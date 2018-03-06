Veeva: Keeping Its Stakeholders Healthy, Including Its Investors

Veeva - The Veeva Way - Beating Estimates and Crushing Forward Guidance

I have had the occasion to talk about demand in the IT space several times in the past few weeks. I think it is important to note that regardless of anything else, IT companies are enjoying success because of a strongly rising tide in terms of overall demand for enterprise software solutions. Veeva (VEEV) is no exception to that phenomenon. The company had a record bookings quarter this time around, and at the end of the day, that is partly a function of its customers expanding their commitments to information technology investment. Unlike many other IT companies, Veeva is not seeing demand rise because of the benefits of artificial intelligence. AI specifically doesn’t play in Veeva's product set to any great degree. The company is seeing demand rise because it is addressing new markets in the bio/pharm space through its Vault solutions that are resonating strongly with users.

Sometimes the people who run this company like to talk about the “Veeva Way” on their conference calls. Perhaps it is a bit pretentious for senior management to speak that way, but I suspect that Veeva’s senior management believes in its own unique paradigm in terms of its sales and marketing strategy and customer support activity. I think the Veeva Way is supposed to refer to a measured cadence of product releases and a careful customer support program.

Writing as an investor and a commentator, many times my observation has been that the Veeva Way has consisted of the company reporting a very strong quarter and then speaking about slowing growth which frequently depresses the shares, and then providing details about a bewildering array of recently introduced innovative solutions. That, in turn, has not led to the strongest share price performance over the last couple of quarters, although to be fair the shares had been on fire prior to last May for more than a year. This time around, Veeva’s quarterly earnings release proved that the Veeva Way could be a bit more shareholder-friendly. The company still beat on revenue metrics, and really its bookings metric was exceptional, as will be more detailed in the balance of the article. Overall, revenues for the quarter came to $185 million, compared to prior guidance of $180 million. Reported non-GAAP EPS was $.23 compared to prior guidance of $.22, despite some specific expenses in the quarter that were one-time in nature and had not been included in guidance.

But as opposed to earlier quarters, the company upped its guidance, both on earnings and revenue, and by an outsized amount. To be sure, much of the EPS guidance raise had to do with a lower tax rate accrual in this fiscal year - 21% now projected for fiscal year 2019 compared to 35% for fiscal 2018. Overall, the increase in EPS guidance was about $.30 or about 30%. Just the change in the tax rate accrual, was worth a bit less than $.25 in terms of EPS. The company is now forecasting total revenues for the current fiscal year of $815-820. That would be revenue growth of about 20%, and that is still less than the 23% increase in total revenues and the 26% increase in subscription revenues the company achieved last quarter.

These revenue growth estimates are surely part of the Veeva Way. Overall, for the full year, what Veeva calls its Commercial Cloud subscription revenues grew by 16% and Vault revenues grew by 57%, while even services revenues grew by 11%, despite a prior forecast of sequential revenue decline because of fewer billable days last quarter in the quarter. There were of course fewer billable days last quarter and the field kick-off, held globally for the first time, further reduced the availability of billable days, but the company still grew faster than expectations in terms of both product and services revenues.

Vault revenues in the quarter were 42% of the total or $78 million and that compares to $52.5 million in the year-ago period. So, Vault grew by 48% this past quarter on a year-over-year basis and grew by a bit more than 10% sequentially. Commercial Cloud revenues grew by a bit more than 10% year-over-year and were up by about 2.5% sequentially. The company now expects its Commercial cloud business to grow at a consistent 10% year over year while it anticipates that Vault growth will slow in percentage terms, although the wording in prepared statement suggests that there is significant upside to the estimate. Actually, the arithmetic sum of the growth estimates for the two Veeva revenue components comes to 23%, a bit greater than the 20% growth forecast in the formal guidance. That is really the Veeva Way.

The company’s customer acquisition count of 108 new name accounts in total was substantial, particularly considering that some observers have been concerned about the potential runway for this company. Of equal significance in that regard was the company’s 121% dollar-based subscription revenue metric. Many investors do not quite appreciate that even within Veeva’s Commercial Cloud base, where cohorts are quite old, the company is continuing to sell more seats and more modules, defying expectations that the company's CRM offering in its bio/pharma vertical might be a revenue growth boat anchor.

