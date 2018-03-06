Don't Buy Into 3D Systems Or The 3D Sector (Yet)

3D Systems is heavily shorted, and I suspect the recent small pop in the stock had to do with minor short covering.

The sector as a whole still has many problems, especially on the growth side.

3D Systems (DDD) recently reported preliminary Q4'17 and FY'17 results and rescheduled its earnings release and conference call and will delay its Form 10-K Filing.

When I spotted the press release, I initially thought the stock would get killed. In fact, the opposite happened, with DDD shares rising up to 20% in afterhours trading. I immediately took a very small short position. However, I was surprised the stock was not dropping, and I covered with a tiny profit.

I then started reading the press release and was shocked the stock rallied. The company said it expects Q4 revenue to come in the range between $176M and $178M, or an increase of 6-7% Y/Y.

Ok, I said to myself, perhaps the bottom is in for revenue. As a reminder, DDD's revenue has been in a downhill for some time.

DDD Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

But then, I also read:

The company expects to report a fourth quarter GAAP loss in the range of $0.08 to $0.10 per share compared to earnings of $0.05 per share in the prior year, and expects non-GAAP earnings of $0.03 to $0.05 per share compared to non-GAAP earnings of $0.15 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

So, in other words, the market got excited because the company will be reporting a GAAP loss for the quarter, and a non-GAAP profit of one-fifth of what was reported last year, at best.

That not being bad enough, the company expects to report an FY'17 GAAP loss of $0.58 to $0.60 per share vs. a $0.35 loss in FY'16, and a non-GAAP loss in the range of $0.01 to $0.03 per share vs. a non-GAAP profit of $0.46 per share for FY'16.

So, the market got excited about a little revenue growth but disregards the red ink, both for the quarter and the full year. So excited, that it bid up shares of DDD 20% and continued bidding the next day on Friday. Oh, I forgot, results were a little better than analysts expected.

Looking at the long-term chart of DDD, it's been in a wide trading zone between $24 and $6.30 over the past three years. And not only has the stock (and the sector) underperformed, but long-time investors who placed a bet on the overhyped growth story years ago still have massive losses.

Now, I have to admit that looking at the long-term technicals, it seems to me that DDD might be at some kind of bottom at these levels. In fact, I might have to update my price target of $5.60.

However, the truth is that for DDD to trade much higher, it has to do a lot better than show us some minuscule revenue growth. And to date, we have not seen much from a profitability perspective to warrant much higher prices (my opinion).

Please keep in mind that DDD is one of the most heavily shorted stocks in the market. About 33% of the float was short as of the latest data (via Yahoo). So, my guess is that the rally had a lot to do with short covering on the back of a headline surprise.

However, please note that sooner or later, those who are short covering will stop covering, and chances are that new shorts will come in at higher levels. So, the recent rally is probably not a result of investor demand, but short covering.

Now moving to the sector, voxeljet AG (VJET) also issued preliminary FY'17 results and provided guidance for FY'18, and the numbers were not good. The company guided FY'17 revenue between €22.5M and €23.5M (consensus: €29.57M) and full FY'18 revenue in the range between €28M and €30M (consensus: €36.81M).

The stock got marked down about 15% on the news and has not recovered since then. And if you ask me, there are still no reasons to be a buyer of VJET for the time being. The stock has been on a downward trend for several years now, after growth prospects and market enthusiasm gave way to reality.

Stratasys (SSYS) recently announced Q4 results, but guidance was not as expected, and its stock also tumbled. Yes, revenue climbed to $179.3M vs. $175.2M up 2.3% Y/Y (yawn). However, adjusted EPS guidance for FY'18 was $0.30 to $0.50 vs. the consensus of $0.61.

Please note SSYS is a $20 stock. There really is no reason for its price to be where it is today if EPS comes in at the low-end of guidance by the end of the year. There is still a lot of risk involved. In fact, if you ask me, even $0.60 EPS is not enough to warrant its current price (my opinion again).

SSYS data by YCharts

Please also note over the past three years, both stocks have underperformed the market by a lot, and I personally doubt these stocks will perform better than the market anytime soon.

While I do not doubt the sector will continue to grow in the future, the inability of these companies to participate in the sector's growth is troublesome.

Bottom line

DDD, SSYS, and VJET are very heavily shorted stocks. So, the small pop might be short covering and not investment demand. Yes, they are very good trading stocks. However, I think they all have a long way to go before they could become buy-and-hold picks.

In the case of DDD, revenue seems to be stabilizing after a long period of decline. However, the company still has profitability issues.

DDD, SSYS, and VJET are trading at a trailing Price/Sales ratio of 2, 1.62, and 2.3 respectively, and forward 12-month P/E of 67, 34, and VJET is expected to have losses in 2018 once again.

In order for these stocks to rise substantially, we either have to see growth to the tune of 20%, or higher profitability that will warrant their current share price. Currently, neither growth nor higher profitability is on the horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.