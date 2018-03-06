U.S. Steel: The Best Is Yet To Come

We discuss the company's strengths and weaknesses through a financial analysis of its books and records.

United States Steel Corp. Overall Rating ★★★ Date 04/03/2018 Closing Price $45.39 Fundamental DCF Value ★★★ Relative Value ★★★ Technical Analysis (Buying Opp.) ★★★★ Investment Returns ★★★★★ Debt Levels ★★ Profitability ★★★★ Liquidity Ratios ★★★★★ Insider Transactions ★★★

Description

We believe the Trump administration's recent decision to impose an import tariff on steel may favorably impact United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) earnings as a domestic steel producer. The article below aims to provide a financial analysis of the company and quantify the potential benefit from the import tariff. The company has been following a disciplined strategy in a difficult environment for years - running a costly asset optimization program and paying off debt while trying to stay competitive is not an easy task. The recent announcement of a possible import tariff may pave the way to greener pastures.

In the paragraphs below, we have an estimated stock fair value per share, a look at the company’s financials and an effort to quantify the impact of an import tariff on its earnings. United State Steel Corporation is referred to as "the company," U.S. Steel or by its full name in this article. The financial figures quotes are taken from the latest company reports and filings available on the company website.

Valuation

U.S. Steel has been valued using the Discounted Cash Flow Valuation and the Relative Valuation methods:

Fundamental DCF Value

We employ a multi-stage DCF model which aims to deliver an approximation of the fair value of the share price. In conducting the valuation, we used a short-term growth of 5% decreasing to a long-term growth of 3% within the next 10 years in our Discount Cash Flow valuation model. The weighted average cost of capital used is 23%. Based on the DCF model, the fair market price of U.S. Steel stock is $39.61. The company is currently trading at $45.39, and based on this valuation, it is marginally overvalued. We have given the stock 3 stars on a scale of 1 to 5, where 5 represents significant buying opportunity and 1 a strong Sell view. 3 stars would translate into a view of holding the position.

The paragraphs at the end of the article discuss an effect of 25% import tariff on the company's earnings. As the tariff has been subject to much debate recently and hasn’t materialized, we did not include its anticipated effects on the earning in this DCF valuation. However, the estimated earnings impact is presented below.

Relative Value

In determining U.S. Steel’s fair share price using relative analysis, we took the price ratios of the industry average. The share estimate when averaging the different estimates, including the current P/E ratio, is $39.8. Based on this methodology, the stock is marginally overvalued. We have given the stock 3 stars on a scale of 1 to 5, where 5 represents significant buying opportunity and 3 a view of holding the position. However, using the company's forward P/E compared to the current price, the stock appears undervalued. Due to significant improvement/volatility of earnings, the forward P/E is at only 11.42, compared to 25.77 for the industry.

PRICE RATIOS COMPANY INDUSTRY PRICE Current P/E Ratio 26.70 25.77 $ 42.47 Price/Sales Ratio 0.65 0.75 $ 50.68 Price/Book Value 2.43 1.45 $ 26.26 Average Price $ 39.80

Technical Analysis

The company trades significantly above its 50- and 200-day Simple Moving Average, which is perceived as a bullish indicator. The Relative Strength Index is at 66.97, which indicates that the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. The MACD indicator currently points to a good buying opportunity. The short ratio is relatively low, indicating little effect on the price.

Financial Analysis

Investment Returns

U.S. Steel has a healthy return on equity of 14.3%, which is in fact one of the highest in the steel industry. What is very welcoming is the fact that the company continues with its asset revitalization program. The program itself is a series of projects that cost collectively $2 billion, but is expected to increase EBITDA (also discussed below) by $275-325 million. For comparison, this represents around 25% increase from the current levels. According to U.S. Steel’s Earnings Presentation Remarks from December 2017, such return implies an internal rate of return in the range 15-20%, which is above the current weighted average cost of capital (23%).

The Return on Investment, at 9.3%, is also one of the highest among its peers. However, the difference between ROI and ROE is significant due to the high level of debt the company carries.