As mentioned, bookings growth was both above prior projections and represented a marked growth re-acceleration. Overall, calculated bookings for the quarter came to $287 million which was about 6% greater than the prior forecast. This brought calculated bookings for the year to around $747 million, an increase of 25% year over year. Bookings growth in Q4 actually rose to 26.4% compared to 24% growth in Q3 and while quarterly bookings growth metrics should be looked on with some caution due to the influences of both seasonality and duration, clearly the Q4 attainment, which was achieved in comparison to a particularly strong year-earlier bookings metric, does serve as a signpost regarding the health of demand and the strong sales execution during the quarter. The company’s over-attainment was based on both bookings duration and better sales execution coupled with higher services revenue than planned.

The company does not present an ACV metric which might be useful in identifying business momentum. But regardless, it seems fair to say that this was one of the better quarters for Veeva relative to both analyst consensus expectations and to its prior guidance.

The company is projecting bookings growth next year of about 17%. Again, how much of that might be related to changes in duration of renewals and how much may be a function of some kind of a demand slowdown is not really knowable. I do imagine that the company, as has been the case for many years now, will wind up exceeding its bookings guidance substantially. Just to look back for a moment, the company started last fiscal year with a projection of 20% growth in bookings and achieved an actual increase of 25%. I think the Veeva Way is likely to reprise that performance in the current fiscal year.

How is it doing it?

So much for the what of Veeva’s latest quarter and its guidance, which while impressive in the writing, can also be somewhat tedious to read. Some readers may not find the why that much more fascinating. That said, it is the why that substantiates the investment thesis for these shares. Basically, as is mostly true in the information technology space, it is mainly about product innovation and increasing the TAM that are accessible by particular companies. Quite clearly, the reason for the success that Veeva is enjoying is basically two-fold. It has been able to sell its base of installed CRM customers far more functionality than many analysts had thought might be possible. These add-ons have sustained the growth of Commercial Cloud far longer than might have been anticipated. And it continues to sell existing customers more seats - mainly in geos that have yet to be penetrated by the CRM product that has been the mainstay of the company for many years. What Veeva calls Commercial Cloud is still 58% of revenues and managing to squeeze that base for double-digit growth is crucial for the overall investment thesis regarding the shares.

But overall, the ability this company has to sustain growth in the low to mid 20% range has to do with the acceptance of many of the company’s newest solutions that were introduced in the last couple of years as part of Veeva Vault. Veeva management loves to use acronyms and jargon but essentially the company is offering solutions that encompass automating record keeping in terms of clinical procedures, documenting quality processes, complying with regulatory requirements that apply to the bio/pharm space and to its initiatives outside its core business in the life sciences vertical. It is probably easiest to think of Veeva's business strategy as that of building a franchise within the R&D side of life sciences, all based on what the company calls its Development Cloud, and which includes elements that address clinical, quality, regulatory and coming soon, Safety.

This is a large space which is providing a substantial additional TAM for the business. Some specific products in the space include the Veeva Quality Management Solution, Veeva's electronic trial master files, electronic data capture (EDC) and the company’s Clinical Trial Management System. These products are just now starting to see substantial acceptance in the Life Sciences community and their largest contribution to the company’s revenue growth lies ahead for this company. If there is a single reason why I believe that the company will continue to grow in the low to mid 20% range for some years to come, it will be the acceptance of these set of interrelated solutions, available as part of a single cloud and with a consistent user interface, to achieve a level of penetration not quite contemplated in most estimates or by the company guidance. During the conference call, the company said that it has a large and growing pipeline for this set of solutions. The CEO said that some of the products mentioned above have reached the reference selling mode. And many customers, according to the CEO, want to buy products that are designed to work as part of a suite and which have a common user interface. This is dramatically different than competitive offerings and much of what Veeva sells these days is very low hanging fruit as can be seen by the company's sales and marketing expense ratio.

During the conference call, Veeva management spoke about the company displacing solutions from content management providers that were never meant to be used to automate R&D processes in the life sciences space. Neither Open Text (OTEX), IBM (IBM) or what was Documentum had ever tailored their products to address specific use cases in the Bio/Pharm space. That those solutions exist at all has been a function of a lack of readily available alternatives. They constitute the very definition of low-hanging fruit. The only real competitor that Veeva faces in this space is Medidata (MDSO). Veeva’s advantage is that the Medidata solution was crafted more than a dozen years ago, using what is today very outdated technology not particularly well-adopted for cloud deployment as its base.

