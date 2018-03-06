Drowning In Fossil Fuel Waste, These 3 Solar Companies Can Help

When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor." - Elon Musk

Cities in the developing world are shrouded in smog. Fish in North America are tainted with mercury. The Arctic and Antarctica ice caps are melting (and often strewn with litter and garbage). You can't avoid pollution - it's everywhere. And, much of it, one way or another, originates from fossil fuels.

Accountants rarely figure it, but pollution - subtle and often not immediately apparent - is a very real cost of our dependence on fossil fuels. In many cases, it’s literally killing us.

Renewable energy, however, is fast becoming financially cost competitive - even without subsidies.

The rising global tide of fossil fuel waste

Particulate and chemical pollution from burning fossil fuels is omnipresent everywhere to some extent but it’s most apparent in the developing world’s largest cities.

Buildings in China shrouded in smog. ChinaFotoPress / Getty Images

China and India, the world's two most populated countries, are driven by the need to do something about air pollution. This is a big driving force behind the move to EVs. They may even ban internal combustion engine vehicles soon.

Polluted rivers, streams, and lakes can be just as bad. Whether it's dumped, caused by accidents, or just runs off in the rainwater, our waterways are all too often looked on as just a place to drain off pollution and send it to the ocean.

Greenhouse gases. Then, of course, there are those highly debated CO 2 levels. Every time coal, gasoline, diesel, or natural gas is burned the CO2 is released into the air. As a result, CO 2 in the atmosphere has been on a relentless march up since the industrial revolution started and is now at the highest level in 400,000 years. Ramifications? We are flying blind but recent storms, among other things, are scary.

Scientists are noting that glaciers, sea ice, and ice caps are melting worldwide. This winter, Arctic, and Antarctic sea ice have dropped to record lows. At the North Pole, winter temperatures have approached or exceeded the melting point on several occasions in the last three years - most recently a few days ago, stunning scientists. Santa may have to trade in his sleigh for a seaplane.

Renewable energy, especially solar, will help

Nothing holds more potential for getting us out of the fossil fuel morass than solar energy. Every time another panel goes up dependence on fossil fuel is lessened. Not only can solar eventually replace coal and gas in power plants, it can power a new generation of electric vehicles - eliminating most of the need for oil.

The sun is equalitarian, available to all, rich or poor. Villages across Africa are now, for the first time, enjoying lights, internet, and cooking thanks to small solar systems. If it can be done in Africa it can be done anywhere.

Non-solar renewables are fine but relatively few of us live by hydroelectric dams or have nearby wind turbines. The sun shines, however, almost everywhere.

How to invest to help remedy the mess? Below I profile three solar companies which have not only survived the solar shakeout of a few years back, but now appear very promising.

Three solar companies to consider

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR), with a market cap of $6.9 billion, is one of the world’s largest providers of thin film PV modules and utility-scale PV power systems. Panels are assembled in Ohio, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Global sales are over $3 billion.

Unlike most of the competition which uses silicon, the company uses low-cost CdTe (cadmium telluride) technology in its panels. Already known for its inexpensive and efficient panels, First Solar has just recently introduced its new Series 6 panels which it claims will significantly reduce (some say up to 40%) installed costs.

2018 is a year of consolidation for First Solar. In its most recent quarter, FSLR missed big on revenues (but beat on earnings). Both revenue and earnings are expected to grow significantly in 2019 as sales of the Series 6 ramp up. Forward P/E is 20. The company has very low debt - total debt/equity is 0.08. There is almost $27 in cash per share. Over the last 52 weeks, the stock has ranged from 25.6 to 76.6. At the time of writing, it's 65.

First Solar is now expanding internationally with projects in Australia, Japan, Pakistan, and elsewhere. It is also getting into the suddenly hot market of solar+storage in a big battery project with Arizona Public Service, an arm of Phoenix-based Pinnacle West Capital (PNW). The project west of Phoenix consists of a 50-megawatt solar-powered battery and a 65-megawatt solar field. The battery will be used to supply power during the evening peak demand hours. This reduces the need for fossil fuel powered peaker plants.

With an industry-leading cost structure and one of the best balance sheets in the sector, the future looks bright for First Solar. And, as the top domestic panel producer, the company has just been handed a big boost by the Trump administration’s solar tariffs.

I can’t help but like SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG). This $2-billion market cap, Israel-based company supplies the equipment needed to move solar-generated electricity to customers in an efficient and timely manner, equipment such as power optimizers, inverters, storage systems, and cloud-based monitoring software. SEDG just announced stellar earnings and its stock is now up over 240% since my first article on the company back in October of 2016.

The company recently introduced an inverter-integrated with an EV charger. This inverter lets EV owners charge their EVs at home or elsewhere with on-site generated solar electricity. Using solar to power vehicles has vast potential - and it’s just getting started.

SEDG has excellent financial metrics. It has grown sales at an average clip of 25% annually over the last 5 years, has been consistently profitable, has a forward P/E of 16.8, and is debt-free. The company in mid-February handily beat both guidance and consensus. It's worth noting that SEDG has weathered the recent market turbulence very well, consistently rising in 2018.

SolarEdge seems to have almost everything going for it, growth, value, and profitability.

Sunrun (RUN) designs, develops, and sells solar systems in the U.S., primarily in the West, Southwest, New England, and Hawaii. It is the U.S.'s largest residential solar installer.

A $720-million market-cap company, RUN is currently seeing strong sales and earnings growth. Sales are up 26% over last year. The trailing P/E is 8.0 and forward P/E is a low 4.9. Debt is moderate (total debt to equity is 1.7). The stock is currently up 65% from its 52-week low last May.

The company's stock is currently in a strong upswing as Trump’s solar tariff appears to be less onerous than originally thought. Analysts are positive on the company. On February 12, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) said the company's stock may triple and Zacks rates the company as a strong buy.

Like First Solar and SolarEdge, Sunrun is also getting into energy storage. Last December Sunrun partnered with Korea’s LG Chem to market BrightBox, its solar+storage lithium-ion battery offering for homes and businesses. Batteries resonate well with consumers after several recent storm-caused grid outages. When the grid goes down the batteries keep the lights on.

Why solar has such a bright future

Unlike fossil fuels and even other renewables, solar has unparalleled adaptability as to siting and scale. The sun shines almost everywhere to varying degrees, so projects can be sited on or close to the customer. Roofs, landfills, old coal plants, reservoirs, abandoned industrial or commercial areas, and much more qualify.

With solar, the scale also can be closely matched to the need. Unlike fossil fuel, you can put in anything from a $10 solar motion security light (they’re wonderful, I have several) to 300+ megawatt utility-scale projects. Even large projects with batteries install quickly. Tesla set up its Australian 100 MW battery in less than 100 days.

Costs? They just keep falling. Fossil fuel powered plants take years and are often subject to cost overruns.

Solar energy is not a cure-all but it can go a long way toward minimizing the fog of fossil fuel waste we are currently awash in. The promise looks brighter every day.

Disclaimer: Investors looking to invest in these or any other mentioned stocks are strongly advised to do additional due diligence before investing. Solar energy is a new, fast-growing field and company outlooks can change quickly both for the better and the worse.