Debt Levels

U.S. Steel has healthy debt levels - a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-assets ratio of 0.67. However, according to the company report, the total liabilities are roughly 6 times the latest reported EBITDA. Interest expense is roughly 35% of company’s operating income. Try to run a capital-intensive business, perform costly optimization projects and remain competitive in an industry in which the cost of its products is roughly the same as the selling price of its foreign-based competitors. The high debt levels in the steel industry are seen in most companies, and frankly, it is choking the industry. In fact, the point is included under the paragraph about financial distress in the report from the investigation conducted under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act to demonstrate the significant disadvantage of domestic steel producers.

U.S. Steel, however, has taken steps to improve in that direction. The company has gradually been able to reduce the debt levels - the 2017 total liabilities are 5% lower than the same figure reported for 2016 and around 33% lower than the levels seen in 2013.

Secondly, the company has been improving its debt maturity profile, which in turn strengthens its cash and liquidity position. U.S. Steel was able to refinance at a lower cost by calling 2022 and 2018 notes (at 7.5% and 7% interest) and issuing among other 2025 senior notes at 6.88% interest. As a result, the total long-term debt shrank by roughly $300 million, but it also carries lower interest. It should be noted, part of the debt reduction was covered by cash from sold assets as part of an optimization initiative.

Profitability

The gross margin (at 11.31% in 2017) has been stabilizing and increasing over the last three years. The gross margin is experiencing an upward trend, which is a very positive sign. It shows the ability of the management to control production costs by securing extra funds for marketing and R&D.

With the Selling, General & Administrative expense gradually decreasing, operating margins have been improving. We don’t expect them to dip again into negative territory.

The company’s EBITDA experienced significant jump from $321 million in 2016 to $1,028 million in 2017. U.S. Steel has been running an asset revitalization program (also mentioned above), which is estimated to positively impact future profitability. Also, as we make the case below, an imposed import tariff is likely to further contribute to increased company profitability. Net margin, which can be quite volatile, was at 3.16% in December 2017; the company reported 2.21 diluted EPS.

U.S. Steel's realized benefit from the recent US tax reform is around $81 million, which contributed roughly $0.5 to earnings per share in 2017.

In terms of segments, the profitability ratios and sales are roughly the same as the ones reported in 2016. The company’s flat-rolled segment accounts for 68% of sales, followed by USSE (European segment) 24% and Tubular 8%. The Tubular segment has reported negative earnings for the past three years, which is largely driven by higher raw materials cost. However, the profitability is helped by higher selling prices and favorable impact of increased orders due to increase rig counts and drilling activity. We will continue to monitor the segment performance with the expectation of becoming profitable by the end of 2018.

Liquidity Ratios

The current and quick ratios are above the desired level. Companies should have a current ratio of at least 1 in order to meet their short-term obligations within a year.

Ownership

There is a large institutional ownership, which indicates strong corporate governance. An insider recently sold some shares; however none of the transactions are significant.

Estimated effect of an import tariff on U.S. Steel's earnings

The effect of an import tariff on the earnings per share is difficult to estimate. However, we will try to quantify the impact in the following paragraphs.

In theory, an ad valorem import tariff should cause the following:

An increase of the price by the amount of the import tariff. If the steel price per ton is $700, a 25% tariff would increase it to $875. According to U.S. Steel Segment and Operational Data, the average price of flat-rolled products per ton is $726. According to the report from the investigation conducted under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act (i.e., “The Effect of Imports of Steel on the National Security” page 32), the average price of imported Hot Rolled Coil in December 2017 varies between $535 and $605 depending on the import. Supposedly the import tariff should make domestic producers products more competitive;

Increase in the domestic producers’ surplus. The import tariff would cause the domestic industry to gain additional market share, thus producing an increased benefit for domestic producers. It is unclear how much benefit would be added. According to a “Steel Imports Report: United States” from December 2017 published by the International Trade Administration (page 6), the 9-month domestic production in 2017 is at 61.5 million metric tons (“mmt”), consumption at 80 mmt and imports at 26.9 mmt. In the analysis below, we would annualise these figures and add a 3% increase compared to 2016 figures. As a result, we estimate the following figures for 2017:

U.S. Steel Market 2017 Estimate MMT Production 80 Consumption 105 Imports 36

According to the economic theory, the domestic producers and the government which collects the tariff are the only ones benefiting from the import tariff. We would stay away from commenting on recent publications in relation to trade war or retaliation from other countries. US consumers are likely to be adversely impacted, which, in the case of U.S. Steel, include the automotive industry, industrial equipment, tin plate, appliances, constrictions, oil and rig counts, etc. As a result, we would estimate the total steel demand contracts from, say, 105 to 100 mmt per year.