Veeva also has a significant initiative outside of the Life Sciences space that it calls QualityOne. As can be readily seen, QualityOne has been adapted from the Life Sciences Quality solution. At the moment Veeva has closed on about 20 customers for this solution. It is a product that probably has enormous potential although at the moment, market research consultants have yet to classify it within a particular space. With 20 customers, most of them in start-up mode, so far QualityOne has not yet become a major growth driver for Veeva. The auguries for the future look positive and of course the need to enhance quality processes on the part of a wide variety of enterprises is very well-known at this point. At this point, Veeva is creating a category and the market potential for QualityOne is not readily determinable. It is probably large - in the range of billions, perhaps - and over time it seems likely that Veeva will add to the functionality of the suite by releasing products for “adjacencies,” and it probably will move the needle in terms of revenue growth. But this is one of those situations in which one has to take Veeva’s team on faith in terms of delivering growth as there really isn’t much in the way of quantification or competitive analysis that can be addressed.

Veeva’s way with margins

Veeva is an unusually profitable software company, particularly at its scale. It simply has a much more profitable business model when compared to many of its peers, spending far less on sales and marketing. While Veeva’s selling motion is a long way from that of a vendor such as Ubiquiti (UBNT), it does have a selling motion that is heavily based on references and selling within its customer base. Last quarter, Veeva experienced a contraction in GAAP operating margins, overall, from 21.6% to 18.6%. Non-GAAP operating margins also declined by 300 bps to 28%. Most of this had to do with a contraction in professional services margins that fell based on fewer days that were billable last quarter and because of the expense of the company’s field kick-off which was held on a global basis for the first time. The company also continued to expand its services team to support the demand for Vault products which has exceeded prior expectations.

The company’s guidance is for operating margins to return to prior historical levels of 31%. Some of that will come from a rather significant improvement in services gross margins as they return to historical levels, some will come from an improvement in general and administrative expense ratios, and presumably the company will be able to moderate the expense growth on the research and development line. Part of the Veeva investment case is its relatively high level of productivity, and its guidance for a 300 bps improvement in operating margins should resonate strongly with investors.

The company is in the midst of transitioning its offering to the AWS Cloud platform and it had some level of expenses associated with that transition. Ultimately, the migration to AWS (AMZN) is likely to improve gross margins a bit, will facilitate geographic expansion and will enable the company to exit a non-strategic endeavor.

The company grew development spending by 34% on a GAAP basis during the quarter and research and development expense for the year was actually a bit greater than sales and marketing costs. This is a function of the expenses associated with launching so many new Vault products into the market. Typically, this company launches products, collects feedback from early adaptors and makes appropriate modifications to those newly launched solutions. That is, perhaps, an expensive way of doing development, but it is part of the process that has led to such enthusiastic user acceptance of the Vault and its suite of products. That is the part of the Veeva Way that is really a positive differentiator for this company. Overall, last quarter, research and development came to 20% of revenues on a GAAP basis.

On the other hand, Veeva’s sales and marketing expense continued to decline as a percentage of revenues, falling to 20% of revenues compared to 22% of revenues in the prior year. General and administrative costs were higher last quarter than had been the case earlier in the year, reflecting a one-time payroll tax audit that related to the tax treatment of the company’s employee lunch program.

Veeva uses a moderate and relatively stable amount of stock-based compensation. In the quarter, stock-based comp was 24.5% of total non-GAAP net income, compared to 20% of reported non-GAAP net income in the prior year.

Of particular interest to this writer was the company’s relatively strong increase in deferred revenue balances. Overall, that metric rose by 35% year on year in this last quarter and the increase was enough to enable the company to report a positive CFFO for the quarter compared to the prior forecast of a small cash burn. For the year, the increase in CFFO was no less than 63%, mainly a function of the increase in GAAP net income. The rapid increase in cash flow, coupled with a minor level of capex, has caused the company’s cash balance to balloon.

At this point, little has been said regarding any kind of capital allocation program, but a company of this size and profitability simply doesn’t need more than $760 million in order to operate successfully. The company has made a couple of acquisitions - the latest of these was Zinc Ahead - which cost about $130 million and was done at 4X revenue. Will Veeva initiate some kind of capital return program? Or will it be able to find another acquisition to broaden its footprint? I haven’t the answers to those questions and even if I did, I am not quite sure how a capital return program would impact the valuation of shares. But I do think that part of evaluating the company’s valuation relates to the company building cash flow generation and how it is impacting the balance sheet.

Is this an appropriate time and price at which to buy Veeva shares?

