MMBtu to incentivize more power burn demand. If the weather turns bullish, then we could see brief periods of natural gas moving above $3/MMBtu, but it will only prove to be temporary.

In our view, the odds currently do not favor being long natural gas over this injection period. We see rangebound price movement unless supplies disappoint to the downside, which doesn't seem to be the case so far.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.