The graph below attempts to illustrate the impact of the import tariff.

(Source: Image created by author with data from Steel Imports Report: United States)

The trapezoid in blue represents the domestic producer surplus increase as a result of the tariff. Domestic producers enjoy a higher market share. In this case, the shift is from 80 to 90 mmt per year.

The demand shrinks as a result of the higher price, down from 105 to 100 mmt per year in this example.

The imported quantity decreases as domestic producers are more competitive.

It is difficult to quantify the monetary benefits to U.S. Steel from an imposed tariff of 25%. It should be noted that at least two factors may slow down the materialization of the sought benefit: (1) the industry operates partially on pre-determined contract prices (and quantities); (2) The increase in prices may have a material impact on steel demand, which may have a knock on effect on the overall US economy, especially in high-priced items like cars and oil & gas rigs.

Below we present a series of hypothetical scenarios in which domestic producers capture various amount of extra market share:

Scenario Projected steel demand in mmt Estimated U.S. Steel production in mmt Market Gap X market share* X market share in mmt X shipments in 2017 in mmt* Change surplus from import tariff X 2017 EBITDA / Ton** Surplus impact on EBITDA tariff only Scenario 1 100 80 20 14% 11 11 0 74 0 Scenario 2 100 85 15 14% 11.9 11 0.9 74 66.6 Scenario 3 100 90 10 14% 12.6 11 1.6 74 118.4 Scenario 4 100 95 5 14% 13.3 11 2.3 74 170.2 Scenario 5 100 100 0 14% 14 11 3 74 222

Scenario Surplus impact on EBITDA from tariff only Projected 2018 EBITDA all segments Estimated EBITDA*** Estimated EBIT Estimated Net Earnings Estimated EPS**** Scenario 1 0 1500 1,500.0 1,000.0 632.0 3.57 Scenario 2 66.6 1500 1,566.6 1,066.6 684.6 3.87 Scenario 3 118.4 1500 1,618.4 1,118.4 725.5 4.10 Scenario 4 170.2 1500 1,670.2 1,170.2 766.5 4.33 Scenario 5 222 1500 1,722.0 1,222.0 807.4 4.56

* According to the company’s Segment Financial and Operational Data from December 31, 2017, shipments of (1) flat-rolled products for 2017 are 9,887 mmt; (2) Tubular products are 688 mmt. U.S. Steel also supplies to Europe, but those shipments (3) 4,585 mmt are excluded from the analysis, as they will not be impacted (positively at least) by the US import tariff. Other businesses, which included real-estate developments, are not included.

** Segment Financial and Operational Data from December 31, 2017 (referenced above) includes Flat-Rolled EBITDA/Ton only. The Tubular products segment is excluded as EBITDA is negative.

*** The company forecasts EBITDA of 1,500 million in 2018 in its full-year 2017 Earnings Presentation and Remarks. The estimate is based on the assumption that asset revitalization projects will limit the flat-rolled shipments by approximately 10 million tons, and there is no change to the current operating footprint. The 1,500 million figures is also the median of a scenario where spot prices increase and decrease by $10 per month. In the analysis above, we assume the target 1,500 million figure doesn’t include impact from the import tariff. As a result, any estimated impact is added to that company forecast.

**** Based on 177 million outstanding shares.

Conclusion

The management of the company runs a tight ship. The US steel manufacturers have been raising their concerns in relation to unfair competition for years, and it appears they have finally been heard (after the Bush administration). It is unclear whether the proposed import tariff will materialize, and if so, for how long. U.S. Steel, however, is able to deliver - by shrinking debt, trimming the balance sheet by disposing of unprofitable assets and renovating its asset base, the future seems to look brighter. Regardless of constant headwinds, we believe the company is moving in the right direction and the best is yet to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.