Veeva shares climbed almost 20% last week, and some readers may speculate that much of the potential upside has been removed in the wake of that share price spike. It might well be noted, however, that Veeva shares have done little since the end of May; and while the current price represents a new high, that valuation was achieved in the wake of a significant EPS recalibration based upon the recent adjustment of the corporate tax rate. I also imagine that tech stocks are perversely benefitting from concerns about a trade war; companies like Veeva are unlikely to be susceptible to whatever denouement may ensue from the current controversies regarding trade. While looking at trading for a couple of days is not necessarily a harbinger of longer term trends, there is a case to be made that investors are moving funds from basic industry shares to tech shares to avoid the specific risks of trade wars.

I do not imagine that many investors will consider Veeva shares to be “cheap.” At the current time, with 154 million shares outstanding, the company has a market capitalization of $11.4 billion. With a cash balance of almost $800 million, the company’s enterprise value is $10.6 billion. The forward sales projection the company has provided is $820 million. That yields an EV/S of a bit less than 13X, quite extended for a company projecting 20% growth. I am sure that the 6 analysts out of 14 in the First Call compendium who rate the shares a hold do so based on that analysis. But I think that is wrong.

Basically, Veeva makes a lot of money and has a far better business model than its peers. For example, Salesforce (CRM) announced its results last week. And they were a blowout. And yet the company had a GAAP operating margin in its Q4 of less than 3%. Salesforce and Veeva are comparable in growth, but Veeva is far more profitable and the reason, simply put, is that Salesforce needs to spend 48% of its revenues to produce its sales, compared to 20% that Veeva needs to spend. Salesforce is also diluting its shareholders at a substantial rate compared to Veeva. So, in looking at its EV/S for Salesforce which is a bit more than 7X, one has to evaluate differences in profitability and stock-based comp/dilution. Those kinds of things matter, at least to this writer, although they do not matter all the time and to all investors. I am not suggesting that CRM is a bad investment, merely that just looking at the EV/S valuation metric for VEEV in isolation with other valuation metrics will lead to the inapt conclusions about whether the shares are worthy of investment at this point.

Veeva has a P/E based on its current forecast of about 60X. Salesforce has a P/E based on its current forecast of about 60X. And 90% of the Salesforce earnings come from stock-based comp. Perhaps Veeva is the better buy when compared to Salesforce. I am often asked about comparing different potential investments. I happen to own Veeva and do not own Salesforce, for what it is worth. Salesforce is a machine, and the quarter it just reported, for a company of its scale, was fantastic in terms of bookings - I do not think I have ever seen the like. But I like to invest in companies with profitable business models, and on that score Veeva wins hands down.

Veeva, as mentioned earlier, grew its cash generation quite substantially last year to $234 million, up 63% year on year. About half of this increase came from an adoption of a new accounting standard that led the company to recognize tax benefits on some of stock compensation expense. The company has forecast that CFFO will grow by about 27% this year, and that it will reach around $290 million assuming it continues to be able to take advantage of that benefit. A case could be made that this is a very conservative estimate, but that mainly will be a function of expectations about bookings and the growth of deferred revenues. Based on a free cash flow estimate of $280 million for the current year, the free cash flow yield is about 2.6%, a reasonable metric for a company growing in the mid-20% range. Overall, stock-based compensation was about 23% of free cash flow last year, quite a bit less than the ratio for many other high-growth SaaS software vendors.

Again, just for comparison purposes, Salesforce has a projected free cash flow yield of 2.4%, marginally below the equivalent metric at Veeva. One final point of note. Given that Salesforce has a market capitalization of more than $90 billion these days, it is really not a company that might be readily acquired-except perhaps by Amazon (AMZN) or even less likely by Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or by Microsoft (MSFT). It is simply too large a company to be readily swallowed and integrated both financially and operationally.

On the other hand, the size of Veeva at around $11 billion could make sense for many potential acquirers - including, but hardly limited to, Salesforce. It would take considerable digestion for either Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) or SAP (NYSE:SAP) to make an offer - but consolidation is possible, at least based on size. Should investors pay for that or will some investors speculate in that regard, I certainly think it is possible.

Veeva may not look cheap and certainly it has a high EV/S ratio. But it is very profitable and is generating a fair amount of cash these days. It is certainly no more expensive than many other SaaS vendors and its relatively lower stock-based compensation ratio gives it better quality of earnings. Veeva fits well in a high growth portfolio and does so even after its latest share-price spike. I think it can continue to generate positive alpha from this point.

